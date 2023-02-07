CAMBRIDGE, Wis. - Dip for Dozer is the primary fundraising event for the Dozer 52 Football Scholarship. It was established in memory of Dustin "Dozer" Zuelsdorf. The dip has become a local tradition and brings many back home for the weekend. The funds are raised right at home and stay local. Dippers, sponsors and spectators can all take pride in making these scholarships possible.

CAMBRIDGE, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO