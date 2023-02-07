ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

MISSING: Authorities asking for assistance locating 51-year-old Lauderdale County man

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered 51-year-old man.

Tommy McArthur Pruitt Jr. is described as a 51-year-old, 5’7″, 120-pound white male, with blue eyes and blonde or strawberry blonde hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long sleeve shirt.

Have you seen them? Decatur Police ask for help identifying person connected to robbery

Pruitt Jr. has been missing since December 15 and was last seen in Florence.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says he may have a condition that impairs his judgment.

Anyone with information on Pruitt Jr.’s possible whereabouts is urged to call the LCSO at (256) 760-5769.

