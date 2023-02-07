ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Hopkins, ‘Top Gun’ Glen Powell To Star In ‘Locked’; Argentinian Action Thriller Remake A Hot EFM Package With David Yarovesky At Helm

By Mike Fleming Jr
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Two-time Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins will team with Top Gun: Maverick ’s Glen Powell in Locked , a remake of the Argentinian action thriller 4X4, for ZQ Entertainment and Raimi Productions. David Yarovesky is set to direct. He and Sam Raimi collaborated recently on Nightbooks . Michael Arlen Ross ( Oracle ) wrote the script. The original was written and directed by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat ( Official Competition ).

Locked is an intense, character-driven thriller about a thief who breaks into a luxury SUV, only to realize that he’s stumbled into a complex and deadly trap set by a mysterious figure. CAA Media Finance reps the worldwide distribution rights and the project will be unveiled at the upcoming EFM .

Powell, most recently seen as the highflying wingman opposite Tom Cruise and Miles Teller in Top Gun: Maverick , here will play the young thief who finds himself not in control of the stolen vehicle. Sam Raimi told Deadline that the strong script allows both of the main actors room to do something exceptional with their characters.

“Dave Yarovesky so elevated the material on Nightbooks , and he was our first choice for this,” Raimi told Deadline. “The script was so good and he’s such a good communicator that we were able to interest Anthony Hopkins, who for my generation is just about the greatest actor ever. Glen’s character has got a soul to him that’s slowly revealed as the picture goes on. It seems as though he’s just a thief, someone that doesn’t care for others, but as the film unfolds, you realize he has a wife and a child that he loves and he’s wronged, and this whole experience gives him a chance to reflect back on how he’s treated them, and how he’s lived his life relative to them.”

He has good reason to focus on all this, Raimi added.

“Because his time is at hand. He’s told by Sir Anthony Hopkins’ character that this will be it for him, and so the self-reflection is an element through the course of this adventure,” Raimi said. “But this is not an emotional piece as much as it is an action tension piece, a nonstop thrill ride with characters at the center you learn to care about. That will be a satisfying experience for the audience.”

Ara Keshishian and Petr Jákl are producing under their ZQ Entertainment banner, with Raimi and Zainab Azizi producing for Raimi Productions. Cohn and Duprat are executive producing. Martin J. Barab also is executive producing. Development is financed by ZQ Entertainment, whose principal Keshishian has separately partnered with Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho to produce God’s Country , and with George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures on the John Grisham novel adaptation Calico Joe .

Hopkins is repped by CAA and attorney Mitch Smelkinson. Powell is with CAA and JSSK. Raimi is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson Teller. Yarovesky is repped by UTA and Kaplan/Perrone and Ross by Entertainment 360 and Lichter Grossman, and Cohn and Duprat by CAA and NuCo Media Group.

