Darby Man Charged With Shooting Philadelphia Cop
A 43-year-old Delaware County man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Philadelphia police officer, who is in stable condition after being rushed into surgery. Eric Haynes became the center of an investigation as officer Giovanni Maysonet and his unnamed colleague were conducting a vehicle investigation...
State Police Arrest Four People on Drug Dealing and Gun Charges
The Delaware State Police have arrested 23-year-old John Wyatte of Dover, Delaware and three other people after concluding a drug investigation yesterday in Dover. On February 8, 2023, at approximately […] The post State Police Arrest Four People on Drug Dealing and Gun Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Kennett Square Woman Brought Child To Fight, Cheered Him On: Police
A woman in Chester County is charged with corrupting minors after cops say she cheered on a child during a fistfight. Arielis Vargas, 30, of Kennett Square, escorted a "juvenile child" to a location so the youth could fight another child, police claimed in a statement. Investigators said that video...
Delaware State Police Investigate the Discharge of a Gun During High School Basketball Game
Delaware State Police are investigating the discharge of a gun inside the Appoquinimink High School that occurred Monday night during a high school basketball game. On February 6, 2023, at […] The post Delaware State Police Investigate the Discharge of a Gun During High School Basketball Game appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Newark Man Charged In Tuesday’s Broad Daylight Shooting
Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man in connection with a shooting incident that took place yesterday. On February 7 at approximately 1:25 p.m., police were dispatched to the 800 block of West 10th Street in reference to a shooting incident that had taken place. Police located a 27-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Shot fired during Delaware high school basketball game: police
MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that happened during a high school basketball game in Delaware on Monday night.Police say the shooting happened at Appoquinimink High School in Middletown in a game vs. Tri-State Christian Academy, Maryland. According to police, nobody was injured in the shooting.Police say a gun was recovered and there were some injuries related to a fight, but nobody was struck by gunfire.It happened in a hallway next to the gym during the game. Patrons are working to clear the area. Nobody was taken into custody.The incident is under investigation by Delaware State Troopers.
Pa. man shot, killed while standing on his front porch: report
A Philadelphia man was shot and killed while standing on his front porch, according to a story from 6ABC. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday along the 5300 block of Sylvester Street, in the Frankford section of the city. Police told the news outlet that the 32-year-old victim...
Six Baltimore County schools closed as manhunt continues for shooting suspect 'in crisis'
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officials announced Thursday five schools will close as the search continues for a man who allegedly shot an officer Wednesday in Cockeysville. The following schools will be closed: Cockeysville Middle School Dulaney High School Mays Chapel Elementary School Padonia International Elementary School Warren Elementary schoolPot Spring Elementary SchoolThe closure includes before- and after-school programs. Police are looking for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum. Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Powers Avenue for a person in distress, where Linthicum allegedly shot the officer, police said. An hourslong barricade situation ensued. Streets in the surrounding neighborhood were shut down for hours, and residents were asked to shelter in place. Linthicum is described as a white man with auburn hair and facial hair. He was last seen "wearing a black hoodie and black pants" and is believed to be armed, Stewart said.Anyone who sees Linthicum or knows his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to call 911. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital that evening "in good spirits" according to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
3 in custody in connection with shooting of Philadelphia police officer
According to First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford, two officers approached the vehicle and at some point, the passenger of the vehicle and one of the officers got into a struggle.
Detectives Investigating Parking Lot Armed Robbery
The Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the Beaver Brook Plaza parking lot in New Castle on Monday afternoon. On February 6, 2023, at approximately […] The post Detectives Investigating Parking Lot Armed Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
17-year-old robbed at gunpoint at Beaver Brook Plaza
NEW CASTLE, DE – A 17-year-old male was robbed at gunpoint by multiple teenage suspects outside the Dollar Tree store in the parking lot of Beaver Brook Plaza on Monday. Detectives with the Delaware State Police said the teen was approached by four unknown teenagers. The teenage suspects accosted the victim and demanded property from him. One of the teens pointed a handgun at the victim, who complied with the group’s demands. The four suspects then ran away towards an unknown location. He was not injured during the armed robbery. Police have not made any arrests and no suspects have The post 17-year-old robbed at gunpoint at Beaver Brook Plaza appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police Identify Woman Gunned Down In Triple Shooting Saturday
Wilmington Police have identified the woman shot and killed on Saturday as Danielle Hallmon. Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 4:32 p.m. in the 300 block of East 23rd Street. Police located three gunshot victims; a 29-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to...
Manhunt continues for armed man 'in crisis' who allegedly shot officer in Cockeysville
BALTIMORE -- A search is ongoing for an armed man who allegedly shot a Baltimore County officer Wednesday in Cockeysville. Police released a second image Thursday of 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, who now has longer hair than an initial image released Wednesday. Related: Five Baltimore County schools closed as manhunt continues for shooting suspect 'in crisis'Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Powers Avenue for a person in distress, where Linthicum allegedly shot the officer, police said. WJZ has learned Linthicum shot the officer multiple times, and that the officer was inside the house at the time of the shooting. The officer was...
Controlled detonation held at University of Delaware after safety incident
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- State Police conducted a controlled detonation on a building at the University of Delaware after an environmental safety incident at a lab on Wednesday afternoon.The detonation happened on Center Green after the incident at the Lammot Dupont Lab at 175 The Green Lane in Newark just after 4 p.m.The Lammot Dupont Lab, Memorial Hall, Allison Hall, Hugh Morris Library, the Brown Lab and Drake Lab were all evacuated for the detonation.Police are still asking people to avoid the area.
Wilmington Police Investigating Yet Another Shooting, One In Stable Condition
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Union Street. Police located a 39-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when...
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN PENNROCK – WILMINGTON
(Wilmington, DE 19809) Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit are investigating a shooting in the Pennrock community–Wilmington. On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 11:04 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W Holly Oak Road in reference to a shooting...
Suspects sought after teens shot walking down Olney street in broad daylight, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two teenagers were walking in a Philadelphia neighborhood when they were struck by gunfire in broad daylight last month. The shots rang out on the 5800 block of Lawrence Street in Olney during the afternoon of January 29. Police say a 17-year-old male victim and 18-year-old female victim...
Drive-By Shooting In Pennrock Sends One To Hospital Late Monday
Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit are investigating a shooting in the Pennrock community in Wilmington, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said on Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 11:04 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W Holly Oak Road...
College Student "Accidentally" Builds Explosive, Forcing Bomb Squad to Detonate It
It's like something straight out of 60s "Batman." A University of Delaware student "accidentally" created a small amount of a "shock-sensitive explosive chemical" in one of the university's labs, prompting the evacuation of several campus buildings on Wednesday, the Newark Post reports. According to a school spokesperson, emergency officials were...
Shots fired in Cockeysville, suspect barricaded in home
——— COCKEYSVILLE, MD—Police are responding to a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Cockeysville. Initial reports indicate that shots were fired at just before 3 p.m. on February 8 in the area of Powers Avenue at Sherwood Road (21030). One officer reportedly sustained a shrapnel injury and the suspect...
