Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

Lawrence County RDC discuss Meridian Road repair efforts in Mitchell

LAWRENCE CO. – During Thursday morning’s meeting of the Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission, members received an update on efforts discussed at a previous meeting for the county to fund repairs at Mitchell’s Meridian Road, including the area’s bridge. The county received three bids for the proposed...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Police union asks Bloomington City Council to ensure police officers, public and council concerns are addressed in planning for Showers public safety facility

The Don Owens Memorial Lodge 88 Fraternal Order of Police, Inc., has requested the Bloomington City Council ensure the concerns of the council are addressed as a new police facility is built at Showers, where the city recently purchased real estate. The police union was against having the facility built...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Medora Community School Corporation receives a $230,000 grant to expand school counseling services and resources

INDIANA – In conjunction with School Counseling Week, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced recipients of $5 million in funding, which will support 26 school districts, charter schools, and community partners to further develop and expand school counseling services and resources that improve student achievement, well-being and college and career readiness.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary commission

Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary commission. Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary …. Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary commission. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: February 9, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: February 9, 2023. Catalytic converter thieves targeting Toyota...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Master Trooper Jarrod Lents selected as the 2022 “Trooper of the District”

JASPER – At a recent post-meeting, Lieutenant Jason Allen, Jasper District Commander, announced Master Trooper Jarrod Lents has been selected as the 2022 “Trooper of the District.”. M/Trp. Lents will be recognized later this year in Indianapolis by Superintendent Douglas G. Carter, along with other Troopers who were...
JASPER, IN
wbiw.com

Nathan Rihm hired as the new superintendent for West Boggs Park

LOOGOOTEE — The Daviess-Martin County Joint Parks Board has hired a new superintendent for West Boggs Park. Nathan Rihm, a native of Dubois County, will take over at the helm of the popular campground and fishing lake succeeding Jameson Hibbs, who left for another job last year. Hibbs has assisted in keeping the park going, but officials say they will be happy to have Rihm at the helm.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local man found guilty of Child Molesting

Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan says it took a jury less than an hour of deliberations on Wednesday before reaching a guilty verdict on 56-year-old Bruce Vanlue of Vincennes. An 8 man 4 woman jury convicted him of 2 counts of Child Molesting and 1 count of Performing Sexual Conduct...
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

Daviess County Health Department seeking donations for hygiene kits

WASHINGTON – The Daviess County Health Department is asking for the community’s support to donate items for hygiene kits. Hygiene kits are an essential part of keeping healthy. These kits, which contain items such as soap, toothbrushes and other basic necessities will be greatly appreciated by those who receive them.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

GoFundMe page will raise funds for injured officers

LAWRENCE CO. – Randal Phelix, a retired detective with the Mitchell City Police Department has started a GoFundMe page to raise needed funds to assist with medical and living expenses for Mitchell Police Officer Christian Anderson and Lawrence County Deputy Joshua Rhoades. Both officers were shot in the line...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

New and exciting vendors joining 2023 Women’s Expo on March 4

BEDFORD – New and exciting vendors join the list to attend the 2023 Women’s Expo hosted by Southern Indiana Classic Hits WQRK 105.5, LiteFM 102.5, and WBIW 1340 on Saturday, March 4 at the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Two...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Huntingburg Police Department mourning the loss of K-9 Maya

HUNTINGBURG – The Huntingburg Police Department with great sadness has announced the passing of retired K-9 Maya. Officials say Maya served with the City of Huntingburg from 2019 to March 2022. Maya served and protected not only the citizens of Huntingburg but also the Huntingburg Police Department. Before Maya...
HUNTINGBURG, IN

