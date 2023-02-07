Read full article on original website
Related
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
84-Year-Old Walmart Greeter Reportedly “Abruptly” Fired While Wife is in the Midst of Cancer Treatments
The beloved Thane Telford’s plight has inspired a GoFundMe campaign. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KUTV.com, Walmart.com, and GoFundMe.com.
Drug addicts use food stamp benefits to purchase bottled water to empty out recycle bottles for cash
Drug addicts in Portland, Oregon have devised a scheme where they use food stamp benefits to buy cases of bottled water which they empty out to obtain a 10c bottle deposit refund to buy drugs with.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
Kendrid Hamlin punched U.S. Rep Angie Craig in the face during assault in elevator, charges say
WASHINGTON -- A man has been charged for allegedly assaulting U.S. Rep. Angie Craig on Thursday morning in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C. Documents say Craig was in the lobby of her apartment building around 7:10 a.m. getting a coffee, when she noticed a man pacing in the lobby. She said she did not recognize the man, but said "good morning" to him and went into the elevator.The man is identified in documents as Kendrid Khalil Hamlin. He has been charged with one count of assaulting a member of Congress. Before the elevator doors closed, Hamlin stuck his arm...
Chilling unanswered questions in Tyler Doyle disappearance as search for missing hunter, 22, enters its third week
AS the search for the 22-year-old duck hunter enters its third week, a number of unanswered questions surrounding his disappearance remain. Tyler Doyle was last seen on a boat hunting for ducks in the north jetties near North Myrtle Beach when he reportedly fell overboard on January 26. The heartbreaking...
Comments / 0