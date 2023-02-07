Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former College Football Star Tragically DiesOnlyHomersColumbus, OH
Former football players found not guilty of 2020 rape and kidnappingThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus State Community College: A community college for OhioMint MessageColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
"We couldn't afford it on our own", affordable housing challenges in Licking County
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Owning a home still remains part of the American dream. But achieving that Gary Hall says is difficult. "The prices of houses...oh my!" he said. Hall who lives in Newark says he can't afford to buy a home. He says houses in Licking County are...
myfox28columbus.com
Residents hope Westerville stays 'a city in a park' even with $8.4M development investment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It’s really envisioned as part of our community plan for jobs and economic development," Westerville's Economic Development Director Rachel Ray said about the city's $8.4 million investment in 88 acres of land. City council members voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of the land...
Ohio’s only Black-owned bank gets approval to open in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce was cleaning pepper spray off his skin in the summer of 2020 when a metaphorical lightbulb sparked above his head. The Black elected official – who had just been maced by Columbus police while peacefully protesting the murder of George Floyd – wanted to do more […]
myfox28columbus.com
Nonprofit helping Central Ohio kids through hard times with 'Battle Pups'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A nonprofit started by a family whose young son was diagnosed with leukemia is giving back with stuffed dogs to help children know they are not alone. They call them "Battle Pups" and the group Way to Battle hands these stuffed dogs out all over...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus, Franklin County spent $15 million last year on homelessness, need is increasing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The desperate need for housing in central Ohio can be felt by the young, old, disabled, and families. Advocates say the number of parents and their kids suffering from homelessness has jumped by 19 percent in the last few years, and they now need more resources to help battle the growing trends.
NBC4 Columbus
Another Columbus-area Bed Bath & Beyond joins store closings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There will only be one Bed Bath & Beyond left in Columbus after the company updated its closing list with 150 additional stores. The location at 3750 Easton Market, near Easton Town Center, was already set to shut down as part of a group of stores announced at the end of […]
Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds
This story was last updated Thursday at 11 p.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 11 p.m., about 2,400 AEP customers and more than 4,300 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity and about 240 homes in Franklin […]
myfox28columbus.com
Black Girl Dad Week comes to Central Ohio with conversations supporting black girls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Starting on Feb. 13, Central Ohio will kick off "Black Girl Dad Week" and the schedule includes free virtual and in-person panels and conversations about supporting Black women and girls throughout Central Ohio. Participants get a chance to learn more about education, career paths, and...
Proposed 'connector' between US-33, I-70 has some fearful for 'unnecessary' change
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — They say as the crow flies is the shortest distance between two points. On Hidden Acres Legacy Farm in Pickerington is where Laura Coholich, her husband, their four children and a handful of goats call home. “And about 35 chickens,” Coholich joked. Years ago,...
NBC4 Columbus
The Underground Railroad's path through Dublin, Ohio
The City of Dublin has deep ties to the Underground Railroad and several unique landmarks in the city honor the legacies of past trailblazers today. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ibjo9q. The Underground Railroad’s path through Dublin, Ohio. The City of Dublin has deep ties to the Underground Railroad and several unique...
myfox28columbus.com
High winds cause Galloway church steeple to fall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — High wind speeds throughout Ohio on Thursday had the potential to cause damage. A church in Galloway suffered the loss of its steeple during the winds. WSYX viewers sent in photos of Columbia Heights United Methodist Church, located along Galloway Road, showing its white steeple...
Intel in Ohio: What jobs in New Albany are available?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Intel semiconductor fabrication plants under construction just east of Columbus got a nod — for the second year in a row — from President Joe Biden during his Tuesday night State of the Union. “Outside of Columbus, Ohio, Intel is building semiconductor factories on a thousand acres — a literal […]
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio seeks federal funding to study Amtrak passenger route
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Another step toward high-speed rails in Columbus was made this week by the governor’s office. Gov. Mike DeWine’s office is seeking federal grant money to study the revival of two Amtrak passenger rail routes connecting Ohio cities. Those routes are 3C+D Corridor route, which would connect Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Dayton, […]
myfox28columbus.com
Mayor Ginther teaming with UNCF to change futures
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Making a difference in the lives of young students. For kids across the country and right here in Central Ohio, the United Negro College Fund has helped to do just that. ABC 6 is a proud sponsor of their efforts, and once again we're taking...
Westerville prepares for Intel with land purchase
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Westerville is investing in a new development project, in anticipation of business demands related to Intel’s semiconductor facilities in Licking County. City council members voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of 88 acres of land by the Westerville Industry and Commerce Corporation. The property, located along the east […]
Columbus City Schools sued for public records
(The Center Square) – A Columbus-based policy group sued the largest school district in Ohio after it refused to release public records related to another lawsuit over union dues. As part of The Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit filed on behalf of 10 public employees across the state against the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the group sued the Columbus City Schools for public records the Institute says are subject to the Ohio’s Public Records Act. ...
columbusunderground.com
Updated Projection Sets Expectation for 3.15 Million Central Ohio Residents in 2050
Columbus is growing, and according to the latest data from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC), it’s actually expected to grow a bit faster than previously thought. The latest population modeling now indicates that the Central Ohio region will surpass the 3 million mark before the year 2050, likely hitting a population total of 3.15 million that year.
‘Shawshank Redemption’ tree at center of Ohio lawsuit
Pieces of Ohio's movie history were mistakenly burned, leaving their owner out of potential merchandising revenue, according to a new civil lawsuit filed in Richland County.
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
NBC4 Columbus
Another $237M granted to Honda battery plant in Fayette County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s privatized economic development office has finalized an agreement with Honda to infuse $237 million into development of a massive battery plant project that the Japanese automaker plans to use to transform the state into its North American electric vehicle hub. JobsOhio posted details of the package of three grants on Wednesday. They […]
Comments / 0