MISSING: Authorities asking for assistance locating 51-year-old Lauderdale County man
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered 51-year-old man.
Tommy McArthur Pruitt Jr. is described as a 51-year-old, 5'7″, 120-pound white male, with blue eyes and blonde or strawberry blonde hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long sleeve shirt.
Pruitt Jr. has been missing since December 15 and was last seen in Florence.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says he may have a condition that impairs his judgment.
Anyone with information on Pruitt Jr.'s possible whereabouts is urged to call the LCSO at (256) 760-5769.
