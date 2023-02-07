‘Ginny & Georgia‘ Season 2 Enters Netflix’s Most Popular TV List At No. 10; ‘Lockwood & Co.’ Takes Top Weekly Spot

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 has officially been dethroned from its No. 1 spot on the Netflix Top 10. Lockwood & Co. , which debuted on January 27, took its place with 39.4M hours viewed for the week of January 30 to February 5.

But, Ginny & Georgia is still posting some impressive numbers, coming in just below Lockwood & Co. despite having been on the streamer for weeks. With the additional 38.1M hours viewed last week, the second installment of the series has officially entered the all-time Most Popular English TV list at No. 10.

According to Netflix , Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia has tallied 504.8M hours viewed since it premiered on January 5. Season 2 of the series held steady on the Top 10 at No. 1 for four weeks and reached the Top 10 in 88 countries.

Season 1 of Ginny & Georgia is also still tracking in the Top 10, riding the coattails of its successor. The season sits at No. 4 on last week’s chart with another 22.5M hours viewed. And two more snaps are in order for Wednesday , which continues to hold on to the No. 3 spot with another 28.2M hours viewed.

Seasons 1-3 of New Amsterdam made the list, as well as Vikings: Valhalla Season 2, That ’90s Show and Freeridge Season 1.

As for films, You People took the top spot again for the week, posting another 65.6M viewing hours. Co-written by Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill, the modern-day rom-com was in the Top 10 in 90 countries.

Pamela Anderson’s new documentary Pamela, a love story debuted in second place, earning 24.3M hours viewed. Minions: The Rise of Gru took third place with 19.4M hours viewed.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery spent its seventh week in the Top 10, adding 6.8M viewing hours. Also on the list were Sniper: Ghost Shooter , True Spirit , The Hurricane Heist , and Bloodshot .