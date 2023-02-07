ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Cars 108

An Abandoned Stone Resort Hidden in the Forest: Otsego County, Michigan

So, you’re out for a walk down a woodsy trail when all of a sudden, an old deserted stone building peeks at you from around the bushes and trees. You get a little closer until the whole structure comes into view…it’s an abandoned motel, stuck out here alone in the forest, The stone steps are covered in moss and leaves, and covered with a mossy roof that looks like it came out of Middle Earth. It’s the empty Echo Valley Resort, tucked in the woods of the Louis M. Groen Nature Center, about a stone’s throw south of Johannesburg Lake.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Restaurant and Retail Changes Coming To Downtown TC, Kingsley & Beyond

Numerous restaurant and retail changes are underway in downtown Traverse City and Kingsley, with Acoustic Tap Room moving out of downtown and The Cheese Lady expanding, Loco Boys Brewing Company opening on West Front Street, Cast Iron Kitchen taking over the former J. Wall Diner space, and Kingsley Inn reopening under new ownership.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
tourcounsel.com

Cherryland Center | Shopping mall in Garfield Township, Michigan

Cherryland Center (formerly Cherryland Mall) is an outdoor shopping mall in Traverse City, Michigan. Opened in 1976 as an enclosed mall, it was renovated as an outdoor property in 1999. From 2018 until June 2022, the center's sole anchor store was Big Lots. TC Curling Center acquired the old Kmart building and began renovations and opened the space up to tours of the demolition. TC Curling Center opened in January 2023.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Acoustic Taproom says Goodbye to Traverse City After 8 Years

Acoustic Taproom has been in Traverse City for eight years, but they will say their goodbyes come August. Their lease is up soon and due to the expense, they will not be renewing it. They still have their old farmhouse location in Interlochen, and are also planning a new location...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan woman accused of stealing nearly $30K from relative to send to online 'boyfriend'

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman is accused of stealing money from a relative, so she could send it to a "boyfriend" she met online, police said. Michigan State Police received a tip about embezzlement from a vulnerable adult in October 2022. They investigated and discovered that Elaine Frances Baldwin, 67, of Frederic, was stealing the money and sending it to an address in California after her online "boyfriend" asked her to send gift cards and cash.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Drago the Dog Retires from Traverse City Police Department

The Traverse City Police Department just retired one of their police dogs, Drago. He was a dual purpose K9 trained in narcotics detection and tracking. He started serving the Traverse City community in 2017. He is loved by the community and got to visit many students at local schools. Due to health issues, Drago’s handler decided it was time for him to retire.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

New Bike Shop Coming to Downtown Cadillac

Just after Cadillac’s only bike shop, McLain’s, closed down, a new era is beginning. The announcement of McLain’s closure just over two weeks ago was a surprise to Cadillac’s cycling community, but now Einstein Cycles from Traverse City is stepping up to fill the void, much to the delight of biking enthusiasts like Kamie Wade.
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Lake County Prosecutor Under Fire at County Commission Board Meeting

Members of the Police Officers Association of Michigan sent a letter to the board of commissioners notifying them of their vote of no confidence in Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper. The main points of contention include an alleged lack of communication, disorganization and unfamiliarity with cases. Richard Perrin, Vice President...
LAKE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan

TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
TUSTIN, MI
9&10 News

New Capital Improvement Plan Could Bring Changes to Open Space

New Capital Improvement Plan Could Bring Changes to Open Space. Traverse City could see a lot of upgrades in the coming years as the City Planning Commission met tonight to unveil their new Capital Improvement Plan. The Capital Improvement Plan lays out all the major infrastructure and asset projects that...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Officer Involved Shooting Leaves One Man Dead in Crawford County

Officer Involved Shooting Leaves One Man Dead in Crawford County. A Michigan State Trooper is on administrative leave today after an officer involved shooting in Crawford County left one man dead over the weekend. David Alan Stockton, 48, of Tawas was shot and killed Friday night. It took place on...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy