New York Post

How Joe Biden went from ‘one of the poorest’ in Congress to a millionaire

When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches —  as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe. In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in...
New York Post

See how many days Joe Biden has spent at his Delaware residence since he took office

President Biden has used his home in Wilmington, Delaware as a weekend White House, making 52 trips there since taking office in January 2021 and spending all or part of 164 days at the residence, according to a tally by The Post. The White House initially defended Biden’s frequent trips home from claims he was slacking off, with then-press secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters last February that the president can “work from anywhere.” However, since the scandal over Biden’s handling of classified documents broke, the administration has changed its tune — saying the Wilmington residence is “personal” rather than a government outpost...
POLITICO

Playbook PM: The SOTU stakes for Biden

Tomorrow’s State of the Union address marks an inflection point for President JOE BIDEN: Halfway through his term, he’ll address the nation in his highest-profile remarks since the midterms, delivering the sales pitch for his first two years while teeing up a likely reelection campaign. The agenda in...
WMUR.com

Here's why Bono was at Joe Biden's 2023 State of the Union

Rock star Bono was among the featured guests sitting alongside First Lady Jill Biden at President Joe Biden's 2023 State of the Union address. The Irish lead singer of U2 sat alongside the family of Tyre Nichols and the 26-year-old who disarmed a gunman in last month’s Monterey Park, California, shooting.
POLITICO

Biden's art of the deal

Presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. There are several...
