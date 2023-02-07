ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darby Man Charged With Shooting Philadelphia Cop

A 43-year-old Delaware County man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Philadelphia police officer, who is in stable condition after being rushed into surgery. Eric Haynes became the center of an investigation as officer Giovanni Maysonet and his unnamed colleague were conducting a vehicle investigation...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

State Police Arrest Four People on Drug Dealing and Gun Charges

The Delaware State Police have arrested 23-year-old John Wyatte of Dover, Delaware and three other people after concluding a drug investigation yesterday in Dover. On February 8, 2023, at approximately […] The post State Police Arrest Four People on Drug Dealing and Gun Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Newark Man Charged In Tuesday’s Broad Daylight Shooting

Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man in connection with a shooting incident that took place yesterday. On February 7 at approximately 1:25 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of West 10th Street in reference to a shooting incident that had taken place. Police located a 27-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

Shot fired during Delaware high school basketball game: police

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that happened during a high school basketball game in Delaware on Monday night.Police say the shooting happened at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown in a game vs. Tri-State Christian Academy, Maryland. According to police, nobody was injured in the shooting.Police say a gun was recovered and there were some injuries related to a fight, but nobody was struck by gunfire.It happened in a hallway next to the gym during the game. Patrons are working to clear the area. Nobody was taken into custody.The incident is under investigation by Delaware State Troopers. 
MIDDLETOWN, DE
CBS Baltimore

Six Baltimore County schools closed as manhunt continues for shooting suspect 'in crisis'

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officials announced Thursday five schools will close as the search continues for a man who allegedly shot an officer Wednesday in Cockeysville. The following schools will be closed: Cockeysville Middle School Dulaney High School Mays Chapel Elementary School Padonia International Elementary School Warren Elementary schoolPot Spring Elementary SchoolThe closure includes before- and after-school programs. Police are looking for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum.  Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Powers Avenue for a person in distress, where Linthicum allegedly shot the officer, police said. An hourslong barricade situation ensued. Streets in the surrounding neighborhood were shut down for hours, and residents were asked to shelter in place. Linthicum is described as a white man with auburn hair and facial hair. He was last seen "wearing a black hoodie and black pants" and is believed to be armed, Stewart said.Anyone who sees Linthicum or knows his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to call 911. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital that evening "in good spirits" according to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Detectives Investigating Parking Lot Armed Robbery

NEW CASTLE, DE
Shore News Network

17-year-old robbed at gunpoint at Beaver Brook Plaza

NEW CASTLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police Identify Woman Gunned Down In Triple Shooting Saturday

Wilmington Police have identified the woman shot and killed on Saturday as Danielle Hallmon. Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 4:32 p.m. in the 300 block of East 23rd Street. Police located three gunshot victims; a 29-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Baltimore

Manhunt continues for armed man 'in crisis' who allegedly shot officer in Cockeysville

BALTIMORE -- A search is ongoing for an armed man who allegedly shot a Baltimore County officer Wednesday in Cockeysville. Police released a second image Thursday of 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, who now has longer hair than an initial image released Wednesday. Related: Five Baltimore County schools closed as manhunt continues for shooting suspect 'in crisis'Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Powers Avenue for a person in distress, where Linthicum allegedly shot the officer, police said. WJZ has learned Linthicum shot the officer multiple times, and that the officer was inside the house at the time of the shooting. The officer was...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
CBS Philly

Controlled detonation held at University of Delaware after safety incident

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- State Police conducted a controlled detonation on a building at the University of Delaware after an environmental safety incident at a lab on Wednesday afternoon.The detonation happened on Center Green after the incident at the Lammot Dupont Lab at 175 The Green Lane in Newark just after 4 p.m.The Lammot Dupont Lab, Memorial Hall, Allison Hall, Hugh Morris Library, the Brown Lab and Drake Lab were all evacuated for the detonation.Police are still asking people to avoid the area. 
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

Wilmington Police Investigating Yet Another Shooting, One In Stable Condition

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Union Street. Police located a 39-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when...
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN PENNROCK – WILMINGTON

WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Drive-By Shooting In Pennrock Sends One To Hospital Late Monday

WILMINGTON, DE
Futurism

College Student "Accidentally" Builds Explosive, Forcing Bomb Squad to Detonate It

It's like something straight out of 60s "Batman." A University of Delaware student "accidentally" created a small amount of a "shock-sensitive explosive chemical" in one of the university's labs, prompting the evacuation of several campus buildings on Wednesday, the Newark Post reports. According to a school spokesperson, emergency officials were...
NEWARK, DE
Nottingham MD

Shots fired in Cockeysville, suspect barricaded in home

COCKEYSVILLE, MD
