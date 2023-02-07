Read full article on original website
marketscreener.com
Nigerian court suspends Friday deadline to swap banknotes
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's Supreme Court on Wednesday prevented the government from enforcing a Friday deadline for citizens to swap old banknotes for new ones, as the International Monetary Fund flagged disruptions to trade and payments. Nigerians were due to turn in old 1,000, 500 and 200 naira banknotes in...
African democracy on the line as ‘bellwether’ Nigeria goes to polls
Nigeria’s election on 25 February has been described as pivotal to the progress of democracy in Africa, where military coups and attempts by longstanding rulers to cling to power have raised fears of a “democratic retreat” from advances made since the end of the cold war. More...
Fuel and cash shortages rile Nigerian voters heading into election
LAGOS, Nigeria, Feb 9 (Reuters) - At a fuel station in Nigeria's commercial capital, tempers flare and harsh words are exchanged as motorists wait in line for hours to fill up their tanks at one of the few outlets with petrol left in the vicinity.
CNBC
China's finance minister and central bank governor will attend debt roundtable in India, IMF says
China's finance minister and its central bank governor will attend a roundtable with other creditors and some borrowing countries in February in India, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a CBS 60 Minutes interview on Sunday. "China has to change its policies because low income countries cannot pay," she...
natureworldnews.com
Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India
A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
Journalists arrested for sharing video of an African president urinating on himself during the national anthem
A journalist-rights organization demanded South Sudan release the journalists arrested after footage of President Salva Kiir Mayardit went viral.
Trump's Saudi Arabia Payments Could Become His Newest Legal Headache
Even if the business deals weren't illegal, there could be political fallout for the former president.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
It's been a very bad month for Indian billionaires — four of the richest Indians have collectively lost about $45 billion in 2023
Indian billionaires are leading losses on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index so far this year. That's on the back of a massive selloff in Adani Group's listed businesses and the broader Indian market. Adani's listed companies have come under significant pressure following a short-seller attack. India's billionaires are not having a...
How many immigrants can the US realistically accept?
How many immigrants can the United States absorb, not just this year or next, but over the coming decades?
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Indian police nab over 2,000 men for illegal child marriages
Indian police have arrested more than 2,000 men in a crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18 in a northeastern state, officials said Saturday.Those arrested this week included more than 50 Hindu priests and Muslim clerics for allegedly performing marriages for underage girls in Assam, state police chief Gyanendra Pratap Singh said."We have so far arrested 2,169 men based on 4,074 registered police cases involving a total of about 8,000 men,” said Singh.Many cases of child marriage in Assam, a state of 35 million people, go unreported. Only 155 cases of child marriages in...
India’s Richest Man Accused of Pulling the ‘Largest Con in Corporate History’
A two-year investigation by a short seller claims Adani Group engaged in accounting fraud worth billions of dollars.
Australia won’t have King Charles III on its new banknotes, despite him being the country’s head of state
The new bills, which will feature designs that pay tribute to Australia’s Indigenous peoples, have divided opinion.
KAAL-TV
Uganda blocks operations of UN rights office in the country
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan authorities say they will not renew the mandate of the United Nations human rights office in the East African country, effectively blocking the group’s operations at a time of heightened concerns over rights abuses. In a Feb. 3 notice to the Office of...
France 24
Nigeria tests new voting system
Ahead of Nigeria's elections voters help electoral authorities test out a new system meant to head off vote rigging. Also we hear from HamiTraoré, an Ivorian activist trying to hasten FGM's end by bringing discussions about it's impact into the open. And Tunisians frustrated by a stagnant economy find new ways of doing business. Both above board and on the blackmarket.
BBC
Nigeria election 2023 in Katsina: 'You let kidnappers take me, now you want my vote'
Many Nigerians live in constant fear of being kidnapped and held for ransom by armed gangs, especially in the north-west of the country, where thousands of people have had to flee their homes. The insecurity means many in the region, which has the country's largest number of registered voters, may not take part in the 25 February elections.
Pope’s Africa trip spotlights conflict, and church’s future
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is opening a six-day visit to Congo and South Sudan on Tuesday, aiming to bring a message of peace to two countries riven by poverty, conflict and what Francis has called a lingering “colonialist mentality” that still considers Africa ripe for exploitation.
UK pays £2.3bn to EU to settle Chinese import fraud dispute
The Government has paid £2.3 billion to the EU as part of a long-standing dispute over textiles and footwear imported into the UK from China.The final payment of £1.1 billion, made this week, brings the case to a close.Chief Secretary to the Treasury John Glen confirmed the payment in a written statement to the Commons.“Whilst the UK has now left the European Union and this is a legacy matter from before our departure, the Government is keen to resolve this long-running case once and for all and is committed to fulfilling its international obligations,” he told MPs.Mr Glen said the...
Sub-Saharan Africa is ‘new epicenter’ of extremism, says UN
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The new global epicenter of violent Islamic extremism is sub-Saharan Africa where people are increasingly joining because of economic factors and less for religious ones, says a new report by the U.N.’s international development agency. A significant increase of 92% of new recruits to...
