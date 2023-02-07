ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Book about Roberto Clemente on list of banned books in Florida county

KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XHqoV_0kfXcsRJ00

A book about the life of Roberto Clemente is among over 175 banned books from classrooms in a county in Florida.

Duval County has banned 176 books and on Tuesday non-profit Pen America , which is dedicated to literacy freedom, sent out a letter that highlights the banned books.

Roberto Clemente: Pride of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by Jonah Winter and Raúl Colón is the book in question.

The book, published in 2008, is about the life of Clemente, his accomplishments on the field and dealing with racism.

A book about Hank Aaron called Henry Aaron’s Dream by Matt Tavares is also on the list.

The books are part of a collect called “Essential Voices.”

The district says that the report is not true and the books are being reviewed and many of them were next on shelves in the first place.

Clemente played his entire career in Pittsburgh, winning two World Series Championship with the Pirates.

Clemente died on December 31, 1972 in a plane crash while attempting to deliver earthquake relief supplies to Nicaragua

Comments / 2

Related
The Comeback

Sports world reacts to insane, controversial book ban

For any baseball fan, Hank Aaron and Roberto Clemente are some of the most iconic names in the sport. But if you’re a child in Duval County in Florida, apparently you won’t be able to read about them in school thanks to a recent book ban. As The Intellectualist points out on Twitter, Duval County Read more... The post Sports world reacts to insane, controversial book ban appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
residentnews.net

Darkness and Light: A beacon of hate unites a community and reveals the darkness of politics

A beam of light momentarily turned downtown into a beacon of darkness, as antisemitic actors projected a cross and swastika across the face of the CSX building on Jan. 14. But the actors’ intended goal of hate appeared to have had the opposite effect, as the city of Jacksonville immediately rallied behind its Jewish brothers and sisters, passing an emergency bill at the Jan. 24 city council meeting.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
paisano-online.com

Florida’s descent into fascism

Florida lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis have been at the center of discussion as of late after implementing an assortment of controversial laws and policies. The most interesting is HB 1467 — a new educational law restricting what books are allowed in the classroom. Under the new law, a...
FLORIDA STATE
thejaxsonmag.com

Jacksonville's Sugar Hill

The Abraham Lincoln Lewis residence at 504 8th Street. Lewis was the longtime president of the Afro-American Life Insurance Company who also founded American Beach in Nassau County. He was said to be one of the city’s first African-American millionaires. The epicenter of Jacksonville’s Black middle class community, Sugar...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Julie Morgan

Clay County Fair update: Special ticket deals, silent disco goat party, concert performers

The Clay County Agricultural Fair is less than two months away. Several specials are only available during the presale, which is going on now. There’s a family 6-pack for $100. It includes gate admission for six people and four ride armbands. If you don’t need access for six, there’s also a family four-pack for 50. This includes gate admission for four people and two ride arm bands. The family multi-pack deals are only available through March 29 and are valid for any day except Saturday.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jax mayoral candidate Daniel Davis spends more than $1.1M in January

Republican fundraising leader retains $3M for stretch run for March 'First Election.'. The leading fundraiser in the race for Jacksonville Mayor recorded a seven-figure spend last month. Republican Daniel Davis, the CEO of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, spent more than $96,000 in hard money in January, with an additional...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy