Milwaukee, WI

Channel 3000

In the 608: 'Dip for Dozer' celebrating 18 years giving back to community

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. - Dip for Dozer is the primary fundraising event for the Dozer 52 Football Scholarship. It was established in memory of Dustin "Dozer" Zuelsdorf. The dip has become a local tradition and brings many back home for the weekend. The funds are raised right at home and stay local. Dippers, sponsors and spectators can all take pride in making these scholarships possible.
CAMBRIDGE, WI
Channel 3000

Warhawks officially introduce Jace Rindahl as head football coach

WHITEWATER, Wis. -- University of Wisconsin-Whitewater officials on Thursday officially introduced Cambridge native Jace Rindahl as the Warhawks' next head football coach. Rindahl is no stranger to the program; as a player, he was a first-team All-American and a national champion.
WHITEWATER, WI
Channel 3000

Milwaukee police officer shot and killed early Tuesday morning

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- The Milwaukee Police Department has confirmed an officer was shot and killed early Tuesday morning on the city's south side. According to a report from CBS58 in Milwaukee, the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and Cleveland Ave.
MILWAUKEE, WI

