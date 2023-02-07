ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

Two Eye Drop Brands Recalled Over Infection Risk

Some artificial tears, or eye drops for dry eyes, are linked to a multistate investigation into a cluster of infections that have resulted in vision loss, hospitalization and one death, according to a Wednesday alert for health care providers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday,...
Narcity USA

A Popular Eyedrop Brand Wants You To Stop Using It & It May Be Tied To Terrible Infections

A well-known eyedrop brand that's sold online and in stores is asking the public to stop using the product due to a possible link to a dangerous eye infection. EzriCare, LLC issued a statement on Wednesday saying that its EzriCare Artificial Tears are under investigation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the CDC, the eyedrops may be linked to a cluster of eye infections that have killed one person and left others blinded.
Popculture

Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
legalexaminer.com

Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk

Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
2minutemedicine.com

Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement

1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
TheDailyBeast

Tens of Thousands of Americans May Have This Deadly Disease—and Not Even Know It

The patient, Hector Campos, came into the emergency department with shortness of breath, erratic fever, and swollen, itchy ears. His wife explained that Campos had tested negative for COVID-19. “What do you think this might be?” Campos asked the chief of emergency medicine, Ethan Choi, who was similarly befuddled by the man’s symptoms.Scary, right? But it’s not real—Campos and Choi are both characters on the NBC medical drama Chicago Med. Over the course of the episode, which aired in March 2021, Choi initially misdiagnoses Campos’ symptoms as pneumonia and a bacterial infection, but a test comes back for widespread inflammation....
diabetesdaily.com

Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes

Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
Harvard Health

Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight

New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
msn.com

Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs

Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK. The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.
