Newark, NJ

Yardbarker

Rangers News & Rumors: Panarin, Fox, Shesterkin, Jones & More

Artemi Panarin , Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin represented the New York Rangers at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 3 and 4. Zac Jones participated in the American Hockey League (AHL) All-Star Game on Monday, Feb. 6. Will Cuylle was called up for the first time in his career and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Eastern Conference powerhouse a 'leading contender' for Luke Schenn

No matter the scale, the Boston Bruins intend to add to a formidable group of defensemen. The Fourth Period reported that Boston has “explored the price tag” on Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn. Additionally, the Nation Network’s Nick Alberga called them a “leading contender” to acquire Schenn if the Canucks decide to trade him, along with the Calgary Flames.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Blues acquire two picks, Blais, Skinner from Rangers

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2024 fourth-round draft pick, forward Sammy Blais and defenseman Hunter Skinner from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Avalanche’s Cale Makar will miss two games with upper-body injury

The incident occurred in Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins when Penguins forward Jeff Carter elbowed Makar with a blindside hit to the head while attempting to retrieve the puck near Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz. Makar was stunned by the play and went to the bench. He...

