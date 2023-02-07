Effective: 2023-02-10 09:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Independence and Jackson Counties. White River At Batesville affecting Independence County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Woodruff and Prairie Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...From Friday morning to early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Bateman Levee may be threatened with overtopping. State Highway 14 east of Newport at Village Creek could be flooded by backwater. State Highway 14 west of Newport is flooded. State Highway 69 in Independence County may be flooded. Flooding up Village Creek extends to eastern portions of Newport. Extensive flooding of cropland in Jackson and Independence County along the White and the lower Black River. River crested slightly above 28 feet in December 2001 and March 2002. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 23.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Friday morning to a crest of 28.0 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 6 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 23.8 Thu 8 PM 27.0 27.9 26.8 28.0 6 AM 2/11

