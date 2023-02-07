Police ask public for help locating man accused in Girard Avenue SEPTA platform stabbing

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police are looking for a man who is accused of stabbing a man in the neck after an altercation at the Girard Avenue stop on SEPTA's Broad Street Line on Tuesday afternoon.

This was the third attack in less than a week, each at different SEPTA stations.

Authorities released an image of the suspect taken from surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the identity or location of this man is asked to contact SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111 or to call 911. Photo credit Philadelphia Police Department

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said two men got into an altercation on the subway platform around noon.

"They were having some kind of argument. It escalated into a brief fist fight, and then one of the males took out a knife and stabbed the other in the neck. Then that assailant fled through the tracks,” Busch said.

“He didn't get on a train. He actually went down into the tracks and then ran up to the Cecil B. Moore station, which is where he exited."

The Cecil B. Moore Avenue station is a half-mile from the Girard Avenue station.

The victim is currently in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

This latest attack comes less than a week after a man was stabbed to death and another man was shot in two separate incidents at SEPTA stations.