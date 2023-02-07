Read full article on original website
Daily Bullets (Feb. 9): Pokes Extend Streak to Four, Spencer Sanders Leaving Wasn’t Unusual
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • The Pokes found a way to win over the last-place Red Raiders last night, pushed their winning streak to four, coming out on top of six of the last seven games (PFB) As...
Oklahoma State Offers Dual-Threat Quarterback Hauss Hejny
The Cowboys signed an Aledo, Texas wide receiver last week, and now they’re after the guy who threw him the ball. Oklahoma State offered Hauss Hejny on Tuesday. Listed at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Hejny is a dual-threat QB who threw for 2,094 yards (many of which went to new OSU signee Jalen Pope), ran for 1,276 yards and was responsible for 35 touchdowns as a junior last season en route to a state championship. He is currently committed to Duke, a pledge he made on Jan. 24.
Recap: Oklahoma State Holds Off Texas Tech 71-68 Thanks to a Buzzer-Beating Putback
It wasn’t their most stylish victory of late, but a win is a win and the Cowboys have won six in their last seven tries. Oklahoma State defeated Texas Tech 71-68 on a last-second putback by John-Michael Wright. Big thanks were also due to a career half from Bryce Thompson and some nice minutes from freshman Quion Williams.
Oklahoma State Offers Pair of 2024 Running Backs
With the 2023 class in the rearview after last week’s signing day, 2024 is now in focus. Oklahoma State offered a pair of touted running backs Tuesday in Waco’s Kiefer Sibley and Lufkin’s Kedren Young. Here are quick breakdowns of each guy. Sibley plays at Waco Connally,...
Videos: Boynton, Players Recaps Buzzer-Beating Win against Texas Tech
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State basketball team topped Texas Tech 71-68 on Wednesday in Gallagher-Iba Arena after a buzzer-beating tip-in from John-Michael Wight. After the game, Mike Boynton, Wright and Bryce Thompson met with reporters to recap the game.
Cowgirl Basketball: Oklahoma State Beats West Virginia 76-65
STILLWATER — With Taylen Collins on the floor, sometimes the Cowgirls’ best offense was a missed shot. Oklahoma State beat West Virginia 76-65 on Tuesday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena with the Cowgirls winning the battle on the glass 41-25. Collins, from Muldrow, had a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double with six of her points coming quickly after offensive rebounds. She didn’t miss a shot in the game, going 5-for-5 from the field and 3-for-3 from the foul line. It was her sixth double-double of the year.
Gabriel Rodriguez, Younger Brother of Malcolm Rodriguez, Commits to OSU
The Rodriguez defensive pipeline will continue on at Oklahoma State. Malcolm Rodriguez’s younger brother, Gabriel, announced on Wednesday that he will be joining the OSU football program this upcoming year less than two months after OSU formally offered him a spot on the team. He is expected to join the team as a walk-on.
Videos: John Smith, Wrestlers Preview South Dakota State, Stanford
STILLWATER — Coming off a pair of wins against top 10 foes, the Oklahoma State wrestling team travels to South Dakota State for a dual Friday before hosting Stanford on Sunday. John Smith, Travis Wittlake and Kaden Gfeller met with reporters on Tuesday to preview the weekend.
