Lacey police looking for BMW owner accused of theft, damaging construction site

Lacey police are looking for a man accused of stealing from and damaging a construction site in the city on Jan. 29.

The site is in the 4000 block of Eighth Avenue Southeast. It’s a relatively new development that’s now home to a 7-Eleven and Chipotle.

The man was last seen driving a BMW convertible with custom wheels, spoiler, tow hitch and a windshield sticker. The rear driver’s side tail light was not working, according to police.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or Lacey police at 360-459-4333.