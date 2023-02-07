STILLWATER — With Taylen Collins on the floor, sometimes the Cowgirls’ best offense was a missed shot. Oklahoma State beat West Virginia 76-65 on Tuesday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena with the Cowgirls winning the battle on the glass 41-25. Collins, from Muldrow, had a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double with six of her points coming quickly after offensive rebounds. She didn’t miss a shot in the game, going 5-for-5 from the field and 3-for-3 from the foul line. It was her sixth double-double of the year.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO