Inglewood, CA

NEWS CENTER Maine

2022 TEGNA Foundation Grant awarded $20,000 to 3 Maine nonprofits

MAINE, USA — The TEGNA Foundation Community Grant program supports nonprofit organizations in communities served by TEGNA Inc. The goal? To address local community needs such as education, youth development, hunger, emergency assistance to families and individuals in crisis, and environmental conservation. In 2022, The TEGNA Grant Foundation and...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

The Little Known Maine Restaurant Has The Best View In The State

As a premiere east coast tourist destination, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has hundreds of amazing restaurants. Portland, of course, is a foodie paradise. But, lately, we are seeing some amazing restaurants pop up in unexpected places. Some people, for example, are saying Biddeford is quickly becoming one of the state’s go-to culinary towns. And, most of our towns and cities have at least a handful of great restaurants.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Penquis Has $1.9M in Heat Funds for Residents of 3 Maine Counties

Residents of three Maine counties are encouraged to apply for a portion of nearly $2 million in heating assistance available now from Penquis. The announcement was made this week that Penquis has received over $1.9 million in LD3 funding, which will help some Mainers pay their heating bills. The funds are being distributed in $800 increments, which are being paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of income eligible households. After the recent cold snap that had everyone cranking up their heat, this money will really come in handy to help get through the winter.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy

MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine fruit farmers affected by negative temperatures

LIMERICK, Maine — The negative wind chills and cold temperatures Maine has been experiencing could impact fruit orchards across the state. Aaron Libby is a fourth-generation fruit farmer with his family's company, Libby & Sons U-Pick Fruit and Farm Orchard. With many years of experience, he knows what extreme weather can do to his crops.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Visit One Of The Oldest Amusement Parks In USA Here In Maine

As we spend our leisure time surrounded by devices that allow us to stream thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, 65" TVs that allow us to watch sports games from several thousand miles away, and video games that have graphics that look almost real, it is kind of hard to remember that people used to enjoy much simpler forms of entertainment.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine PUC opens investigation into Electricity Maine after power bills spike

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Public Utilities Commission has opened an investigation into Electricity Maine, one of the companies that supplies the actual electricity to some CMP customers. The company has come under fire for rates that more than doubled on January 1. Everyone's electricity rates went up in January.
MAINE STATE
95.9 WCYY

All Eight Locations of Pet Store Loyal Companion in Maine Are Closing

You've got until the end of February 2023. The announcement was made on their website and Facebook pages:. With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we've made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores.  We have loved serving the community and supporting you on your pet wellness journey. ​ Our stores will be open through the end of February.  We will be offering liquidation discounts and we encourage you to take advantage of these great offers to get all the supplies you need. While it's hard to say goodbye, it's easy to say thank you. Thank you for being part of our family. Thank you for caring about pet wellness. And thank  you for supporting your local community. We've enjoyed all the hugs and belly rubs along the way. ​
MAINE STATE
townline.org

Training virtual assistants to work from home in Maine

Kennebec Valley Community College has created and launched a one-of-a-kind training program for Virtual Assistants. An up-and-coming profession in the new world of remote work, virtual assistants support businesses and companies in marketing, administrative, and management tasks. “Our goal is to train 45 virtual assistants here in Maine,” says Joe...
MAINE STATE
PLANetizen

Maine Housing Market Tightens as New, Younger Residents Move In

Small communities in America’s easternmost state are feeling the impact of pandemic-era demographic shifts as an influx of younger residents brings a mixture of benefits and challenges. As Jenna Russell explains in a piece for The New York Times, “Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire have seen an uptick in new residents arriving from other states, more than 50,000 across the three states since April 2020, even as other Northeastern states — and especially large metro areas — have experienced a surge in out-migration.”
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Valentine’s Day gift ideas from Maine makers

PORTLAND, Maine — Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and whether you're celebrating with your special someone, or getting together for Galentine's Day, Kristan Vermeulen, the voice behind the "Makers of the USA" podcast, has some great gift ideas made by Maine companies. Nail It Art: Art made...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

