ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
markerzone.com

BREAKING - BUFFALO SABRES SIGN ANOTHER YOUNG STAR TO BIG-TIME CONTRACT

The Buffalo Sabres have signed center Dylan Cozens to a seven-year, $49.7 million contract, which carries a $7.1 million annual cap-hit. Cozens, 21, has totaled 94 points in 169 games for the Sabres in his first two-and-a-half seasons. Drafted 7th overall in 2019, Cozens also scored 25 points in 14 World Junior games with Team Canada.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Patrick Kane Trade to the Buffalo Sabres a Possibility?

The Buffalo Sabres will be back on the ice for a game this Saturday night, when they host the Calgary Flames at KeyBank Center. The Sabres continue their playoff fight in the Eastern Conference, sitting three points back of the last wild card spot (Penguins) and four points back of the first wild card spot (Capitals). They're also three points back of the New York Islanders.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Top 3 players the Buffalo Sabres could trade at the deadline

The Buffalo Sabres are either going to buy, sell, or do nothing at the trade deadline. If they sell, who would they trade away by March 3rd?. While I don’t believe the Buffalo Sabres will trade anyone, professional sports is always about things happening when you least expect it. So let’s get hypothetical here and list three players who general manager Kevyn Adams would most likely move.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

NHL players are starting to hate league's playoff format

NHL players do not speak out against much, but some of the league's more prominent players are starting to voice some displeasure with the league's current playoff format and how its matchups are determined. Since the start of the 2013-14 season, the league has used a divisional bracket style format...
FanSided

Burning Question! Whose contract will the Buffalo Sabres extend next?

Now that the Buffalo Sabres have Dylan Cozens locked in for another seven seasons, which player will they extend next? Here is one name. Dylan Cozens will be sticking around until 2030, and hopefully longer. The Sabres rewarded Cozens (43 points at the moment), with a long-term extension, and he was the latest in a growing line of young talent to get a lucrative deal.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Islanders bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Canucks

Vancouver Canucks (20-26-4, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (27-22-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -219, Canucks +181; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Vancouver Canucks. New...
ELMONT, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report reveals Maple Leafs' 'main focus' ahead of NHL trade deadline

The Toronto Maple Leafs have returned a more well-balanced team than in recent seasons, with goals scored and goals against both down. Improved team defense and capable goaltending from Ilya Samsonov and Matt Murray have spearheaded that trend. With impressive performances from younger players such as Rasmus Sandin, Timothy Liljegren and Conor Timmins, some have questioned Toronto’s need to add a defenseman at the trade deadline.
FanSided

Will the Buffalo Sabres seek to trade for Anthony Duclair?

While uncommon, it isn’t unheard of for two teams to trade within the division. And that could be the case with the Buffalo Sabres and Anthony Duclair. Jacob D. Strozyk of The Hockey Writers came up with a few interesting scenarios regarding a potential trade for Florida Panthers defenseman Anthony Duclair. While I’m often taken aback and don’t necessarily believe there is a chance for the Blue and Gold to trade within their division, the Panthers may want to pass the winger off to another team, regardless of who they are.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Islanders cite policy for not wearing Pride Night warm-ups

The Islanders knew there would be a backlash to not wearing rainbow warm-ups on Pride Night with what’s happened recently around the league. But there are key differences in how they went about the evening versus the Rangers and Flyers, both of whom got into hot water over the same issue. The Rangers publicly said they would wear the warm-ups, then did not. The Flyers wore them, but one player, Ivan Provorov, declined to do so, stating his religious beliefs. The Islanders were up front in saying they would not wear the warm-ups and have not in the past — in...
New York Post

Islanders’ Pride Night won’t feature rainbow jerseys or tape

The Islanders will be the latest team to avoid wearing rainbow warmups for Pride Night on Thursday against the Canucks. Unlike the Rangers, who pulled their plans to do so without explanation, the Islanders have never worn rainbow jerseys due to an organizational policy against wearing specialized warmups. The only ones they wear are mandated by the league: Hockey Fights Cancer, Military and St. Patrick’s Day. The Islanders also won’t be using rainbow tape in warmups, another common theme in Pride nights throughout the league. The issue has come to the forefront this season after Philadelphia defenseman Ivan Provorov refused to take part...
ELMONT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy