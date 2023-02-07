Read full article on original website
highways.today
Cyngn wins Autonomous Driving contract for Heavy Machinery
Cyngn wins Autonomous Driving contract for Heavy Machinery. Cyngn, a developer of innovative autonomous driving solutions for industrial applications, has announced it has been awarded a multi-phase contract to implement autonomous vehicle technology by a global, large-cap company in the heavy machinery industry. Lior Tal, Cyngn’s CEO, said: “As the...
msn.com
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.Photo byTimis AlexandraonUnsplash.
5 Hondas With the Lowest 5-Year Maintenance
Honda is known for its reliability. Here are 5 Hondas that have the lowest 5-year maintenance. The post 5 Hondas With the Lowest 5-Year Maintenance appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
wtaj.com
California bill proposes $2,000 for converting gas vehicles to EVs
A California bill would offer residents a rebate of up to $2,000 to convert an existing internal-combustion car or truck to an EV. Spotted by Green Car Congress, California Senate Bill 301 would establish a Zero-Emission Aftermarket Conversion Project (ZACP) with up to $2 million in annual funding for EV conversion rebates to supplement California’s existing rebates for new EV purchases and leases. To qualify, converted EVs would need a range of at least 100 miles.
6th-Gen GM Small Block V8 Is Great News
Electrification isn’t all the future holds after all…. The future is electric is a phrase we’ve heard constantly over the past couple years or so. The saying has become cliché, like asking someone how they’re doing when you don’t want to hear a genuine answer, however many have bought into it lock, stock, and barrel. For those people, GM’s announcement that will be creating a next-gen Small Block V8 engine is probably absolutely shocking if not deeply offensive.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
electrek.co
Low-cost tiny electric cars like these could be the next big thing
It’s true that prices for many leading full-size electric cars have dropped slightly in the last few months. But even a $50,000 Tesla is still much harder to afford than an electric micro-car that can cost a quarter of the price. Those smaller electric tiny cars, NEVs, and LSVs also come with big advantages over their full-size cousins, saving more than just cash.
highways.today
Kautex Pentatonic Electric Vehicle Skid Plate wins OEM orders
Kautex Pentatonic Electric Vehicle Skid Plate wins OEM orders. Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG announced it has received the first order from an automotive OEM for a thermoplastic composite underbody battery protection skid plate. The skid plate is part of the company’s new Pentatonic battery system product line supporting battery electric vehicle production.
highways.today
Bobcat invests $9.3m for Automated Press at North Dakota Manufacturing Plant
Bobcat invests $9.3m for Automated Press at North Dakota Manufacturing Plant. Bobcat Company, a global leader in the compact equipment industry, has completed a $9.3 million investment in punch press automation and press technology at its manufacturing facility in Gwinner, North Dakota, USA. The new press line, which recently began...
Daimler Truck North America Integrates Allison Transmission’s 3414 Regional Haul Series™ with Low-Emissions Natural Gas Engine into Freightliner Cascadia
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Allison Transmission is pleased to announce that the Allison 3414 Regional Haul Series™ (RHS) paired with the Cummins ISX12N engine is now available for order in Daimler Truck North America’s (DTNA) Class 8 Freightliner Cascadia Day Cab (116 in. BBC) model. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207006080/en/ Allison Transmission’s 3414 Regional Haul Series™ is now available for order in Daimler Truck North America’s Class 8 Freightliner Cascadia Day Cab model with the Cummins ISX12N natural gas engine. (Photo: Business Wire)
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter First Look: When "EV" Stands for "Electric Van"
It was—dare we say it—inevitable that Mercedes-Benz would eventually offer U.S. customers an electric-powered version of its versatile workhorse, the Sprinter van. With EV startups such as Rivian and Canoo, and specialist EV ventures from rival OEMs such as GM's BrightDrop (not to mention full on commercial efforts such as the Ford E-Transit), gearing up to muscle in on the lucrative delivery van business, Mercedes-Benz can't afford to be left behind.
highways.today
3 challenges to deliver Government Agency Projects
3 challenges to deliver Government Agency Projects. When it comes to government agency projects, some of the main objectives are to make the process efficient and stay within the budget. And to achieve that, there need to be solid project management practices in place. However, there are many obstacles that...
highways.today
Successful bauma CONEXPO INDIA celebrated Sustainable Technologies
Successful bauma CONEXPO INDIA celebrated Sustainable Technologies. bauma CONEXPO INDIA, which took place from January 31 to February 3, 2023, at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida / Delhi NCR, closed with impressive results: a total of 601 exhibitors from 26 countries and 41,108 visitors from 83 countries came to the sixth edition of this International Trade Fair for Construction Machinery, Building Material Machines, Mining Machines and Construction Vehicles.
electrek.co
Ram claims it’s starting a ‘revolution’ with 1500 REV all-electric pickup truck
Ram officially announced the Ram 1500 REV, its first all-electric pickup truck, today, and the company claims that it is starting a revolution despite being late to electrification. We already knew that Ram 1500 REV would be the name of the brand’s first electric pickup thanks to a trademark filing...
electrek.co
Hyundai wants to simplify EV ownership with new Evolve+ EV subscription program
During a presentation at the Chicago Auto Show earlier today, Hyundai Motor North America has introduced a new month-to-month EV subscription program called Evolve+, aimed at “EV curious” consumers. The all-encompassing monthly price includes the EV itself, plus insurance, roadside assistance, and maintenance. This turnkey option will begin with a couple of Hyundai brand EVs with comparable pricing you can view below.
highways.today
Oil and Bitumen Highlights: Slope of Crude after new job data
Oil and Bitumen Highlights: Slope of Crude after new job data. Pressure on crude knocked the price down by 7 percent. Singapore fuel was volatile as oil but bitumen stayed almost steady. Brent closed at 79.73 and WTI settled at 73.18 on Friday, Feb 3. The joy of China’s reopening...
TechCrunch
Uber is integrating its driver app with Apple CarPlay
The integration has been rolling out to drivers across the U.S., and all drivers should have access to it by the end of the month. CarPlay is an Apple product that is used by most major car manufacturers to allow the head unit to be a display and controller for an iOS device. Integrating the Uber driver app into CarPlay means drivers won’t have to switch between their phone and the screen, or between apps, to be able to view and accept trips, navigate and add rides to their queue.
