wbiw.com
Mayoral races among those contested in upcoming Daviess and Martin County elections
INDIANA – The City of Washington will have two contested races in upcoming elections. In City Council District 1, Republican incumbent Darin Lunsford will face challenger, Scott Rainey. Washington City Councilman Jerry Sidebottom has announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination for mayor, he will face Mayor Dave...
wbiw.com
Bedford Historic Review Board to meet on Feb. 27
BEDFORD – The Bedford Historic Review Board will meet on Monday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. The meeting will be hosted at the City Concourse, located at 1402 H St.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County RDC discuss Meridian Road repair efforts in Mitchell
LAWRENCE CO. – During Thursday morning’s meeting of the Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission, members received an update on efforts discussed at a previous meeting for the county to fund repairs at Mitchell’s Meridian Road, including the area’s bridge. The county received three bids for the proposed...
wbiw.com
NLCS begins process to hire new superintendent, applications being accepted until Feb. 24
BEDFORD – North Lawrence Community Schools has begun the process to find a long-term fit for superintendent after posting a vacancy notice for the position, seeking applicants. The notice, posted to the NLCS website states the deadline for applications to be submitted is Friday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m.
wbiw.com
There is still time to register to attend the Bedford Chamber of Commerce’s Breakfast with the Legislators.
BEDFORD – There is still time to register to attend the Bedford Chamber of Commerce’s Breakfast with the Legislators. The event will bridge the gap between elected officials and constituents. With an acting state senator and a state representative present, this morning’s meeting will focus on the 2023...
wbiw.com
Special judge appointed in Bedford man’s lawsuit against city, police department
BEDFORD – A special judge has been appointed to oversee the civil suit filed by Bedford resident Tyler Barton against the City of Bedford, mayor Sam Craig and the Bedford Police Department, as well as BDP chief Terry Moore, officers Clay Blackburn, Chase Hamilton and former officer Morgan Lee.
bloomingtonian.com
Police union asks Bloomington City Council to ensure police officers, public and council concerns are addressed in planning for Showers public safety facility
The Don Owens Memorial Lodge 88 Fraternal Order of Police, Inc., has requested the Bloomington City Council ensure the concerns of the council are addressed as a new police facility is built at Showers, where the city recently purchased real estate. The police union was against having the facility built...
wbiw.com
Mitchell City Council discusses Curb Appeal Project, grants for residents to improve homes
MITCHELL – During Monday’s meeting of the Mitchell City Council, mayor Nathan Jenkins presented the council with the Curb Appeal Project, which would see the city offer grants to residents to be used for improvements to the exterior of their homes. Jenkins said he was first made aware...
wbiw.com
Springville Community Academy Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday, Feb. 9
SPRINGVILLE – The Board of Trustees of Springville Community and Rural Foundation, Inc. (SCARF) will meet for an executive session and regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the school. Executive Session – 6:00 PM. Regular Meeting – 6:30 PM. Springville Community Academy. 126 Brick Street, Springville,...
wbiw.com
Medora Community School Corporation receives a $230,000 grant to expand school counseling services and resources
INDIANA – In conjunction with School Counseling Week, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced recipients of $5 million in funding, which will support 26 school districts, charter schools, and community partners to further develop and expand school counseling services and resources that improve student achievement, well-being and college and career readiness.
wbiw.com
Martin County Alliance partners with Martin County Chamber of Commerce to host annual dinner
LOOGOOTEE – The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth along with the Martin County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual dinner on Thursday, March 16th, at the St. John’s Center Lower Level in Loogootee. Several awards will be presented that evening, including the Gene Shaw Award, the...
Fox 59
Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary commission
Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary commission. Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary …. Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary commission. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: February 9, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: February 9, 2023. Catalytic converter thieves targeting Toyota...
bsquarebulletin.com
Restaurant inspection reports for Monroe County now on health department website
What do AraMark at IU Health Hospital, C-3 Bar, Chef’s Table Catering, The Elm, Fairfax Inn, Feast Market and Cellar, Gables Bagels, Inkwell Café-Woodlawn, Oliver Winery, Raising Canes, Brilliant Coffee, Scenic View Restaurant, Serena’s Food Hut, Toto’s Uncle, Trailhead Pizzeria, Uptown Café, and Wings Xtreme have in common?
wbiw.com
Master Trooper Jarrod Lents selected as the 2022 “Trooper of the District”
JASPER – At a recent post-meeting, Lieutenant Jason Allen, Jasper District Commander, announced Master Trooper Jarrod Lents has been selected as the 2022 “Trooper of the District.”. M/Trp. Lents will be recognized later this year in Indianapolis by Superintendent Douglas G. Carter, along with other Troopers who were...
wbiw.com
Nathan Rihm hired as the new superintendent for West Boggs Park
LOOGOOTEE — The Daviess-Martin County Joint Parks Board has hired a new superintendent for West Boggs Park. Nathan Rihm, a native of Dubois County, will take over at the helm of the popular campground and fishing lake succeeding Jameson Hibbs, who left for another job last year. Hibbs has assisted in keeping the park going, but officials say they will be happy to have Rihm at the helm.
vincennespbs.org
Local man found guilty of Child Molesting
Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan says it took a jury less than an hour of deliberations on Wednesday before reaching a guilty verdict on 56-year-old Bruce Vanlue of Vincennes. An 8 man 4 woman jury convicted him of 2 counts of Child Molesting and 1 count of Performing Sexual Conduct...
wbiw.com
Daviess County Health Department seeking donations for hygiene kits
WASHINGTON – The Daviess County Health Department is asking for the community’s support to donate items for hygiene kits. Hygiene kits are an essential part of keeping healthy. These kits, which contain items such as soap, toothbrushes and other basic necessities will be greatly appreciated by those who receive them.
wbiw.com
GoFundMe page will raise funds for injured officers
LAWRENCE CO. – Randal Phelix, a retired detective with the Mitchell City Police Department has started a GoFundMe page to raise needed funds to assist with medical and living expenses for Mitchell Police Officer Christian Anderson and Lawrence County Deputy Joshua Rhoades. Both officers were shot in the line...
wbiw.com
New and exciting vendors joining 2023 Women’s Expo on March 4
BEDFORD – New and exciting vendors join the list to attend the 2023 Women’s Expo hosted by Southern Indiana Classic Hits WQRK 105.5, LiteFM 102.5, and WBIW 1340 on Saturday, March 4 at the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Two...
wbiw.com
Huntingburg Police Department mourning the loss of K-9 Maya
HUNTINGBURG – The Huntingburg Police Department with great sadness has announced the passing of retired K-9 Maya. Officials say Maya served with the City of Huntingburg from 2019 to March 2022. Maya served and protected not only the citizens of Huntingburg but also the Huntingburg Police Department. Before Maya...
