Kansas City, MO

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Watch: Chiefs star hilariously imitates Patrick Mahomes

If you’re an NFL fan, you’ve likely heard the jokes about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kermit the Frog. A lot of fans out there think Mahomes sounds a bit like Kermit. If we’re being honest, I think we can all hear it. On Monday...
KANSAS CITY, MO
TODAY.com

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthew Mahomes' relationship timeline, from high school to the NFL

NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife, Brittany Matthews Mahomes, may be a Kansas City power couple these days, but their romance began as teenagers in an East Texas town. Patrick Mahomes, 27, is the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, who drafted him in the 2017 NFL Draft. For his work in 2018, his first full year as a starter, Mahomes was named the league’s Most Valuable Player. At 23, Mahomes was the youngest recipient of the award since Dan Marino in 1984.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Philly

Super Bowl LVII: Get to know the Kelce brothers with Donna Kelce

PHOENIX (CBS) -- Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will feature several potential Hall of Famers, including two that are brothers. In case you've been living under a rock, Jason and Travis Kelce will suit up as the first brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl.  CBS Philadelphia's Sports Director Don Bell caught up with their mother, Donna Kelce, for a little bit more insight into the brothers. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he's chasing during his career

On the eve of the 2023 NFL honors ceremony, where Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes could earn his second career league MVP award, he was asked a unique question. Maybe it’s not so unique seeing all the incredible things he’s accomplished in such a short amount of time. Some might say he’s chasing greatness, with one of the most impressive statistical starts to an NFL career in history, even having sat out behind Alex Smith during his rookie season. Some might say he’s chasing the achievements of other great players like Kurt Warner or Tom Brady.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Mahomes, Kelce connection honored by new Parade of Hearts artwork

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has certainly loved the connection between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. A new piece of art in Kansas City will remind Chiefs fans of that connection. Area artist Mike Savage has painted four Parade of Hearts, but his newest one...
KANSAS CITY, MO

