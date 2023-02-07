Auburn baseball announces TV schedule for 2023 season

The Tigers, fresh off their 2nd trip to Omaha in three seasons, get 8 national television broadcasts in 2023

Auburn announced their 2023 television schedule this afternoon via social media, with 8 television broadcasts on SEC Network or ESPN U, five of which are at home.

In addition, the entirety of the SEC Tournament will be on national television, mostly on SEC Network (the championship game will be on ESPN2)

The rest of Auburn's games will be broadcast on SEC Network+ and available for streaming on Watch ESPN.

Of Auburn's nationally televised games, 5 come against ranked teams, with 3 of those on the road. No anti-Auburn bias here - the schedule breakdown this year has only two ranked SEC series at home, versus #5 Texas A&M on A-Day weekend (Thursday night's game 1 is televised) and against #1 LSU on graduation weekend (Saturday's game 2 is televised).

The majority of Auburn's 2023 tests against ranked teams come on the road, with #8 Arkansas to open conference play in March, #7 Florida, #20 Alabama, #23 South Carolina (Sunday's game three is televised), and a trip to defending champs #4 Ole Miss in May (2 games televised, Thursday's game one and Saturday's game three).

Auburn's perceived to be in a tough spot by national media - having lost three-fourths of last year's starting rotation to MLB and three of four starting infielders, including co-SEC player of the year Sonny DiChiara, Auburn has plenty of talent but lacks experience. The rotation is still a question, with incumbent ace Joseph Gonzalez slowed in spring by a recurrence of last fall's scapula injury and a wide-open battle between multiple new and veteran faces for the 3rd rotation spot behind sophomore Chase Allsup. Expect a lot of rotation based on matchups early in the season.

The bullpen has to figure out new roles, as well, as closer Blake Burkhalter and veteran stopper Carson Skipper are both in MLB. The final four in the pen project to be some combination of sophomore sidearmer John Armstrong, senior righty Chase Isbell, transfer lefty Tommy Vail, and sophomore Will Cannon.

Auburn opens the 2023 season on Friday, February 17th with a three-game series against Big Ten foe Indiana. Season tickets sold out for the third straight season, but limited single-game tickets and mini plan options remain. Visit aubtix.com to check available inventory. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+, and the radio call with Voice of the Auburn Tigers Andy Burcham and Brad Law can be heard on AuburnTigers.com or locally on 93.9 FM.

