Book about Roberto Clemente on list of banned books in Florida county

A book about the life of Roberto Clemente is among over 175 banned books from classrooms in a county in Florida.

Duval County has banned 176 books and on Tuesday non-profit Pen America , which is dedicated to literacy freedom, sent out a letter that highlights the banned books.

Roberto Clemente: Pride of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by Jonah Winter and Raúl Colón is the book in question.

The book, published in 2008, is about the life of Clemente, his accomplishments on the field and dealing with racism.

A book about Hank Aaron called Henry Aaron’s Dream by Matt Tavares is also on the list.

The books are part of a collect called “Essential Voices.”

The district says that the report is not true and the books are being reviewed and many of them were next on shelves in the first place.

Clemente played his entire career in Pittsburgh, winning two World Series Championship with the Pirates.

Clemente died on December 31, 1972 in a plane crash while attempting to deliver earthquake relief supplies to Nicaragua