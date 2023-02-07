Read full article on original website
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Florida Where Every Order Comes With A Free Bucket Of Peanuts
It isn’t common nowadays to come across a restaurant offering something free – there is always a catch. Well, not at Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Florida. This unique roadside restaurant offers a free bucket of peanuts with every visit. However, make sure you don’t throw the peanuts on the floor! While that once was the appeal of this restaurant, keep the shells on your table as you crack n’ snack.
babcockranchtelegraph.com
A good day on the range with Babcock Ranch cowboy Elton Langford
When driving on State Road 31/Babcock Ranch Road or along Bayshore Drive, you can see glimpses of old Florida, such as large pastures with grazing cows. Before tourism took hold in this region, the land was used for agriculture and timber. Most people typically think of the Western states as...
Weekend cool front is dragging its way to South Florida... so when will the cold air arrive?
As if right on cue for 2023, another cool front arrives in South Florida for the weekend, as has been the case for much of January and February. This one originally was expected to reach South Florida on Friday and clear out the muggy, cloudy skies for a beautiful Saturday and Sunday. ...
10NEWS
Parts of US are seeing one of the earliest springs on record
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Valentine's Day is less than a week away, but forget about "love is in the air" — because pollen is in the air. Florida typically sees its spring bloom in February as the grasses start to grow again and trees begin to blossom. Medium-high to high allergy levels are forecasted across the Tampa Bay area through this weekend.
espnswfl.com
Florida Bride Gets Pooped On By A Bird While Giving Her Vows
“This is good luck, right?” Truly, the most serious part of a wedding is when the couple exchange vows. So when this couple decided to hold their wedding at a seaside setting on Daytona Beach, Florida, they didn’t think of one thing. There’s birds. According to the Daily Star, the Florida Bride started off her speech “The past year and a half, you have been working so hard to make sure we can build the home of our dreams.”
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
OnlyInYourState
The Floating Cabin In Florida Is The Ultimate Place To Stay Overnight
As far as unique adventures go, we have a floating home in Florida that is the ultimate overnight getaway. HomeAWave is a moored houseboat outside of Jacksonville that is available to rent for a weekend getaway. With cozy accommodations, plus incredible views of the St. Johns River, you won’t ever want to leave once you wake up to these sunrises.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 2.9-Mile Trail In Florida Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
You might not think Florida is a premier hiking state, but we’re here to prove otherwise. Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park is a natural wonderland filled with things to do and see and one of the best places to get outdoors and hike. The La Chua Trail is an out-and-back hiking trail that offers some of the best views in the park. All you need to do is hike to one of the best observation decks in Florida and enjoy!
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known for their food and service.
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State Fair
The Florida State Fair is an annual event that takes place each year at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Hillsborough County. The fair features hundreds of vendors, unique shows, agricultural competitions, dozens of delectable bites, thrilling rides, great people, and hours of amazing fun. The fair runs for twelve days in February, and planning your visit can be daunting. There is so much to do and see. There are variable hours, variable prices, and different schedules for each day. To make your fair experience as fun and smooth as possible, we have compiled this guide to give you all of the information you need to make it to the fair to see the sites.
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia Residents
When it comes to living in the south, you don't have to travel far for an awesome time. In many cases, you don't even have to leave the state at all if you don't want to. That's especially true for Floridians. Blessed with their nearly year-round warm weather and sunshine, clear spring coves, crystalline beach fronts, theme parks, endless entertainment options...and a more-than-ample amount of eateries, bars, and accommodations, there's no shortage of opportunities waiting to turn their home-state into a little local weekend getaway.
Florida State Fair 2023: What to know before you go
Watch the sunset with us atop this coaster. Photo via Florida State Fair You’ve tried the Cuban sandwich, now dig into the Cuban funnel cake sandwich. Photo via Florida State Fair
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Florida Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
The next time you happen to be in the small city of Davie, Florida, we recommend taking a short detour over to Rob’s Family BBQ. This unassuming spot in South Florida has some of the most mouthwatering barbecue around, and you might have just driven by at first glance. With an emphasis on slow-cooked meat perfectly prepared and a down-home family-style dining area, once you visit this hidden gem BBQ spot in Florida, you might never want to leave.
USDA inspects Florida animal park after white rhino shot 15 times, killed
State and federal government officials have concluded their inspection on an animal park in Central Florida after a white rhinoceros was shot and killed when it tried to escape.
Local Wildlife Conservation takes root with the help of Muscovy ducks for one Florida resident.
The confessions of an enthusiastic animal lover. Cornelia introduced herself out of the blue in 2017. Never having met a friend-seeking Muscovy duck, I was eager to comply with her every whim. Google told me grapes were a good choice for ducks. I cut them in half for her enjoyment and sat on the edge of our deck to hand-feed this magic apparition with webbed feet. I am an artist of paint and words by trade and passion. I feel too much, think too much, and fight depression because of it. I also take all ideas that inspire to 11 on a dial of 10.
WLTX.com
More Florida agencies using unmarked sports cars to catch unsuspecting speeders
As instances of aggressive driving increase, local agencies say they need stealthier ways to catch extreme violators. Many are turning to unmarked muscle cars. One afternoon in late September as Officer David Garrett drove south on Interstate 275 toward downtown St. Petersburg, a driver in a black convertible BMW cut across two lanes of the highway.
Marco Rubio, Rick Scott Call on Army Corps to Fund Florida Project
This week, Florida Republican U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott sent a letter to Michael Connor, the assistant secretary of the Army – Civil Works, detailing critical projects in Florida that merit new and continued funding. The letter is below. Dear Assistant Secretary Connor:. Pursuant to the Consolidated...
Growing restaurant chain opens another Florida location
A popular and growing fast-casual restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders celebrated the grand opening of its new Florida restaurant location in Miramar, which had a soft opening a few weeks ago, according to local sources.
eastcoasttraveller.com
8 Best Dive Bars in Florida
Straddling the Florida-Alabama state line, Flora-Bama is one of Pensacola's most famous beach bars. It's known for its live music, fun events, and the Interstate Mullet Toss. It's also a place to enjoy great food and cocktails, with an array of classic beach dive favorites, including oysters, fried pickles, and jumbo chicken wings.
