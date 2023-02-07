Read full article on original website
6 new Netflix releases that better be on your binge list next week
Netflix has kicked off 2023 in fine form, already dropping a slew of buzzy new releases like Ginny & Georgia — Season 2 of which, in its first week, managed to rack up a staggering 180.4 million hours viewed to become the #1 Netflix show in the world. The...
ETOnline.com
Hallmark Sets Five Movie Premieres for March: See the Schedule (Exclusive)
Hallmark has set five new movie premieres for March with romances led by Three Wise Men and a Baby's Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell and Tyler Hynes; Lucifer's Aimee Garcia; Kristoffer Polaha; and more; ET can exclusively reveal. Hallmark Channel will debut three original films, including Picture of Her, which kicks...
TV Shows Canceled in 2023
Several series are coming to an end in 2023, from Netflix's Uncoupled to HBO Max's Gossip Girl Get ready to say goodbye to a handful of shows in 2023. While numerous shows are making their anticipated return this year — including Yellowjackets season 2 and the final season of Never Have I Ever — others have already hit the chopping block. AMC announced the cancellation of several shows in January, while Netflix series such as Inside Job and Uncoupled have been axed. As with 2022, it's expected that other fan-favorite...
4 new Netflix TV shows with perfect 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix has kicked off 2023 with the release of a strong slate of international titles — non-English TV shows that American audiences wouldn’t necessarily recognize, but which have nonetheless performed well and garnered praise from critics and viewers. Some of them even seemed to come out of nowhere and briefly ascend the streaming giant’s US Top 10 ranking.
Paramount+ Removes 9 Shows Ahead of Showtime Merger — Have These 5 Original Series Been Cancelled?
The great streaming purge continues. Ahead of a planned merger with Showtime, Paramount+ has removed nine original series from its platform, including The Real World: Homecoming, comedies Guilty Party (starring Kate Beckinsale), No Activity (starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows) and Players, and the live-action children’s show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — none of which have been formally cancelled as of press time. In addition, Paramount+ has scrubbed previously axed series Coyote (starring Michael Chiklis), The Harper House, Interrogation (starring Peter Sarsgaard) and The Twilight Zone (2019). TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Netflix Is Adding So Many Shows and Movies for February 2023
Netflix is celebrating the season of love by adding a new batch of shows and movies, just in time for a Valentine's Day binge—including a few much-anticipated comebacks from shows that left fans eager for more. Season four of You will take a skip across the pond for Joe's next adventure in the UK, and fan favorite Outer Banks is back for sun-soaked season three.
IGN
Netflix - 2023 Films Preview Trailer
Mark your calendars for 2023, as Netflix reveals the release dates and footage from the movie slate for another star-studded year! And this is just a sneak-peek of the full list, with more comedy, action, drama, suspense, and romance waiting for you to enjoy. So buckle up, grab the popcorn, and save the dates.
7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Jan. 20-22)
Our guide on what to watch this weekend, including That '90s Show, Night Court and Truth Be Told
Two new must-watch documentaries now streaming on Netflix
As we noted in a recent post, Netflix had a bit of a slow January despite the release of strong titles like Ginny & Georgia’s second season and the heist drama Kaleidoscope. Viewership of the streaming giant’s biggest TV titles actually fell every week throughout the month, though the onset of February now marks an opportunity to reverse that trend. Moreover, a pair of new Netflix documentaries out this week offers an early chance to get that reversal underway in earnest.
Popculture
Kevin Costner's Wife Reportedly Playing Part in 'Yellowstone' Ending Drama
The future of Yellowstone on Paramount Network was thrown into chaos Monday afternoon after reports that the network is ending the series. Deadline broke the initial news, with sources alleging Kevin Costner's desire to have a shorter work schedule had hit a red line with production. Is this the end...
How to watch ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923′ mid-season premiere for free Feb. 5
After a brief mid-season hiatus, “1923″ — the prequel series to the hit Paramount Network drama “Yellowstone” — will air a new episode on Paramount+ on Sunday, Feb. 5. The show will be available for streaming only on Paramount+. The platform offers a free...
Everything to know before you dive into You Season 4 on Netflix
Some of Netflix’s biggest releases in recent months have included the streaming giant’s book adaptations — titles like All Quiet on the Western Front, Blonde, and Lockwood & Co. The Penn Badgley-led thriller series You, Season 4 of which hits Netflix on Thursday, is another such example, and an extremely popular one, at that.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in February 2023
A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. On Thursday, as it continued stocking some of the final titles from its January 2022 content list, the streamer unveiled the full list of movies, series, HBO Max originals, and documentaries heading to HBO Max in February 2023, promising endless hours of entertainment for subscribers.
"Night Gallery": Rod Serling's 2nd Best Known TV Anthology Series After "The Twilight Zone"
The genius of the late, great writer Rod Serling is found throughout the history of television and film. The original Planet of the Apes feature film, and The Twilight Zone anthology TV series are shining examples of Serling's masterful work.
‘Bosch’ Spinoffs Centered on Jerry Edgar, Renee Ballard in the Works at Amazon Studios
Amazon is developing two new series set within the “Bosch” universe. Variety has learned that Amazon Studios is currently developing shows based on the Michael Connelly characters Jerry Edgar and Renee Ballard. Edgar was portrayed by Jamie Hector throughout the seven season run of “Bosch,” while Ballard has never been featured onscreen before. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Hector is poised to reprise the role of Edgar in the new show. The move to expand “Bosch” is not unexpected. The original series ran for seven seasons on Prime Video until 2021, making it the longest-running Amazon...
TV Fanatic
The Night Agent: Netflix Drops Teaser and Premiere Date for Action-Thriller
If you're looking for something new to stream on Netflix after The Recruit, you might be interested in The Night Agent. The new drama has a compelling hook that should be enough to get viewers to check out at least the first episode when it drops. All episodes of The...
Bruce Lee Did Not Create The Original "Kung Fu" TV Series
As the author of official publications, The Kung Fu Book of Caine and The Kung Fu Book of Wisdom, both of which were released in the 1990s by Tuttle Publishing, and endorsed by Warner Bros. studios, I can unequivocally claim, confirm and validate with authority and conviction that Bruce Lee did not create the original Kung Fu television series.
