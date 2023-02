WOLFEBORO — February may be a short month, but the lineup of classes at Makers Mill during February is definitely not: an extensive menu of class options awaits your selection. You’ll find a list and calendar online at makersmill.org/events and that’s the place to register too. Or, if you’d prefer to register for a class over the phone, call Carol or Josh at 603-569-1500.

WOLFEBORO, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO