Florida State

OnlyInYourState

The Unique Restaurant In Florida Where Every Order Comes With A Free Bucket Of Peanuts

It isn’t common nowadays to come across a restaurant offering something free – there is always a catch. Well, not at Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Florida. This unique roadside restaurant offers a free bucket of peanuts with every visit. However, make sure you don’t throw the peanuts on the floor! While that once was the appeal of this restaurant, keep the shells on your table as you crack n’ snack.
FLORIDA STATE
babcockranchtelegraph.com

A good day on the range with Babcock Ranch cowboy Elton Langford

When driving on State Road 31/Babcock Ranch Road or along Bayshore Drive, you can see glimpses of old Florida, such as large pastures with grazing cows. Before tourism took hold in this region, the land was used for agriculture and timber. Most people typically think of the Western states as...
LEE COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Parts of US are seeing one of the earliest springs on record

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Valentine's Day is less than a week away, but forget about "love is in the air" — because pollen is in the air. Florida typically sees its spring bloom in February as the grasses start to grow again and trees begin to blossom. Medium-high to high allergy levels are forecasted across the Tampa Bay area through this weekend.
TAMPA, FL
espnswfl.com

Florida Bride Gets Pooped On By A Bird While Giving Her Vows

“This is good luck, right?” Truly, the most serious part of a wedding is when the couple exchange vows. So when this couple decided to hold their wedding at a seaside setting on Daytona Beach, Florida, they didn’t think of one thing. There’s birds. According to the Daily Star, the Florida Bride started off her speech “The past year and a half, you have been working so hard to make sure we can build the home of our dreams.”
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
OnlyInYourState

The Floating Cabin In Florida Is The Ultimate Place To Stay Overnight

As far as unique adventures go, we have a floating home in Florida that is the ultimate overnight getaway. HomeAWave is a moored houseboat outside of Jacksonville that is available to rent for a weekend getaway. With cozy accommodations, plus incredible views of the St. Johns River, you won’t ever want to leave once you wake up to these sunrises.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 2.9-Mile Trail In Florida Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook

You might not think Florida is a premier hiking state, but we’re here to prove otherwise. Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park is a natural wonderland filled with things to do and see and one of the best places to get outdoors and hike. The La Chua Trail is an out-and-back hiking trail that offers some of the best views in the park. All you need to do is hike to one of the best observation decks in Florida and enjoy!
FLORIDA STATE
Grant Piper News

Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State Fair

The Florida State Fair is an annual event that takes place each year at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Hillsborough County. The fair features hundreds of vendors, unique shows, agricultural competitions, dozens of delectable bites, thrilling rides, great people, and hours of amazing fun. The fair runs for twelve days in February, and planning your visit can be daunting. There is so much to do and see. There are variable hours, variable prices, and different schedules for each day. To make your fair experience as fun and smooth as possible, we have compiled this guide to give you all of the information you need to make it to the fair to see the sites.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Uncovering Florida

Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia Residents

When it comes to living in the south, you don't have to travel far for an awesome time. In many cases, you don't even have to leave the state at all if you don't want to. That's especially true for Floridians. Blessed with their nearly year-round warm weather and sunshine, clear spring coves, crystalline beach fronts, theme parks, endless entertainment options...and a more-than-ample amount of eateries, bars, and accommodations, there's no shortage of opportunities waiting to turn their home-state into a little local weekend getaway.
FLORIDA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Florida Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

The next time you happen to be in the small city of Davie, Florida, we recommend taking a short detour over to Rob’s Family BBQ. This unassuming spot in South Florida has some of the most mouthwatering barbecue around, and you might have just driven by at first glance. With an emphasis on slow-cooked meat perfectly prepared and a down-home family-style dining area, once you visit this hidden gem BBQ spot in Florida, you might never want to leave.
DAVIE, FL
Kathy LaFollett

Local Wildlife Conservation takes root with the help of Muscovy ducks for one Florida resident.

The confessions of an enthusiastic animal lover. Cornelia introduced herself out of the blue in 2017. Never having met a friend-seeking Muscovy duck, I was eager to comply with her every whim. Google told me grapes were a good choice for ducks. I cut them in half for her enjoyment and sat on the edge of our deck to hand-feed this magic apparition with webbed feet. I am an artist of paint and words by trade and passion. I feel too much, think too much, and fight depression because of it. I also take all ideas that inspire to 11 on a dial of 10.
FLORIDA STATE
Kristen Walters

Growing restaurant chain opens another Florida location

A popular and growing fast-casual restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders celebrated the grand opening of its new Florida restaurant location in Miramar, which had a soft opening a few weeks ago, according to local sources.
MIRAMAR, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

8 Best Dive Bars in Florida

Straddling the Florida-Alabama state line, Flora-Bama is one of Pensacola's most famous beach bars. It's known for its live music, fun events, and the Interstate Mullet Toss. It's also a place to enjoy great food and cocktails, with an array of classic beach dive favorites, including oysters, fried pickles, and jumbo chicken wings.
FLORIDA STATE
