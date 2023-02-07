Read full article on original website
An Abandoned Stone Resort Hidden in the Forest: Otsego County, Michigan
So, you’re out for a walk down a woodsy trail when all of a sudden, an old deserted stone building peeks at you from around the bushes and trees. You get a little closer until the whole structure comes into view…it’s an abandoned motel, stuck out here alone in the forest, The stone steps are covered in moss and leaves, and covered with a mossy roof that looks like it came out of Middle Earth. It’s the empty Echo Valley Resort, tucked in the woods of the Louis M. Groen Nature Center, about a stone’s throw south of Johannesburg Lake.
traverseticker.com
Restaurant and Retail Changes Coming To Downtown TC, Kingsley & Beyond
Numerous restaurant and retail changes are underway in downtown Traverse City and Kingsley, with Acoustic Tap Room moving out of downtown and The Cheese Lady expanding, Loco Boys Brewing Company opening on West Front Street, Cast Iron Kitchen taking over the former J. Wall Diner space, and Kingsley Inn reopening under new ownership.
$6M Michigan Farm Comes with 8 Guard Dogs, Horses, and 80 Acres
This Traverse City farm for sale comes with everything you need. Nestled on the famous Old Mission Peninsula in Traverse City, this 80-acre property is an equestrian dream. It has plenty of land, frontage on West Grand Traverse Bay, livestock included, over 2,000 Christmas trees, and more. If you are...
tourcounsel.com
Cherryland Center | Shopping mall in Garfield Township, Michigan
Cherryland Center (formerly Cherryland Mall) is an outdoor shopping mall in Traverse City, Michigan. Opened in 1976 as an enclosed mall, it was renovated as an outdoor property in 1999. From 2018 until June 2022, the center's sole anchor store was Big Lots. TC Curling Center acquired the old Kmart building and began renovations and opened the space up to tours of the demolition. TC Curling Center opened in January 2023.
9&10 News
Acoustic Taproom says Goodbye to Traverse City After 8 Years
Acoustic Taproom has been in Traverse City for eight years, but they will say their goodbyes come August. Their lease is up soon and due to the expense, they will not be renewing it. They still have their old farmhouse location in Interlochen, and are also planning a new location...
9&10 News
Several Northern Michigan State Park Campgrounds Aren’t Opening Until July
If you plan on camping this summer, getting into some of our more popular state parks could be even harder than usual. $250 million in Federal COVID Relief Funding was divided among Michigan state parks to tackle critical infrastructure needs. The big projects mean summer won’t start on time for...
Ice climber missing after fall at Pictured Rocks identified as Northern Michigan man
MUNISING, MI -- The National Park Service has identified an ice climber who went missing Tuesday night as 32-year-old James Bake of Gaylord, Mich. According to WJMN-3, the NPS provided the update Wednesday afternoon as rescue crews continue to search for the missing Bake. In the update, NPS reported that...
Heading to Northern Michigan this morning? Watch out for an ice accumulation overnight
A burst of freezing rain moved through the northern third of Lower Michigan overnight and part of the eastern U.P. The freezing rain fell at a moderate clip for an hour from Houghton Lake northward through the entire area surrounding Gaylord and then north to Mackinaw City. The National Weather...
Longtime Traverse City police dog retires, sold to handler for $1
TRAVERSE CITY, MI -- A police K9 who has served with the Traverse City Police department since 2017 has officials entered retirement. The Traverse City Commission approved the retirement of Officer Drago during the Feb. 6, 2023 commission meeting. A request for the retirement of the 8-year-old Drago was entered...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan woman accused of stealing nearly $30K from relative to send to online 'boyfriend'
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman is accused of stealing money from a relative, so she could send it to a "boyfriend" she met online, police said. Michigan State Police received a tip about embezzlement from a vulnerable adult in October 2022. They investigated and discovered that Elaine Frances Baldwin, 67, of Frederic, was stealing the money and sending it to an address in California after her online "boyfriend" asked her to send gift cards and cash.
9&10 News
Drago the Dog Retires from Traverse City Police Department
The Traverse City Police Department just retired one of their police dogs, Drago. He was a dual purpose K9 trained in narcotics detection and tracking. He started serving the Traverse City community in 2017. He is loved by the community and got to visit many students at local schools. Due to health issues, Drago’s handler decided it was time for him to retire.
9&10 News
New Bike Shop Coming to Downtown Cadillac
Just after Cadillac’s only bike shop, McLain’s, closed down, a new era is beginning. The announcement of McLain’s closure just over two weeks ago was a surprise to Cadillac’s cycling community, but now Einstein Cycles from Traverse City is stepping up to fill the void, much to the delight of biking enthusiasts like Kamie Wade.
9&10 News
Lake County Prosecutor Under Fire at County Commission Board Meeting
Members of the Police Officers Association of Michigan sent a letter to the board of commissioners notifying them of their vote of no confidence in Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper. The main points of contention include an alleged lack of communication, disorganization and unfamiliarity with cases. Richard Perrin, Vice President...
Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan
TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
9&10 News
Cause of Death for Missaukee County Woman Found Dead in Wexford County May Soon Be Revealed
The cause of death of a Missaukee County woman found in Wexford County late last year may soon be revealed. The body of 26-year-old Laken Clark was discovered on Dec. 14, by a waste disposal worker in Haring Township. The Wexford County Prosecutor’s office has been waiting on reports to...
9&10 News
New Capital Improvement Plan Could Bring Changes to Open Space
New Capital Improvement Plan Could Bring Changes to Open Space. Traverse City could see a lot of upgrades in the coming years as the City Planning Commission met tonight to unveil their new Capital Improvement Plan. The Capital Improvement Plan lays out all the major infrastructure and asset projects that...
9&10 News
Officer Involved Shooting Leaves One Man Dead in Crawford County
Officer Involved Shooting Leaves One Man Dead in Crawford County. A Michigan State Trooper is on administrative leave today after an officer involved shooting in Crawford County left one man dead over the weekend. David Alan Stockton, 48, of Tawas was shot and killed Friday night. It took place on...
