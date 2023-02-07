Read full article on original website
Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’
The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
Emma Roberts Explains Why She Was Excited To Work With Her Aunt Julia Roberts' Longtime Co-Star Richard Gere
Richard Gere and Emma Roberts play father and daughter in the upcoming comedy, Maybe I Do.
John Travolta Channels Danny Zuko In Super Bowl Ad With Zach Braff and Donald Faison
Tell me about it, stud.
Will Ferrell, Alicia Silverstone star in Super Bowl ads
Big name advertisers from Netflix to Google are paying as much as $7 million for a 30-second spot during the big game on Sunday.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Rip Actor Cole Hauser Looks Suave With Wife at Golden Globes
Cole Hauser was looking dapper as ever as he hit the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes Tuesday night. The Yellowstone star stepped out at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California for the annual awards ceremony, which recognizes the best in film and American television, alongside his wife Cynthia Daniel.
Popculture
'Dr. Phil' Canceled After 21 Years: What We Know
Dr. Phil is ending after more than two decades as one of the most-watched daytime talk shows. Host Phil McGraw decided to step away from the series as his most recent contract extension is ending. Dr. Phil will end with its 21st season this spring. It comes as other long-running daytime talkers, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, and The Dr. Oz Show, have come to an end in the past year.
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Star Undergoes Gender-Affirming Surgery
Sister Wives stars Meri Brown and Kody Brown's only child, Leon Brown, underwent gender-affirming surgery. Leon, 27, shared the news in a TikTok video published in January 2023. They publicly came out as transgender in June 2022 and will use they/them pronouns. Leon is engaged to Audrey Kriss, who is also transgender.
Regina Hall Couldn't Keep a Straight Face Stating Why Kevin Costner Missed the Golden Globes
Watch: Golden Globe Awards 2023: All the MUST-SEE Moments. Regina Hall's reaction to Kevin Costner missing the 2023 Golden Globes due has gone viral. While announcing the Yellowstone star star as the Best Actor in a Television Drama Series winner during the Jan. 10 ceremony, the Girls Trip actress could barely keep a straight face while reading from the teleprompter when sharing why Costner was absent.
Reese Witherspoon has to choose between Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams in the trailer for Netflix's 'Your Place or Mine'
Reese Witherspoon's latest rom-com "Your Place Or Mine" comes from Aline Brosh McKenna, writer of "The Devil Wears Prada."
Dax Tejera's Cause of Death Revealed After ABC News Producer Died Suddenly at 37
The death was accidental, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner tells PEOPLE Dax Tejera, the executive producer of This Week on ABC who died in December, choked to death while intoxicated, according to officials. Tejera, 37, died on Dec. 23 from "asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication," the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirms to PEOPLE. The death was accidental, the office says. In December, a memo from ABC News president Kim Godwin that was shared with staff previously said Tejera died...
Popculture
'Today' Anchor Savannah Guthrie Reveals Short New Hairstyle: 'Chopped'
Today Show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will look a little different to viewers this week after she got a new haircut. On Monday, Guthrie shared behind-the-scenes Instagram Story posts, detailing Today hairstylist Kelly O'Neill's process of cleaning up her hairdo. It looks like Guthrie will enjoy this new look more than some others she wanted to forget.
ETOnline.com
Olivia Wilde's Relationship With Ex Jason Sudeikis Has Been 'Easier' Since Harry Styles Split, Source Says
It appears that Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are on good terms again after the pair were spotted sharing a hug over the weekend. In new pics of the former couple, the Ted Lasso star is seen embracing Wilde after leaving a meeting together in Hollywood on Friday. The pair...
US Magazine
Elisa Donovan Thought She Was ‘Hallucinating’ Filming ‘Clueless’-Themed Super Bowl Commercial With Alicia Silverstone
As if! Elisa Donovan and Alicia Silverstone went back in time for their Clueless-themed Super Bowl LVII ad for Rakuten — and it was a blast from the past. “It was, wow, very surreal to walk into that [set] and have it look nearly identical to the classroom scene,” Donovan, 52, exclusively told Us Weekly on February 1 of the commercial. “And [to] have [Alicia’s character Cher] in her yellow plaid … I looked at Alicia and said, ‘Am I hallucinating right now? What is going on?’”
EW.com
Salma Hayek credits Grown Ups costar Adam Sandler for helping her escape typecasting
Salma Hayek has the range, thank you very much, and it appears Adam Sandler was one of the first to see that. The Oscar-nominated star looked back at her career in a new interview with GQ UK published Monday, noting that she was "typecast for a long time" because of her looks. It wasn't until her turn in Sandler's 2010 comedy Grown Ups that she began to land more comedic roles, Hayek said.
Popculture
Joanna Gaines Responds to Negative Comments About Her Latest Design
Joanna Gaines' new home renovation project included giving a bedroom new wallpaper that made it look more like a bathroom. Her Instagram followers were quick to point it out, pushing Gaines to respond by shrugging off the negative reviews in an Instagram Story post on Monday. The design falls into line with the "modern farmhouse" aesthetic that made Gaines a household name.
Popculture
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chatted up Beloved Country Star at Ellen DeGeneres' Vow Renewal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in attendance for Portia De Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded birthday party turned vow renewal ceremony. During their time at the party, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got to mingle with beloved country star, Brandi Carlile. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Carlile mentioned what she spoke about with the royal couple, whom she referred to as "normal, decent, good humor people."
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars': Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Share Name and First Photo of Their Son
Jenna Johnson and her husband Val Chmerkovskiy just shared the adorable name they chose for their little boy. The Dancing With the Stars couple took to Instagram Tuesday to share the first photo of their newborn son's face after he was born on Jan. 10 – and announce his name to the world.
