Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 possibly more likely to infect those who are vaccinated, officials say
New York City health authorities warned that the highly transmissible omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be more likely to infect those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
CNET
Two Eye Drop Brands Recalled Over Infection Risk
Some artificial tears, or eye drops for dry eyes, are linked to a multistate investigation into a cluster of infections that have resulted in vision loss, hospitalization and one death, according to a Wednesday alert for health care providers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday,...
A Popular Eyedrop Brand Wants You To Stop Using It & It May Be Tied To Terrible Infections
A well-known eyedrop brand that's sold online and in stores is asking the public to stop using the product due to a possible link to a dangerous eye infection. EzriCare, LLC issued a statement on Wednesday saying that its EzriCare Artificial Tears are under investigation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the CDC, the eyedrops may be linked to a cluster of eye infections that have killed one person and left others blinded.
Kidney dialysis-related infection rates higher in U.S. minorities -report
Feb 6 (Reuters) - Preventable bloodstream infections related to kidney failure treatment are more common in U.S. Blacks and Hispanics than in whites, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released on Monday.
msn.com
The Norovirus Is Spreading Across the Country—and the Number of Cases Are Higher Than Last Year, CDC Reports
If you recently had the stomach bug, you're not alone. Norovirus, a highly contagious intestinal infection, is currently spreading across the United States. According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reported outbreaks of the stomach illness are currently outpacing last year's numbers. So, far there...
Popculture
Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk
As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
legalexaminer.com
Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk
Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
I’m a surgeon – here are 6 reasons nose scabbing could be a sign of something dangerous
A sudden change in the weather, allergies or a virus can damage or irritate the sensitive skin in the nose, causing sores - and in some cases bleeding. And despite being rather painful, they are usually nothing to worry about. But in some cases, a sore inside the nose can...
A Dangerous Fungal Infection Is Spreading Across the US. How Concerned Should We Be?
If you grew up in Arizona or California — or you're obsessed with the HBO series "The Last of Us" — you may already be familiar with the dangers of fungal infections, particularly Valley fever. And while the vast majority of Valley fever cases are reported in the Southwest, experts are saying the fungal infection is spreading due to climate change.
2minutemedicine.com
Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement
1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
A 42-year-old man needed the toilet more than usual. He was diagnosed with colon cancer that had spread to his liver.
Tom McKenna has been encouraging symptomatic people to get looked at "before it's too late" amid increasing colorectal-cancer rates in younger people.
msn.com
A woman went to the doctor because she'd put on weight and her stomach hurt. Doctors found an 86-pound tumor growing from her ovary.
At a doctor's office in Italy, a female patient presented with a swollen belly and stomach pains, and said that she had gained about 55 pounds over the past ten months. The symptoms normally might point to pregnancy — if the patient wasn't 62 years old. Besides the stomach...
A woman went to the ER with 'severe' abdominal pain and discovered herbal tea had damaged her liver
The woman recovered after she stopped drinking the tea that contained ingredients including aloe vera.
Tens of Thousands of Americans May Have This Deadly Disease—and Not Even Know It
The patient, Hector Campos, came into the emergency department with shortness of breath, erratic fever, and swollen, itchy ears. His wife explained that Campos had tested negative for COVID-19. “What do you think this might be?” Campos asked the chief of emergency medicine, Ethan Choi, who was similarly befuddled by the man’s symptoms.Scary, right? But it’s not real—Campos and Choi are both characters on the NBC medical drama Chicago Med. Over the course of the episode, which aired in March 2021, Choi initially misdiagnoses Campos’ symptoms as pneumonia and a bacterial infection, but a test comes back for widespread inflammation....
A doctor dismissed a 25-year-old man with allergies, when he actually had a deadly form of Lyme disease. A jury just awarded his family $6.5 million.
Peter Smith died of Lyme carditis, a heart infection caused by the tick-borne disease, after being misdiagnosed twice in 2017.
diabetesdaily.com
Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes
Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
msn.com
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK. The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.
JIF Peanut Butter National Recall - How to Claim up to Five $10.50 Vouchers
JIF Peanut Butter is issuing coupons for free JIF® peanut butter to consumers who claim to have purchased certain JIF peanut butter products. Read more here to find out whether you can get coupons for JIF® peanut butter. You can get up to 5 vouchers worth $10.50 each from JIF with no proof of purchase required.
