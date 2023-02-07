ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, NY

tapinto.net

Girls Basketball: Parsippany Defeats Whippany Park, 48-31

WHIPPANY, NJ -- The Parsippany girls basketball team evened its record with a 48-31 victory over Whippany Park on Tuesday. The RedHawks reached .500 with a 10-10 record. Georgia Kachulis led Parsippany with 14 points. Irem Ucar finished with eight points in the victory. Mikayla Swan scored nine points and...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
tapinto.net

GSCSNJ Elects Piscataway Resident Valerie Mason-Robinson to Board of Directors

CHERRY HILL, NJ – Valerie Mason-Robinson of Piscataway has been elected to the Board of Directors for the Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey (GSCSNJ). She joins 22 members who are committed to advancing the organization’s mission to build girls of courage, confidence and character and who make the world a better place, according to a news release.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
tapinto.net

Wood-Ridge's Nieves Nominated for Ramapo College Trustee

TRENTON, NJ - Wood-Ridge resident Albert "Albie" Nieves has been nominated to be a member of the Ramapo College of New Jersey Board of Trustees, it was announced in late January. According to the "New Jersey Legislative Digest," Nieves was nominated to replace Gary Montroy. Governor Murphy asked Senator Sarlo...
WOOD-RIDGE, NJ
tapinto.net

UPDATE - Route 15 South Reopened After School Bus Fire

SPARTA, NJ – Sparta police report Route 15 south from Route 517 to Blue Heron overpass is closed because of a school bus fire. No one was injured and all students have safely been evacuated from the bus and are awaiting alternate transportation, police said. The cause of the...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
tapinto.net

A February Message from the Westfield Police Chief

Vehicle theft remains one of New Jersey’s most pressing criminal problems – and Westfield has been, and continues to be, a very attractive target for thieves. According to statistics from the New Jersey State Police Regional Operations Intelligence Center, there were 15,650 vehicles stolen in New Jersey in 2022.
WESTFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

North Brunswick Train Station Achieves Key Design Milestone

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – The Middlesex County Improvement Authority (MCIA) has achieved a significant design milestone with formal approval by NJ TRANSIT of 10% of the concept design. With this announcement of progress, the MCIA is unveiling a North Brunswick Train Station project webpage to inform community stakeholders of the progress and activities around its development. The URL is www.middlesexcountynj.gov/northbrunswicktrain.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Winners! Seven Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lucky number seven! Seven Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold for the Monday drawing in New York, lottery officials said. The winning numbers for the Monday drawing were: 5, 11, 22, 23 and 69. The Powerball number was 7. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. They […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNY News

New York Lawsuit: Love Triangle Murder-Suicide In Hudson Valley

A lawsuit was filed after a love triangle led to a police officer and a Hudson Valley resident's death outside a popular restaurant. On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022, around 10:34 p.m., members of the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings located at 567 Route 211.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tapinto.net

Three South Brunswick Township Police Officers Advance

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - The South Brunswick Police Department has promoted three officers to fill in vacancies created by retirements. Those promoted include Frank Lombardo to Captain, Gary Holsten to Lieutenant, and Michael Leung to Sergeant. “These supervisors bring decades of service, experience, and knowledge to their positions," South Brunswick...
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
96.1 The Breeze

When Is New York State Sending Your Tax Refund?

We are already in the second month of 2023! For some, the days are flying by, while others are waiting for spring to end the long, cold winter days. But there is another season that we are in that may bring some good or bad news depending on your situation. Tax season is underway and that means refund time for many. But when will it get here?
brickunderground.com

New Yorkers moving out of state save more money on housing than taxes

When you move out of New York State the real savings are on housing not taxes. That's according to the non-profit Fiscal Policy Institute, and it runs counter to the common assumption that people are leaving New York because of high taxes. You probably know someone who’s left New York for Florida in the past few years—64,577 New Yorkers switched their driver's licenses to Floridan ones last year, as reported by The New York Post.
NEW JERSEY STATE

