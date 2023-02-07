Read full article on original website
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Gunmen Rob Man at Bronx Food TruckBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Shoplifters Beat Worker Who Tried to Stop Them Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NY School Serves Fried Chicken and Watermelon For Black History MonthMCNyack, NY
The Unfortunate Split: How Washington and Hamilton's Fight Was PointlessThe Chronicles of YesterdayNew Windsor, NY
tapinto.net
Girls Basketball: Parsippany Defeats Whippany Park, 48-31
WHIPPANY, NJ -- The Parsippany girls basketball team evened its record with a 48-31 victory over Whippany Park on Tuesday. The RedHawks reached .500 with a 10-10 record. Georgia Kachulis led Parsippany with 14 points. Irem Ucar finished with eight points in the victory. Mikayla Swan scored nine points and...
tapinto.net
GSCSNJ Elects Piscataway Resident Valerie Mason-Robinson to Board of Directors
CHERRY HILL, NJ – Valerie Mason-Robinson of Piscataway has been elected to the Board of Directors for the Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey (GSCSNJ). She joins 22 members who are committed to advancing the organization’s mission to build girls of courage, confidence and character and who make the world a better place, according to a news release.
tapinto.net
Wood-Ridge's Nieves Nominated for Ramapo College Trustee
TRENTON, NJ - Wood-Ridge resident Albert "Albie" Nieves has been nominated to be a member of the Ramapo College of New Jersey Board of Trustees, it was announced in late January. According to the "New Jersey Legislative Digest," Nieves was nominated to replace Gary Montroy. Governor Murphy asked Senator Sarlo...
NYS Women gives $1,000 to Mom’s House
A group dedicated to fostering the success of women in the workplace is supporting an organization that helps single parents.
tapinto.net
UPDATE - Route 15 South Reopened After School Bus Fire
SPARTA, NJ – Sparta police report Route 15 south from Route 517 to Blue Heron overpass is closed because of a school bus fire. No one was injured and all students have safely been evacuated from the bus and are awaiting alternate transportation, police said. The cause of the...
Family attorneys release photo of Gabby Petito with bloody face
Attorneys for Gabby Petito's family say the photo was taken just weeks before her killing.
tapinto.net
A February Message from the Westfield Police Chief
Vehicle theft remains one of New Jersey’s most pressing criminal problems – and Westfield has been, and continues to be, a very attractive target for thieves. According to statistics from the New Jersey State Police Regional Operations Intelligence Center, there were 15,650 vehicles stolen in New Jersey in 2022.
Coworkers Strike Rich At New York State’s ‘Luckiest’ Store
The New York State Lottery just confirmed a group of coworkers won $2 million playing Powerball. The ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley. The winning ticket was sold in what's been recently called the "luckiest" store in New York State. $1 Million Powerball Winner Sold in Newburgh, Orange County.
tapinto.net
North Brunswick Train Station Achieves Key Design Milestone
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – The Middlesex County Improvement Authority (MCIA) has achieved a significant design milestone with formal approval by NJ TRANSIT of 10% of the concept design. With this announcement of progress, the MCIA is unveiling a North Brunswick Train Station project webpage to inform community stakeholders of the progress and activities around its development. The URL is www.middlesexcountynj.gov/northbrunswicktrain.
Winners! Seven Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lucky number seven! Seven Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each were sold for the Monday drawing in New York, lottery officials said. The winning numbers for the Monday drawing were: 5, 11, 22, 23 and 69. The Powerball number was 7. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. They […]
Massive Eye Drop Recall Across New York State
Cold and flu season are here and allergy season is coming, before you use eye drops for relief, there has been an important safety alert about a particular eye drop brand.
New York Lawsuit: Love Triangle Murder-Suicide In Hudson Valley
A lawsuit was filed after a love triangle led to a police officer and a Hudson Valley resident's death outside a popular restaurant. On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022, around 10:34 p.m., members of the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings located at 567 Route 211.
tapinto.net
Three South Brunswick Township Police Officers Advance
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - The South Brunswick Police Department has promoted three officers to fill in vacancies created by retirements. Those promoted include Frank Lombardo to Captain, Gary Holsten to Lieutenant, and Michael Leung to Sergeant. “These supervisors bring decades of service, experience, and knowledge to their positions," South Brunswick...
tapinto.net
Local Officials and Law Enforcement Laud Statewide Expansion of Mental Health Collaboration
PERTH AMBOY - Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Sen. Joe Vitale (both D-19th Dist.) are among the many state lawmakers who recognize the need for more responsive behavioral health care when emergencies arise in New Jersey. That is why they are among the leaders supporting the $10 million expansion of...
Wanted: Operating engineer apprentices; here are the eligibility requirements
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) for Operating Engineers, Local Union 15, will be recruiting apprentices in March. The New York State Department of Labor announced on Monday that the recruiting period will be between March 6 and March 17, 2023 for five operating engineer (heavy equipment) apprentices.
Revenge: NY Mom Hunts, Then Hits Teen Twice With SUV
A mother in New York State brutally ran over a teen boy twice, then traded in her SUV in a bizarre case of revenge.
When Is New York State Sending Your Tax Refund?
We are already in the second month of 2023! For some, the days are flying by, while others are waiting for spring to end the long, cold winter days. But there is another season that we are in that may bring some good or bad news depending on your situation. Tax season is underway and that means refund time for many. But when will it get here?
Million Dollar Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In New York
Someone walked away a big winner from last night's Powerball drawing. There was only one ticket sold that matched all five numbers and the Powerball number which means someone took home the $747 million dollar grand prize jackpot. The winning numbers for last night's Powerball drawing were:. 05-11-22-23-69 with the...
brickunderground.com
New Yorkers moving out of state save more money on housing than taxes
When you move out of New York State the real savings are on housing not taxes. That's according to the non-profit Fiscal Policy Institute, and it runs counter to the common assumption that people are leaving New York because of high taxes. You probably know someone who’s left New York for Florida in the past few years—64,577 New Yorkers switched their driver's licenses to Floridan ones last year, as reported by The New York Post.
