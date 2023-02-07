ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

$20 million playground for all under construction in Park Circle

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An inclusive playground is preparing to serve the North Charleston community and beyond by late fall of this year. It will be 55,000 square feet, along with a 16,000-square-foot community center that will hold recreation and cultural arts activities. This facility will be the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Ruby's NY Style Bagels in Charleston is growing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Calling all bagel lovers. Business has exploded in popularity at Ruby's NY Style Bagels. After only four months, the shop is looking to expand across the Lowcountry. Guests drive from all over Charleston to get their bagels and coffee, and they often serve 3-4,000 bagels...
CHARLESTON, SC
Tickets available for CharlestonCon 2023

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tickets are available for the fourth CharlestonCon on Nov. 19. The event will be held at the Embassy Suites Hotel in North Charleston, according to a Feb. 9 press release, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ballrooms C1, C2, and C3 will be utilized for the event. A free shuttle is offered to Charleston International Airport, which is less than two miles away.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Burn notice: Crews to conduct fire hazard for 631 acres in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District is asking the public not to call 911 if they see and smell smoke in the Willow Hall Road and Steed Creek area. A prescription fire for hazard reduction will take place in the area, with 621 acres planned. A prescription fire...
AWENDAW, SC
BCSD will use new tax to construct two new schools and addition to Hanahan Middle

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Board of Education approved the first phase of the capital building program on Feb. 7. The first phase of program will comprise the construction of two schools, and the construction and renovation of an addition at Hanahan Middle School. According to the district, a K-5 school will be constructed and equipped in the Jedburg area, specifically on Black Tom Road, and a middle school will be constructed and equipped in Nexton.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Chick-fil-A chooses Charleston to test cauliflower sandwich

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Chick-fil-A has chosen Charleston to test its new Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich in Charleston starting Monday, Feb. 13. The famous fast food company says Charleston was selected due to the city's food culture. The cauliflower sandwich is made with a tender filet cut from a whole,...
CHARLESTON, SC
Summerville Town Council approves contract for extension to Maple St.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Summerville Town Council approved the Maple Street extension project contract at the Finance Committee meeting on Feb. 6. The contract is pending execution of the Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) between Summerville and Dorchester County, according to a press release. According to the press release, the...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Vehicles parked on King Street will now be towed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — If you're parked along King Street, between Spring and John Street, your car may be getting towed. It's part of new Charleston Police Department (CPD) parking enforcement. CPD's goal is to get people to pay attention to the parking rules in downtown Charleston. Jason Bruder,...
CHARLESTON, SC
Coroner's office releases victim's name in fatal Spring St collision

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified Gregory Liles, 65, as the pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle the morning of Feb. 3. Liles died at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) at 6:38 a.m. from injuries sustained after being struck by a motor vehicle at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Spring Street, near the McDonald's, according to the Charleston Police Department (CPD).
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Reckoning Returns to Palmetto Park Jam in March

HOLY CITY SINNER — Charleston County Parks today announced that The Palmetto Park Jam is returning in the spring. Grateful Dead tribute band The Reckoning return to headline this live music event at Mount Pleasant Palmetto Islands County Park on Saturday, March 25th. Held in a family-friendly festival atmosphere,...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
2 westbound lanes blocked on Don Holt Bridge after multi-car crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The two left lanes are blocked on the Don Holt Bridge heading toward North Charleston after a crash Tuesday morning, officials say. Members of the Charleston Police Department and other first responders are on the scene. CPD says drivers should expect delays. The crash happened...
CHARLESTON, SC
Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Farmington Rd

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the person killed in a traffic fatality near 151 Farmington Road on Monday. Thomas Gary Martin, 77, of Charleston was pronounced dead on the scene around 5:20 p.m. The coroner’s office and SCHP are investigating.
CHARLESTON, SC

