Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
Opinion: Skid Row Housing Trust's failure is another example of the failed homeless industrial complex2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Related
Portland Declares February 7 ‘207 Day’ While the Rest of Maine is Ignored
Maine should really be broken up into two states because it seems that one half of it isn't too fond of the other half. According to the 2022 US Census, Cumberland and York Counties combined have a population of 519,822. That's 40% of Maine's population in the southern part of the state. The two counties also comprise 7% of the land in Maine.
2022 TEGNA Foundation Grant awarded $20,000 to 3 Maine nonprofits
MAINE, USA — The TEGNA Foundation Community Grant program supports nonprofit organizations in communities served by TEGNA Inc. The goal? To address local community needs such as education, youth development, hunger, emergency assistance to families and individuals in crisis, and environmental conservation. In 2022, The TEGNA Grant Foundation and...
The Little Known Maine Restaurant Has The Best View In The State
As a premiere east coast tourist destination, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has hundreds of amazing restaurants. Portland, of course, is a foodie paradise. But, lately, we are seeing some amazing restaurants pop up in unexpected places. Some people, for example, are saying Biddeford is quickly becoming one of the state’s go-to culinary towns. And, most of our towns and cities have at least a handful of great restaurants.
Maine Forecast Called ‘February Blowtorch From Hell’ After Keith Carson Tweet
"If you don't like the weather, wait five minutes." It's a quote that no one really knows the origin of or when it started (although, fun fact, according to Quote Investigator, it's traced back to either Mark Twain or Will Rogers.) Regardless of where it came from, it's pretty much...
Penquis Has $1.9M in Heat Funds for Residents of 3 Maine Counties
Residents of three Maine counties are encouraged to apply for a portion of nearly $2 million in heating assistance available now from Penquis. The announcement was made this week that Penquis has received over $1.9 million in LD3 funding, which will help some Mainers pay their heating bills. The funds are being distributed in $800 increments, which are being paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of income eligible households. After the recent cold snap that had everyone cranking up their heat, this money will really come in handy to help get through the winter.
Maine police chief recognized for addressing community mental health
ELIOT, Maine — The police chief in Eliot is getting recognition from his peers for his efforts to better address mental health. He was recently named Chief of the Year by the Maine Association of Police. Elliot Moya created a crisis intervention team and made officer wellness a priority...
Maine Lands Itself on Another Top 10 List We Aren’t Surprised About
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maine is an incredibly beautiful state known for many different things so it’s not too surprising when we see ourselves land on top 10 national lists.
Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy
MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
Maine fruit farmers affected by negative temperatures
LIMERICK, Maine — The negative wind chills and cold temperatures Maine has been experiencing could impact fruit orchards across the state. Aaron Libby is a fourth-generation fruit farmer with his family's company, Libby & Sons U-Pick Fruit and Farm Orchard. With many years of experience, he knows what extreme weather can do to his crops.
Visit One Of The Oldest Amusement Parks In USA Here In Maine
As we spend our leisure time surrounded by devices that allow us to stream thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, 65" TVs that allow us to watch sports games from several thousand miles away, and video games that have graphics that look almost real, it is kind of hard to remember that people used to enjoy much simpler forms of entertainment.
This longtime matchmaker is helping Mainers find love
PORTLAND, Maine — Finding love these days is not easy. People are less likely to strike up a conversation out at a bar or the mall or grocery store, gym, or even while walking their dog. Dating apps are an option for some, but many who've given that a chance haven't been successful.
Pet Store Chain With Several Locations In Maine Announces Closing
It is always sad to see a local business close. Yes, this is true even for national chain businesses that have local stores. Those local stores employed people from our area and helped build the economies of the towns where they were located. According to WGME, a pet supply store...
Organization aims to engage young Mainers in climate action
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s climate isn’t just changing, it’s evolving—like the choices young Mainers will make every day in the future. There’s an initiative in Maine aiming to get more young people engaged in that evolution. NEWS CENTER Maine's Meteorologist Jason Nappi went in-depth...
mainepublic.org
New initiative to help Mainers reckon with — and replace — offensive place names
In 1977, Maine's first Black state representative, Gerald E. Talbot, worked to pass new legislation that attempted to define offensive terms and remove them from geographic sites around the state. But 45 years later, Rachel Talbot Ross, the current state House Speaker and a ninth generation Mainer, says her father's...
The Inside Scoop On Why This Maine Credit Union Shut Down
A few days ago, I noticed I wasn't able to log into my mobile banking. Sometimes this happens for different tech reasons so I waited a bit and tried again, nothing. Then I tried the next day, nothing. I got nervous and called my mom to ask if she could...
WPFO
Maine PUC opens investigation into Electricity Maine after power bills spike
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Public Utilities Commission has opened an investigation into Electricity Maine, one of the companies that supplies the actual electricity to some CMP customers. The company has come under fire for rates that more than doubled on January 1. Everyone's electricity rates went up in January.
All Eight Locations of Pet Store Loyal Companion in Maine Are Closing
You've got until the end of February 2023. The announcement was made on their website and Facebook pages:. With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we've made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores. We have loved serving the community and supporting you on your pet wellness journey. Our stores will be open through the end of February. We will be offering liquidation discounts and we encourage you to take advantage of these great offers to get all the supplies you need. While it's hard to say goodbye, it's easy to say thank you. Thank you for being part of our family. Thank you for caring about pet wellness. And thank you for supporting your local community. We've enjoyed all the hugs and belly rubs along the way.
townline.org
Training virtual assistants to work from home in Maine
Kennebec Valley Community College has created and launched a one-of-a-kind training program for Virtual Assistants. An up-and-coming profession in the new world of remote work, virtual assistants support businesses and companies in marketing, administrative, and management tasks. “Our goal is to train 45 virtual assistants here in Maine,” says Joe...
PLANetizen
Maine Housing Market Tightens as New, Younger Residents Move In
Small communities in America’s easternmost state are feeling the impact of pandemic-era demographic shifts as an influx of younger residents brings a mixture of benefits and challenges. As Jenna Russell explains in a piece for The New York Times, “Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire have seen an uptick in new residents arriving from other states, more than 50,000 across the three states since April 2020, even as other Northeastern states — and especially large metro areas — have experienced a surge in out-migration.”
Valentine’s Day gift ideas from Maine makers
PORTLAND, Maine — Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and whether you're celebrating with your special someone, or getting together for Galentine's Day, Kristan Vermeulen, the voice behind the "Makers of the USA" podcast, has some great gift ideas made by Maine companies. Nail It Art: Art made...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 1