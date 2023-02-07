ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey, WA

Lacey police looking for BMW owner accused of theft, damaging construction site

By Rolf Boone
The Olympian
The Olympian
 2 days ago

Lacey police are looking for a man accused of stealing from and damaging a construction site in the city on Jan. 29.

The site is in the 4000 block of Eighth Avenue Southeast. It’s a relatively new development that’s now home to a 7-Eleven and Chipotle.

The man was last seen driving a BMW convertible with custom wheels, spoiler, tow hitch and a windshield sticker. The rear driver’s side tail light was not working, according to police.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or Lacey police at 360-459-4333.

Chronicle

Thurston County Deputies in Cowboy Hats? New Policy in the Works

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is finalizing a policy that will allow deputies to purchase and wear their own black cowboy hats on duty, according to a social media post by the sheriff’s office on Tuesday. “We think Deputy Kohlman looks mighty rustic with his new head gear,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Yee-haw!” Sheriff Derek Sanders followed up the post with a comment of his own: “If they’re going to chase suspects through cattle fields, they may as well look the part! Giddy up.” The sheriff was referring to a Sunday night pursuit of an assault suspect in South Thurston County that ended with deputies fighting the suspect in cow dung when he attempted to run from officers in a field.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Car thefts on the rise in Puget Sound region

SEATTLE — In King and Pierce counties there were an average of 81 vehicles stolen a day in January, according to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. In 2022, the task force reports that there were more than 45,000 vehicles reported stolen. A retired Federal Way man told...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
SeaTac Blog

Body of man found at SeaTac bus stop Tuesday morning

The body of a deceased man was found at a bus stop on International Blvd. and S. 176th Street in SeaTac on Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023. Puget Sound Fire responded to the initial 911 call, which came in at around 5:35 a.m. The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating....
SEATAC, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two single-family homes in Renton appear to have been robbed by the same people

Two single-family homes were robbed in Renton on Friday and Saturday and are believed to be by the same people, a report from the Renton Police Department said. On Feb. 3 at 8:04 p.m., officers were sent to Hoquiam Place Northeast for a home robbery. A video showed the two alleged burlers in the home. The first was described as a Black man, around 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 to 150 pounds, slim build, wearing a dark balaclava, black jacket, red underwear, and black pants.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Coyote gets loose in Port Townsend hospital

A coyote wandered into Jefferson Healthcare Center Tuesday morning, according to a report from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The coyote was first spotted by Amy Yaley, the hospital’s marketing and communications director, around 10:15 a.m. “It was hard not to notice, I was sitting in a meeting area outside the cafe,” Yaley said. The animal entered the hospital through the facility’s automatic doors and meandered down the hospital’s express clinic. It then ran down a hallway and broke through a glass panel trying to get out.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two Seattle teens allegedly committed crimes and then unknowingly drove to officers

Seattle police arrested two teenagers for allegedly having a gun and driving a stolen car early Saturday morning in South Beacon Hill, according to the Seattle Police Department. At 5:18 a.m., two officers were in the car on the way to join another two officers who had already arrived at a disturbance on 38th Avenue South. The teenagers unknowingly drove to precisely where the police were headed, the report said. The two officers, on their way, saw a Hyundai with no lights on running a red light near Holly Park Drive South and South Myrtle Place. The Hyundai then turned onto 38th Avenue South and was blocked in by a bus, a truck, and the other two officers’ car. Seeing they were blocked in, the teenagers immediately ran out of the car. In such a hurry, the driver forgot to put the car in park, and it rolled forward and hit an unoccupied parked car.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Man arrested for raping woman at knifepoint near downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police say they were called to an apartment Saturday at 7:23 p.m. A woman reported to officers a man snuck into her secure building as another tenant was leaving, and while she had her apartment door left open for ventilation, he went into her unit with a knife and raped her.
SEATTLE, WA
Olympia, WA
Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

