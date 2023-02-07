Read full article on original website
Related
An Abandoned Stone Resort Hidden in the Forest: Otsego County, Michigan
So, you’re out for a walk down a woodsy trail when all of a sudden, an old deserted stone building peeks at you from around the bushes and trees. You get a little closer until the whole structure comes into view…it’s an abandoned motel, stuck out here alone in the forest, The stone steps are covered in moss and leaves, and covered with a mossy roof that looks like it came out of Middle Earth. It’s the empty Echo Valley Resort, tucked in the woods of the Louis M. Groen Nature Center, about a stone’s throw south of Johannesburg Lake.
traverseticker.com
Restaurant and Retail Changes Coming To Downtown TC, Kingsley & Beyond
Numerous restaurant and retail changes are underway in downtown Traverse City and Kingsley, with Acoustic Tap Room moving out of downtown and The Cheese Lady expanding, Loco Boys Brewing Company opening on West Front Street, Cast Iron Kitchen taking over the former J. Wall Diner space, and Kingsley Inn reopening under new ownership.
$6M Michigan Farm Comes with 8 Guard Dogs, Horses, and 80 Acres
This Traverse City farm for sale comes with everything you need. Nestled on the famous Old Mission Peninsula in Traverse City, this 80-acre property is an equestrian dream. It has plenty of land, frontage on West Grand Traverse Bay, livestock included, over 2,000 Christmas trees, and more. If you are...
tourcounsel.com
Cherryland Center | Shopping mall in Garfield Township, Michigan
Cherryland Center (formerly Cherryland Mall) is an outdoor shopping mall in Traverse City, Michigan. Opened in 1976 as an enclosed mall, it was renovated as an outdoor property in 1999. From 2018 until June 2022, the center's sole anchor store was Big Lots. TC Curling Center acquired the old Kmart building and began renovations and opened the space up to tours of the demolition. TC Curling Center opened in January 2023.
9&10 News
Acoustic Taproom says Goodbye to Traverse City After 8 Years
Acoustic Taproom has been in Traverse City for eight years, but they will say their goodbyes come August. Their lease is up soon and due to the expense, they will not be renewing it. They still have their old farmhouse location in Interlochen, and are also planning a new location...
9&10 News
Several Northern Michigan State Park Campgrounds Aren’t Opening Until July
If you plan on camping this summer, getting into some of our more popular state parks could be even harder than usual. $250 million in Federal COVID Relief Funding was divided among Michigan state parks to tackle critical infrastructure needs. The big projects mean summer won’t start on time for...
Coast Guard suspends search for missing ice climber who fell from cliff into Lake Superior
A 32-year-old climber remains missing after he fell from a cliff into Lake Superior in Michigan while at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on Tuesday, officials said.
Heading to Northern Michigan this morning? Watch out for an ice accumulation overnight
A burst of freezing rain moved through the northern third of Lower Michigan overnight and part of the eastern U.P. The freezing rain fell at a moderate clip for an hour from Houghton Lake northward through the entire area surrounding Gaylord and then north to Mackinaw City. The National Weather...
My North.com
Sugar 2 Salt’s Famous Molasses Cookie & Ginger Glaze Recipe
You haven’t really known love until you’ve tried the molasses cookies at Sugar 2 Salt. Luckily, we’ve got the recipe for this month’s On the Table recipe. This article first appeared in Traverse Northern Michigan. Find this story and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan woman accused of stealing nearly $30K from relative to send to online 'boyfriend'
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman is accused of stealing money from a relative, so she could send it to a "boyfriend" she met online, police said. Michigan State Police received a tip about embezzlement from a vulnerable adult in October 2022. They investigated and discovered that Elaine Frances Baldwin, 67, of Frederic, was stealing the money and sending it to an address in California after her online "boyfriend" asked her to send gift cards and cash.
9&10 News
New Bike Shop Coming to Downtown Cadillac
Just after Cadillac’s only bike shop, McLain’s, closed down, a new era is beginning. The announcement of McLain’s closure just over two weeks ago was a surprise to Cadillac’s cycling community, but now Einstein Cycles from Traverse City is stepping up to fill the void, much to the delight of biking enthusiasts like Kamie Wade.
9&10 News
Lake County Prosecutor Under Fire at County Commission Board Meeting
Members of the Police Officers Association of Michigan sent a letter to the board of commissioners notifying them of their vote of no confidence in Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper. The main points of contention include an alleged lack of communication, disorganization and unfamiliarity with cases. Richard Perrin, Vice President...
UpNorthLive.com
580 acres in Otsego County to be used for solar farm
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Wolverine Power Cooperative announced Monday that it has purchased 580 acres of land south of Gaylord with the aim of building a solar farm. The land formerly owned by Georgia-Pacific. “Wolverine Power Cooperative currently provides its members with power that is 60 percent carbon...
WILX-TV
Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan
TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
9&10 News
Cause of Death for Missaukee County Woman Found Dead in Wexford County May Soon Be Revealed
The cause of death of a Missaukee County woman found in Wexford County late last year may soon be revealed. The body of 26-year-old Laken Clark was discovered on Dec. 14, by a waste disposal worker in Haring Township. The Wexford County Prosecutor’s office has been waiting on reports to...
9&10 News
Benzonia Man Found Guilty of Threatening Judge’s Life
A Benzonia man has been found guilty of sending threats to a judge through email. Ryan King, 43, was arrested after sending several threatening emails to the 19th Circuit Court Administrator, including at least one veiled death threat. King was found guilty on Tuesday of Malicious Use of Telecommunications Service...
9&10 News
Officer Involved Shooting Leaves One Man Dead in Crawford County
Officer Involved Shooting Leaves One Man Dead in Crawford County. A Michigan State Trooper is on administrative leave today after an officer involved shooting in Crawford County left one man dead over the weekend. David Alan Stockton, 48, of Tawas was shot and killed Friday night. It took place on...
Child falls from chairlift at Boyne Mountain Resort
BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A child was rushed to a hospital after falling from a chairlift at the Boyne Mountain Resort over the weekend.Officials at the resort say at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 14, the child was with family when they fell between towers seven and eight. The chairlift is a triple that services beginner terrain.A bystander who witnessed the incident informed ski patrol, who responded to the scene and began assessment and treatment. The child was taken to McLaren North Michigan Hospital in Petosky before being transported to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids.Officials did not release details on the child's condition but said they were wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.Resort officials say they inspected the chair and restraint bar and found it to be working in order."This was a scary incident for all involved," Jason Perl, general manager of Boyne Mountain Resort, said in a press release. "We have been in regular contact with the family and our thoughts will remain with them as this child recovers. The safety of our guests is a top concern and we're grateful that a helmet was being worn."
US 103.1
Burton, MI
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0