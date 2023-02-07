Read full article on original website
bravotv.com
Why Melissa and Joe Gorga Took Away Antonia’s Porsche
The Gorgas are laying down the law. Melissa Gorga revealed as much during Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday, January 26, telling the Radio Andy host that she and her husband, Joe Gorga, recently grounded their daughter, Antonia, from driving her Porsche — a parenting first for them. Explaining what...
‘RHONJ’ Melissa Gorga’s Pledge: She and Teresa Giudice’s Brother Joe ‘Don’t Hold Back’ From Family Drama During Season 13
'RHONJ' star Melissa Gorga pledges she and Teresa Guidice's brother Joe 'don't hold back' from family drama during season 13.
Jacqueline Laurita Claims Melissa Gorga Said Caroline Manzo Is ‘Too Old’ For ‘RHONJ’
Jacqueline Laurita has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 52, recently made several disparaging accusations about her former co-star Melissa Gorga, 43, on Instagram, after a fan asked Jacqueline what she thought about Melissa’s friendship with her sister-in-law Caroline Manzo, 61. “I think they are friendly acquaintances,” Jacqueline said, before claiming that “Melissa always used to say Caroline was too old and boring for the show. (She’s not).”
bravotv.com
Joe Giudice Has a Message for His Daughters as Gia Shares More About His Life Today
The RHONJ dad also posted throwback photos of his kids: “Time flies.”. Get ready for all the tea on the Giudices. Gia Giudice isn’t just opening up about her own life today and her plans for the future, she’s also sharing an update on how her dad, Joe Giudice, is doing. As fans will recall, Joe is currently living and working in the Bahamas, and yes, now we have even more details on what his life looks like these days.
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Is Leaving New Jersey: Details
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member is planning a major move to the West Coast in just a few short years. Teresa Giudice is just a few years away from saying goodbye to New Jersey. While chatting with her Namaste B$tches podcast co-host Melissa Pfeister on their January...
Lisa Rinna Shares Blunt Reason For Leaving Real Housewives, And There Is An F-Bomb Involved
Lisa Rinna shared a blunt reason for leaving the Real Housewives franchise, and she included an f-bomb.
Teresa Giudice Says Margaret Josephs 'Should Have Never' Come to Her Wedding If She Supported Melissa Gorga
"I only wanted people to be there that wanted to be there," The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said of her August wedding to husband Louie Ruelas Teresa Giudice isn't holding back when it comes to Margaret Josephs' decision to attend her wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, opened up about Josephs' choice to leave her wedding early in support of Melissa and Joe Gorga, who also skipped her big day amid their ongoing feud. "If she was supporting Melissa, she...
‘RHONJ’ recap: Jennifer Aydin calls Dolores Catania a ‘f—king c—t’
Oh how the tables have turned. Jennifer Aydin called Dolores Catania a “f–king c–t” during an explosive argument that aired on Tuesday’s Season 13 premiere of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” “I thought she was going to be nice and then she’s a f–king c–t that she always is. I learned that word from you, babe,” Aydin, 45, said while blowing a kiss upon leaving a group event. Catania, 52, fired back, saying that Aydin “should learn more” from her. Aydin sarcastically agreed, telling Catania that she could learn “how to be a bitch “and “a f–ked up” friend. “F–k her, f–k her,...
Andy Cohen Shares Why He Said Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi Will Never Be On Real Housewives Of New Jersey
The Real Housewives of New Jersey spent the last four seasons without any major casting changes. Teresa Giudice, the show’s breakout star, has been at the center of the series’ drama alongside Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs for the last several seasons. Although it’s been entertaining for some, other fans have been begging for a […] The post Andy Cohen Shares Why He Said Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi Will Never Be On Real Housewives Of New Jersey appeared first on Reality Tea.
Talking With Tami
Melissa Gorga Says “Enough is Enough” About Former Sister-in-Law Teresa Giudice
Today on ‘Sherri,’ the co-stars of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania & Margaret Josephs dished on the drama ahead of the season 13 premiere. Melissa Gorga teased why she didn’t attend Teresa Giudice’s wedding saying that, “enough is enough” and referring to her relationship with her sister-in-law as “toxic.” See the video clip inside….
Popculture
'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation': Deena Cortese Thinks Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino Pairing 'Is Toxic' (Exclusive)
The Jersey Shore crew is hitting the road again for a new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and Deena Cortese tells PopCulture.com there's plenty of drama to come amid the antics and hilarity. Cortese revealed that "some drama trickled in from last season" ahead of the Season 6 premiere of the MTV show on Jan. 26 and got real about the complicated relationship between Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino.
‘RHONJ’ Recap: Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas Slam Joe & Melissa Gorga As ‘Insecure’
Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey kicked off on Feb. 7 with Dolores Catania revealing how “smitten” and “happy” she is with her new boyfriend, Paulie Connell. Meanwhile, Teresa Giudice recently celebrated her 50th birthday, but Joe and Melissa Gorga had no interest in going to any party to commemorate the occasion — especially after last season’s reunion ended on a sour note. Dolores and Jennifer Aydin are also not speaking after the reunion — Jennifer’s still mad at Dolores for defending Margaret Josephs amidst their ongoing feud — so everything’s in turmoil.
‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Dolores Catania and Paul ‘Paulie’ Connell’s Relationship Timeline
A Jersey girl in love! Dolores Catania and Paul “Paulie” Connell were going strong before season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey — but that didn’t mean she wasn’t hesitant about putting her love life on the Bravo series. “I don't wanna put him on. Absolutely not. But I know what I signed […]
bravotv.com
So, We Have a Major Update on Where Margaret and Teresa Stand in the RHONJ Season 13 Premiere
RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice explains how Louie has helped her move past the drama with Margaret Josephs. As you might recall, things got pretty tense and very emotional for Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs during Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, including at the reunion. During the Season 12 reunion, the two ladies exchanged words and didn’t see eye to eye when it came to certain topics, namely chatter about Teresa’s now-husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Well, Season 13 is almost upon us, and in a preview of the upcoming season premiere, we know exactly how Teresa feels about last season’s drama with Margaret.
Daily Beast
Real Housewives Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs Dish the New Jersey Drama
The first moments of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 prove the open secret that all tri-state residents know, but are loath to admit: The best view of New York City is from New Jersey. The episode opens on a pristine afternoon, with the Manhattan skyline forming a...
Teresa Giudice's Blended Family Gets Together for Daughter Milania's 17th Birthday — See Photos!
Teresa Giudice is celebrating as daughter Milania takes one step closer to adulthood Teresa Giudice has another daughter approaching adulthood. On Sunday, the mom of four, 50, celebrated her second youngest, Milania, on her 17th birthday. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her blended family got together to celebrate the teen with balloons and birthday cake in a classic family gathering. "Happy 17th Birthday my beautiful MILANIA 🎂🥰🎁🎉🎈🎊❤️ I Lovvvvvve to the moon 🌙 & back ❤️," she captioned the two photos she posted, which show Giudice...
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable New Photo of Daughter Lucy, 9 Months, Sweetly Looking Into Camera
Andy Cohen is dad to daughter Lucy, 9 months, and son Ben, 4 Andy Cohen can't get enough of his baby girl! The Bravo star, 54, shared an adorable new photo of daughter Lucy Eve on his Instagram Story Wednesday, showing the 9-month-old sweetly looking up at the camera with her big blue eyes. In the snap, Lucy wears a red and white striped long sleeve, a red bandana around her neck and a black barrette in her hair. Last week, Cohen documented another cute moment with his daughter,...
Teresa Giudice on Strained Relationship with Joe & Melissa in ‘RHONJ’ Season 13 (Exclusive)
Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is here!. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to Teresa Giudice, who teased the dramatic season. Teresa is going see the show through, saying, “I started this and I am not gonna just walk away… I have been through highs and lows from the beginning.”
WHAS 11
Melissa Gorga Admits 'RHONJ' Season 13 Hits 'the Lowest of the Low' With Teresa Giudice (Exclusive)
"You'll never see how toxic someone is until you breathe fresher air." So quips Melissa Gorga in her tagline for The Real Housewives of New Jersey's 13th season, premiering Tuesday on Bravo. It's no secret that she's referencing her sister-in-law, OG star of the show Teresa Giudice, with that new catchphrase. Fans will see the two fall out, seemingly for good, as the season unfolds.
Lisa Rinna Jokes The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Will Be Lacking 'Everything' After Her Exit
In January, Lisa Rinna announced she'd be leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons Lisa Rinna knows The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills won't be the same without her. A month after she announced her departure from the series, Rinna appeared on E! News, where she was asked what the show will be missing now that she's gone. In response, Rinna, 59, joked "everything." She then struck a more serious tone, noting that "the girls are gonna be fine" without her on the Bravo series. Rinna also...
