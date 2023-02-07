ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

‘Send Me.’: TN lawmaker explains why phrase should become a state motto

By Erin McCullough
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22xWjr_0kfXceKN00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of the sponsors of a bill to add a new state motto believes the legislation will help recognize the Volunteer spirit that makes up the people of the state.

Sen. Page Walley, who is carrying the senate companion bill for HB0047 by Rep. Clay Doggett , told News 2 the inspiration for the bill comes from both representatives’ district. A teacher in Lawrence County had her class do some research about Tennessee and focused on the volunteerism efforts from the War of 1812, which famously saw thousands of Tennesseans volunteer to enter the war. By the time it was over, an estimated 28,000 Tennessee men had answered the call to serve their country, earning the state its nickname as “The Volunteer State.”

Lawmakers seek to add new state motto, more state songs this legislative session

But the state motto “Agriculture and Commerce” bears no reference to such an iconic point in Tennessee’s history, which Doggett and Walley wanted to rectify.

The bill, introduced in the legislature in January, would add “Send Me.” as a second official state motto.

“We are disproportionately responsive to help,” Walley told News 2. “That phrase, ‘Send Me,’ is a way that we can say if there’s a need, if our neighbors have a need, we can send help.”

The new motto would “more fully capture who we are as Tennesseans,” he said.

‘Copperhead Road’ could become an official state song of Tennessee

Walley and Doggett’s bills would not eliminate “Agriculture and Commerce” as a state motto. The phrase remains an official motto and is represented on the state seal.

Walley said he hopes the legislature will “embrace” the bill.

“I think it adds to the foundation of the spirit of our people,” he told News 2.

The bill has been assigned to the Public Service subcommittee in the House but does not appear to be up for discussion for that subcommittee’s next meeting on Feb. 7.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Bill to restrict drag shows in Tennessee passes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate approved legislation to restrict where certain drag shows can take place. This is the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers on Thursday voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. Under the Senate’s bill,...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
NASHVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Republicans file Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act

Tennessee House Republicans continue their efforts to protect Tennesseans from potential government overreach that could limit the types of appliances they can use in their homes. House Bill 483, also known as the Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act, would prevent the state or any local government in Tennessee from banning...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Middle Tennesseans paying for solar panels that don’t work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 has uncovered hundreds more Tennesseans are left paying hefty bills for expensive solar panel systems that are not working. Last year, we highlighted issues with the now-closed solar company Pink Energy. We have learned another Tennessee-based solar energy company is getting the attention of multiple state attorneys general.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Tennessee Gov. Lee proposes $100M for anti-abortion centers

Brushing aside calls to tweak one of the strictest abortion bans in the United States, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Monday unveiled plans to funnel tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to anti-abortion centers as he declared the state had a “moral obligation” to support families.
NASHVILLE, TN
WDEF

Local Politicians React to Lee’s State of the State

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee gave his annual State of the State address last night in Nashville. Governor Lee just started his second term as Tennessee Governor after his landslide re-election and celebrated this fact during his speech. Gov. Lee proclaimed, “I say with great pride...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Poll reveals the top concerns for Tennessee parents

Researchers surveyed more than 1,000 adults with kids under the age of 18, and asked them what issues concerns them most when it comes to their children. Poll reveals the top concerns for Tennessee parents. Researchers surveyed more than 1,000 adults with kids under the age of 18, and asked...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

WATE

41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy