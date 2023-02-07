ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The FADER

Watch Quavo perform his Takeoff tribute “Without You” at the 2023 Grammys

For all the sound and fury that usually accompanies the annual Grammy Awards, occasionally the show broadcasts a moment of genuine humanity. For the 2023 edition, it came during the "In Memoriam" segment, where Quavo paid tribute to his Migos bandmate and nephew Takeoff with a performance of "Without You," a eulogy written and released after Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston.
The Week

Beyoncé just broke the record for most Grammy wins ever

For Beyoncé, 32 is the magic number. That's how many Grammys the singer now has, after Renaissance took home the best dance/electronic music album award on Sunday night. She now holds the all-time record for most Grammy wins, eclipsing conductor Georg Solti. When accepting her award, Beyoncé thanked God, her family, and "the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre." Beyoncé received nine Grammy nominations this year, the most of any other artist, and won four awards: best dance/electronic music album, best R&B song, best traditional R&B performance, and best dance/electronic music recording. The singer, who is set to embark on a stadium tour for Renaissance later this year, is tied with her husband, Jay-Z, for the most lifetime Grammy nominations: 88.
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Bares It All to Announce 2023 Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé is back outside for her 2023 Renaissance world tour, and Queen Bey put her curves on full display to make the big announcement. Six months after releasing her seventh studio, Beyoncé is finally announcing her tour to promote the 16-song EP. On Wednesday, Bey posted a photo promoting “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”
Complex

Dame Dash Reveals Jay-Z Disappointed Him by Offering $1.5 Million for Roc-A-Fella Stake

Dame Dash has shared more details about his NFT lawsuit involving Jay-Z. During a recent sit-down with VEUIT TV, the hip-hop mogul addressed his decision to enter the blockchain space, and how it was motivated by a lowball offer. In 2021, Dame attempted to sell his shares of the iconic music imprint Roc-A-Fella, which he and Jay co-founded nearly three decades ago. Dame claimed Hov was willing to buy his stake in the company, but only wanted to shell out $1.5 million. The music executive was offended by the offer, so he and his team began exploring other options.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Guitarist Dies

There is more sad news coming out of the music industry with the sad reports that Tom Verlaine, the guitarist, singer, and songwriter best known for the band Television, has died.
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & JAY-Z Seen Exiting Private Plane With Twins, 5, After Singer’s Epic Dubai Performance: Photos

Beyonce, 41, arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 26 after performing in Dubai five nights earlier for the grand opening of the Atlantis The Royal. The iconic superstar stepped off a private plane at the Van Nuys Airport with her husband JAY-Z, 53, and their 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. There was no sign of 11-year-old Blue Ivy, who sang on stage with Bey in Dubai which was Bey’s first concert in four years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Explains Why She Didn't 'Entertain' Offset & Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Cardi B is never one to stay silent when it comes to speculation over her career and personal life, but she did hold her tongue when it came to rumors of Offset cheating on her with Saweetie. The Grammy-winner didn’t speak out when social media ran with the narrative that...
thesource.com

Singer Lizzo Debuts Her Comedian Boo At Pre-Grammy’s Party

Singer Lizzo is making headlines again and she’s got everyone’s attention.The 34-year-old singer recently posted a “hard launch” of her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright, sharing intimate flicks of themselves at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles over the weekend. The elegant couple attended the Pre-Grammy...

