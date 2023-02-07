Read full article on original website
wilmingtonde.gov
The Reassessment of Properties, Conducted by the New Castle County Government, Begins in Wilmington on February 20
The county is the legal repository for property records and assessed values and is following a court directive to reassess properties in the county and in Wilmington, which have not been assessed since 1983. Mayor Mike Purzycki said today that the City of Wilmington has been informed by the New...
Brandywine Town Center redevelopment tweaked
Community feedback has inspired tweaks to plans to redevelop the Brandywine Town Center. “They want to elevate the look, the feel and the offerings” in the area closest to Naamans Road, said Mike Hoffman, of Tarabicos, Grosso & Hoffman, the Delaware land use attorney for the Acadia Realty Trust. “It should be the front door and the heart of the ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington releases disparity study, finds shortcomings on inclusiveness in procurement process
The City of Wilmington released a disparity study to help improve the city’s procurement process. The study addresses fairness, accessibility, and inclusiveness. Mayor Mike Purzycki and Wilmington City Council have expressed concerns in recent years that a wider range of businesses, especially minority and women-owned businesses, haven’t had as much opportunity to bid for City-issued proposals for goods and services.
Highest-paying science jobs in Dover
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Dover, DE using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
delawarepublic.org
Newark cancels municipal election, candidates uncontested
There will be no municipal election in Newark this year. The city canceled the election scheduled for April 11 since all council races on the ballot were uncontested. The last day to file for candidacy was Monday. Councilmembers John Suchanec, Corinth Ford and Dwendolyn Creecy. secured an additional term in...
HUD Secretary Fudge highlights plans to extend housing assistance for borrowers in Delaware visit
Since the start of the pandemic nearly two million homeowners have received help from the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development to stay in their homes despite lost wages as a result of COVID-19. HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge was in Wilmington on Wednesday, touting that success and talking with...
delawarepublic.org
HUD Secretary visits Wilmington, announces extension of federal mortgage assistance program
US Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge visited Wilmington Wednesday to announce expansion and extension of pandemic-era relief programs for renters and homeowners. Since March 2020, HUD has offered homeowners with Federal Housing Administration mortgages multiple options to avoid foreclosure, including forbearances and refinancing, if the pandemic...
WDEL 1150AM
HUD Secretary visits Wilmington
Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Marcia Fudge was in Wilmington on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, to discuss the success of Federal Housing Administration (FHA) foreclosure avoidance options during the pandemic, and a plan to extend and expand them. "Those programs, though they were designed...
WBOC
Milford Mayor Considers Pallet Shelter Village for Homeless Community
MILFORD, Del. -- After recently visiting the up and functioning pallet shelter village or "tiny homes" in Georgetown, Del., Milford Mayor Archie Campbell has considered making the idea a reality in Milford, where many in the homeless community are displaced and on the streets. People living in an encampment known...
delawarepublic.org
New Castle County launches grant program for nonprofits, using $5 million from ARPA
New Castle County is seeking grant applications from non-profits affected by or working to aid those affected by the pandemic. About $5 million given to New Castle County from the American Rescue Plan Act is set aside for non-profits, and the county is now accepting applications to award that money.
WBOC
Division of Small Business Awards EDGE Grants to 10 Delaware Companies
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Small Business recognized 10 small businesses Wednesday as winners of the sixth round of Encouraging Development, Growth and Expansion (EDGE) grants. Awardees in the latest round of the competition include a company that created an app for parents to track school buses, a beer garden, an apiary, and an electrical company.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Wilmington University School of Law introduces 8 faculty members
Legal professionals from several walks of life are uniting at Wilmington University with a common purpose: to teach the lawyers of the future at the WilmU School of Law. Eight faculty members were introduced this week by Dean Phillip Closius. With one exception, they will start when the law school starts in the fall of 2023.
Paradee moves to ban restaurants’ foam takeout containers
A bill that would ban restaurant use of foam takeout containers, plastic straws and beverage stirrers, is being shopped around for co-sponsors in Dover. It’s the second time that Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover, has moved to ban the containers and straws. A similar bill introduced in 2021 passed the Senate but didn’t make it to the House floor. The bill ... Read More
Controlled detonation held at University of Delaware after safety incident
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- State Police conducted a controlled detonation on a building at the University of Delaware after an environmental safety incident at a lab on Wednesday afternoon.The detonation happened on Center Green after the incident at the Lammot Dupont Lab at 175 The Green Lane in Newark just after 4 p.m.The Lammot Dupont Lab, Memorial Hall, Allison Hall, Hugh Morris Library, the Brown Lab and Drake Lab were all evacuated for the detonation.Police are still asking people to avoid the area.
Cape Gazette
Support Black-owned small businesses
Black History Month celebrates Black accomplishment in every arena. When President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, he reflected upon it as a time to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor. And so, this Black History Month, Small Business Adminstration...
delawarepublic.org
Dover councilman withdraws proposed loitering ordinance after pushback
The Dover City Councilman behind a proposal to adopt a city-wide loitering ordinance withdrew his proposal last week after significant pushback and the resignation of the proposal's co-sponsor. Dover’s loitering ordinance currently applies only in city parks. Councilman David Anderson’s proposal would have applied the ordinance to the entire city,...
Transportation plan eyes Tyler McConnell, Hares Corner, I-95
Proposals for a notoriously congested bridge (the Tyler McConnell, in North Wilmington), Delaware’s busiest intersection (Hares Corner, aka U.S. Route 13 and Delaware Route 273) and Interstate 95 in Cecil County highlight the latest regional transportation plan. The Wilmington Area Planning Council will collect comments at an open house Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Newark and online through March 6. Registration ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington based conference examines interplay between world affairs and US economic, health and security
Global tension does not have to impede economic and health cooperation across international borders, said several participants during Monday's half-day Global Leadership Council Mid-Atlantic Regional Summit based in Wilmington. Leaders working on health, climate, security, food and other issues joined elected officials for panels devoted to these topics, with emphasis...
Parents plead for safety in heated Brandywine board meeting
Complaints about safety at Springer Middle School at Monday night’s Brandywine School District meeting devolved into a shouting match between a board member and a parent. About 12 parents and several students told the Brandywine School District the same thing: They’re concerned and outraged about the lack of action after bullying, fights and other events have compromised student and staff ... Read More
Hell’s Belles becomes newest bakery on Union Street
Wilmington’s Little Italy section has been home to some of Delaware’s most iconic bakeries. Take, for instance, DiFonzo’s, which opened here in 1945. After the Wilmington site closed in 2004, Black Lab Breads moved in. Meanwhile, Sheila Papa opened Papa’s Pastry Shop in 2001. Stephanie Grubb recalls each bakery. “As a kid, I remember coming down and going to all ... Read More
