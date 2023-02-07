Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Inside Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Insane Shoe Closet
Kansas City Chiefs QB (and likely NFL MVP again) Patrick Mahomes lives two different lives. In one, he runs from linebackers and does an excellent job helping the team win games. In the other, he plays around in a shoe closet that can only be described as insane. He allowed everyone a look inside this second shoe life.
Does Chiefs’ Kelce regret trash talk to Cincinnati mayor? Here’s what he said Tuesday
What’s his key to Super Bowl success? And would he ever try pro wrestling? Travis Kelce answered those questions from reporters as well.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
atozsports.com
Watch: Chiefs star hilariously imitates Patrick Mahomes
If you’re an NFL fan, you’ve likely heard the jokes about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kermit the Frog. A lot of fans out there think Mahomes sounds a bit like Kermit. If we’re being honest, I think we can all hear it. On Monday...
TODAY.com
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthew Mahomes' relationship timeline, from high school to the NFL
NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife, Brittany Matthews Mahomes, may be a Kansas City power couple these days, but their romance began as teenagers in an East Texas town. Patrick Mahomes, 27, is the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, who drafted him in the 2017 NFL Draft. For his work in 2018, his first full year as a starter, Mahomes was named the league’s Most Valuable Player. At 23, Mahomes was the youngest recipient of the award since Dan Marino in 1984.
Alex Smith shares inside details on taking Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes under his wing in KC
During his final season with Chiefs, Alex Smith worked with Patrick Mahomes, preparing him for life in the NFL. Here are some of the ways they bonded.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Patrick Mahomes vs. Jalen Hurts, Andy Reid, Kelce brothers: Super Bowl 57 storylines to follow
Andy Reid, the Kelce brothers, and Patrick Mahomes vs. Jalen Hurts are among the top storylines for Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles.
Super Bowl LVII: Get to know the Kelce brothers with Donna Kelce
PHOENIX (CBS) -- Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will feature several potential Hall of Famers, including two that are brothers. In case you've been living under a rock, Jason and Travis Kelce will suit up as the first brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl. CBS Philadelphia's Sports Director Don Bell caught up with their mother, Donna Kelce, for a little bit more insight into the brothers. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW
Here's what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he's chasing during his career
On the eve of the 2023 NFL honors ceremony, where Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes could earn his second career league MVP award, he was asked a unique question. Maybe it’s not so unique seeing all the incredible things he’s accomplished in such a short amount of time. Some might say he’s chasing greatness, with one of the most impressive statistical starts to an NFL career in history, even having sat out behind Alex Smith during his rookie season. Some might say he’s chasing the achievements of other great players like Kurt Warner or Tom Brady.
Hype grows for Kansas City Chiefs game in Germany
Kansas City Chiefs Kingdom will grow when the franchise plays its first NFL game in Germany, with the NFL promising future games there.
HQ Spotlight: No Tyreek, No Problem For Mahomes & Chiefs
Our 'HQ Spotlight' analysts discuss the performance of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs without Tyreek Hill and why they have been doing very well despite his absence.
KMBC.com
Mahomes, Kelce connection honored by new Parade of Hearts artwork
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has certainly loved the connection between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. A new piece of art in Kansas City will remind Chiefs fans of that connection. Area artist Mike Savage has painted four Parade of Hearts, but his newest one...
Comments / 0