Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive retail superstore closing in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Community Left Disappointed as Walmart Closes StoreAsh JurbergMilwaukee, WI
Breaking: Multiple Walmart Stores Announced as Permanently Closing in Multiple StatesJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding LocationsJoel EisenbergRacine, WI
Related
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
How Joe Biden went from ‘one of the poorest’ in Congress to a millionaire
When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches — as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe. In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in...
A style expert said Kyrsten Sinema's yellow dress at the State of the Union 'reflects her independent spirit,' but that it 'missed the mark'
Lauren Rothman, a Washington, DC-based style expert, told Insider that Sinema's yellow dress "appeared ill-fitting."
NBC's Chuck Todd asks Pete Buttigieg why Biden's accomplishments aren't being celebrated by the public
'Meet the Press' anchor Chuck Todd asked Pete Buttigieg why President Biden's achievements in office haven't been 'penetrating' the American public.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
See how many days Joe Biden has spent at his Delaware residence since he took office
President Biden has used his home in Wilmington, Delaware as a weekend White House, making 52 trips there since taking office in January 2021 and spending all or part of 164 days at the residence, according to a tally by The Post. The White House initially defended Biden’s frequent trips home from claims he was slacking off, with then-press secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters last February that the president can “work from anywhere.” However, since the scandal over Biden’s handling of classified documents broke, the administration has changed its tune — saying the Wilmington residence is “personal” rather than a government outpost...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Attorney general whom Hunter Biden demanded launch laptop inquiry has deep ties to first family
A high-ranking government official who has been asked by Hunter Biden to launch an investigation in connection to his abandoned laptop has long-standing ties to President Joe Biden and his family, records show.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
Biden's closest assistant, Ron Klain, is said to be leaving the White House shortly.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — According to a source familiar with Ron Klain's intentions, the White House chief of staff, who has served as President Joe Biden's top adviser for more than two years, is planning to depart his position in the coming weeks.
Jill Biden caught fundraising during Biden's State of the Union speech
The fundraising text signed by First Lady Jill Biden was sent only 20 minutes into her husband's address to Congress.
POLITICO
Playbook PM: The SOTU stakes for Biden
Tomorrow’s State of the Union address marks an inflection point for President JOE BIDEN: Halfway through his term, he’ll address the nation in his highest-profile remarks since the midterms, delivering the sales pitch for his first two years while teeing up a likely reelection campaign. The agenda in...
White House dodges question on Biden's $250K line of credit against Delaware beach home amid scandals
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday dodged a question on the $250,000 line of credit President Biden took out against his beach home as family scandals unfolded.
Schumer, Manchin, Hunter: Biden's Wilmington home saw frequent visitors while classified docs were stashed
Several individuals ranging from congressional leaders to past campaign staff have had access to President Biden's Delaware home where classified documents have been discovered.
Four takeaways from Biden's State of the Union speech
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Here are some takeaways from U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech to Congress on Tuesday, an address that could serve as a blueprint for his 2024 re-election bid:
WMUR.com
Here's why Bono was at Joe Biden's 2023 State of the Union
Rock star Bono was among the featured guests sitting alongside First Lady Jill Biden at President Joe Biden's 2023 State of the Union address. The Irish lead singer of U2 sat alongside the family of Tyre Nichols and the 26-year-old who disarmed a gunman in last month’s Monterey Park, California, shooting.
Hunter Biden's former business associate has raked in over $500K from pro-Biden super PAC
The consulting firm co-founded by Hunter Biden’s former business associate raked in over $500,000 from a super PAC that helped elect President Biden.
POLITICO
Biden's art of the deal
Presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. There are several...
Comments / 0