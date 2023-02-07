On the eve of the 2023 NFL honors ceremony, where Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes could earn his second career league MVP award, he was asked a unique question. Maybe it’s not so unique seeing all the incredible things he’s accomplished in such a short amount of time. Some might say he’s chasing greatness, with one of the most impressive statistical starts to an NFL career in history, even having sat out behind Alex Smith during his rookie season. Some might say he’s chasing the achievements of other great players like Kurt Warner or Tom Brady.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO