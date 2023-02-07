How DeMeco Ryans envisions the Texans' offense

(SportsRadio 610) - The Texans are still working on putting together a staff around new head coach DeMeco Ryans.

There is a sense Ryans, who coached as an assistant the last six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, could bring over coaches from his previous employer.

It is, after all, one of the more popular and successful coaching trees under Kyle Shanahan, who was the Texans' offensive coordinator for a time when Ryans played in Houston over a decade ago.

As for how to expect the Texans' offense to look, regardless of who is hired as the coordinator, Ryans had this to say at his introductory press conference last week.

"How I envision the offense looking, we want to play with precision," Ryans said. "We want to play with effort. We want to play with physicality. We want to own the line of scrimmage. We want to establish the run game first, but we want to be balanced. We want to be able to operate with play action pass. We also want to be efficient. We want to have explosive playmakers who we can get the ball to. If it's not down the field, we want to be able to throw a checkdown and put it in the hands of an explosive playmaker and see him create.

"Everything about our offense, we want to make sure that we're adaptable to the players that we have, making sure we're playing to the strengths of our players, getting the ball in our playmakers' hands and letting them make plays."

Ryans spent the past two seasons as the Niners defensive coordinator, calling plays on that side of the ball. When asked, Ryans said they have not decided whether he will continue calling plays as Texans head coach.

