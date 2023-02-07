MISSING: Authorities asking for assistance locating 51-year-old Lauderdale County man

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered 51-year-old man.

Tommy McArthur Pruitt Jr. is described as a 51-year-old, 5’7″, 120-pound white male, with blue eyes and blonde or strawberry blonde hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long sleeve shirt.

Pruitt Jr. has been missing since December 15 and was last seen in Florence.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says he may have a condition that impairs his judgment.

Anyone with information on Pruitt Jr.’s possible whereabouts is urged to call the LCSO at (256) 760-5769.

