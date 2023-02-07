The Government has paid £2.3 billion to the EU as part of a long-standing dispute over textiles and footwear imported into the UK from China.The final payment of £1.1 billion, made this week, brings the case to a close.Chief Secretary to the Treasury John Glen confirmed the payment in a written statement to the Commons.“Whilst the UK has now left the European Union and this is a legacy matter from before our departure, the Government is keen to resolve this long-running case once and for all and is committed to fulfilling its international obligations,” he told MPs.Mr Glen said the...

11 HOURS AGO