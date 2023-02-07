Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
92 Citations and Warnings Issued During WCSO'S Joining Forces Campaign
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released the numbers from its Joining Forces Campaign that took place from January 13-31, in 2023. A total of 92 citations and warnings were issued by Deputies, including:. 62 speeding violations. 17 distracted driving violations. 13 other citations. WCSO Deputies made 91 total traffic stops.
2news.com
K9 unit assists deputies in narcotics arrest
Deputies with the Lassen County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in Susanville after a late-night traffic stop revealed multiple drugs within the vehicle. On Tuesday, February 7 just after midnight, Deputies from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the City limits of Susanville, for vehicle code violations.
2news.com
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Rail Auxiliary Team Actively Recruiting Volunteers
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Rail Auxiliary Team, affectionally known as the RAT Pack, is a group of volunteers in Nevada who work to reduce the number of rail suicides and trespass incidents. Active since 2009, the RAT Pack is recruiting local veterans, retirees and retired first responders to...
2news.com
Washoe County Sheriff's Office members honored during 11th Annual Heroes with Heart Fundraiser
On Thursday, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office was honored to attend the 11th Annual Heroes with Heart Award and Fundraiser Dinner hosted by the Trauma Intervention Program of Northern Nevada. Three Washoe County Sherriff’s Office members were nominated as part of ten finalists for the five “Heroes with Heart”...
2news.com
Man Charged with Open Murder in Sun Valley Shooting
Washoe County Sheriff's Office detectives charged Billy Orth, 29, with open murder in the shooting of a man in Sun Valley on February 11, 2023. Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the area of Leonesio Dr. around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night. When Deputies got to the scene, they located...
2news.com
WCSO Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Residential Burglary Investigation
Detectives with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help identifying a woman in a residential burglary investigation. During the evening of February 6, 2023, an unidentified female approached a residence in the area of West Lighting Ranch Road in Reno and knocked on the door. After...
2news.com
Senior Resource Fair at Northwest Reno Library to be held Monday
Age-Friendly Reno and the Senior Coalition of Washoe County are holding a free Senior Resource Fair on Monday, February 13, from 10:30am-12:30pm at the Northwest Reno Library located at 2325 Robb Drive. Various agencies attending will be from Housing, Transportation, Social Services, Food, Legal, Caregiving, Recreation/Education and Health. A free...
2news.com
Washoe County Students Participate in Inspiring Connections Outdoors
Students from the Washoe County School District (WCSD), many of whom may never have had an opportunity to visit the mountains or engage in outdoor adventures, now have that chance thanks to the Sierra Club’s “Inspiring Connections Outdoors” (ICO) program. Hug High School teacher John Arsenault and...
2news.com
'Believe in Education' Rally held in downtown Reno
A 'Believe in Education' rally was held today as the community says they showed up to fight for the future of Nevada education. We spoke to educators, students, and administrators and they all say the same thing, they want education to be a top priority in Nevada. A lot of...
Comments / 0