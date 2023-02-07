Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
$20 million playground for all under construction in Park Circle
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An inclusive playground is preparing to serve the North Charleston community and beyond by late fall of this year. It will be 55,000 square feet, along with a 16,000-square-foot community center that will hold recreation and cultural arts activities. This facility will be the...
Downtown streets close due to crash with power pole: Charleston Fire Department
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Several streets downtown are closed after a crash with a power pole. East Bay Street between Queen and Market Streets and Cumberland Street between Concord and State Streets are currently closed to vehicles and pedestrians. Dominion Energy is on the scene and expects the process...
Locals concerned about IAAM and Charleston Co. Library Gullah hotline
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A partnership between the International African American Museum and the Charleston County Library has become a hot topic after many people voiced issues about the lack of a Gullah Geechee connection. The program, launched in February 2022, offers community members a phone line to call...
CPD: Pedestrian collision at the Fielding Connector and Ripley Point Drive
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: According to the CPD, the road reopened as of 9:04 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: A collision involving a pedestrian occurred the evening of Feb. 9 at the Fielding Connector and Ripley Point Drive. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced the collision in a tweet at...
Ruby's NY Style Bagels in Charleston is growing
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Calling all bagel lovers. Business has exploded in popularity at Ruby's NY Style Bagels. After only four months, the shop is looking to expand across the Lowcountry. Guests drive from all over Charleston to get their bagels and coffee, and they often serve 3-4,000 bagels...
Tickets available for CharlestonCon 2023
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tickets are available for the fourth CharlestonCon on Nov. 19. The event will be held at the Embassy Suites Hotel in North Charleston, according to a Feb. 9 press release, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ballrooms C1, C2, and C3 will be utilized for the event. A free shuttle is offered to Charleston International Airport, which is less than two miles away.
Burn notice: Crews to conduct fire hazard for 631 acres in Awendaw
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District is asking the public not to call 911 if they see and smell smoke in the Willow Hall Road and Steed Creek area. A prescription fire for hazard reduction will take place in the area, with 621 acres planned. A prescription fire...
Habitat for Humanity Georgetown partners with The Home Depot for Navy Veteran home repair
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Habitat for Humanity Georgetown announced its partnering with The Home Depot in order to help a navy veteran in need. Peter Ridley and his wife Araceli are homeowners in the Habitat Georgetown Repair program and had many repairs made to their home in order to make it safer.
CoC and Citadel to host four-day Black Alumni Collective National Leadership Symposium
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The College of Charleston and The Citadel will co-host the Black Alumni Collective National Leadership Symposium from March 9 to March 12 on the universities' campuses. According to a Feb. 9 press release from the College of Charleston, over 100 higher education administrators and black...
Missing N. Charleston 15-month-old found
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police reported a 15-month-old that went missing in January had been found. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was reported missing on January 28th.
BCSD will use new tax to construct two new schools and addition to Hanahan Middle
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) Board of Education approved the first phase of the capital building program on Feb. 7. The first phase of program will comprise the construction of two schools, and the construction and renovation of an addition at Hanahan Middle School. According to the district, a K-5 school will be constructed and equipped in the Jedburg area, specifically on Black Tom Road, and a middle school will be constructed and equipped in Nexton.
Chick-fil-A chooses Charleston to test cauliflower sandwich
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Chick-fil-A has chosen Charleston to test its new Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich in Charleston starting Monday, Feb. 13. The famous fast food company says Charleston was selected due to the city's food culture. The cauliflower sandwich is made with a tender filet cut from a whole,...
Summerville Town Council approves contract for extension to Maple St.
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Summerville Town Council approved the Maple Street extension project contract at the Finance Committee meeting on Feb. 6. The contract is pending execution of the Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) between Summerville and Dorchester County, according to a press release. According to the press release, the...
Vehicles parked on King Street will now be towed
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — If you're parked along King Street, between Spring and John Street, your car may be getting towed. It's part of new Charleston Police Department (CPD) parking enforcement. CPD's goal is to get people to pay attention to the parking rules in downtown Charleston. Jason Bruder,...
Financial crime evidence remains center stage on day 14 of Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Thursday marks Day 14 of the Murdaugh murder trial and we're nearing the end of Week 3. Wednesday was a bit of a chaotic scene after a bomb threat was made at the Colleton County Courthouse. The courthouse was evacuated and the building was cleared after about two hours, allowing court to resume.
Coroner's office releases victim's name in fatal Spring St collision
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified Gregory Liles, 65, as the pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle the morning of Feb. 3. Liles died at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) at 6:38 a.m. from injuries sustained after being struck by a motor vehicle at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Spring Street, near the McDonald's, according to the Charleston Police Department (CPD).
The Reckoning Returns to Palmetto Park Jam in March
HOLY CITY SINNER — Charleston County Parks today announced that The Palmetto Park Jam is returning in the spring. Grateful Dead tribute band The Reckoning return to headline this live music event at Mount Pleasant Palmetto Islands County Park on Saturday, March 25th. Held in a family-friendly festival atmosphere,...
Whitesides Elementary trespasser entered school through unlocked door, official confirms
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District's head of security Michael Reidenbach confirmed to ABC News 4 on Tuesday that 22-year-old Telvin Bolger, the man seen roaming the halls of Whitesides Elementary School less than two weeks ago, gained entry to the school via an unlatched door.
2 westbound lanes blocked on Don Holt Bridge after multi-car crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The two left lanes are blocked on the Don Holt Bridge heading toward North Charleston after a crash Tuesday morning, officials say. Members of the Charleston Police Department and other first responders are on the scene. CPD says drivers should expect delays. The crash happened...
Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Farmington Rd
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the person killed in a traffic fatality near 151 Farmington Road on Monday. Thomas Gary Martin, 77, of Charleston was pronounced dead on the scene around 5:20 p.m. The coroner’s office and SCHP are investigating.
