Effective: 2023-02-09 20:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Dunklin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Arkansas Saint Francis River near Saint Francis For the Saint Francis River...including Saint Francis, Lake City, Madison...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Saint Francis River near Saint Francis. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Most lowland inside the levee system is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 23.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 23.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO