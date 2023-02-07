ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tracey Folly

Women forced to wait outside club in freezing weather while their friend sits in her warm car canoodling with a stranger

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Picture this: Three women go out to the club on a freezing cold Saturday night. Inside the club, one of those women meets a man. The woman is the trio's designated driver; she's the only one with a car. She wants to get to know the man from the club better sooner than later. What does she do?
newyorkalmanack.com

Inside A Beaver Lodge in Winter

Throughout the autumn, when the water around its primary lodge remains open, the beaver (Castor canadensis) scours the shore near and far in search of those select woody plants on which it relies for food. These items are severed at their base and floated to the area just outside the main entrance to the family’s winter shelter and then pushed underwater as deep as possible.
Lexington County Chronicle

3 Tips for Aging in Place at Your Winter Destination

(BPT) - It happens every year: as temperatures dip across the country in January, the snowbirds begin migrating to their winter homes. Whether you’re a regular migrator or taking an extended …
socialhiker.net

Snow and sun on Grandeur!

Hiking CompanionsHiked with a dog, Hiked with a partner. Snow ConditionsTrail snow-covered at times - Gear and expertise recommended. Lovely day out there! I selected snow covered, but definitely no gear required, the trail was in great shape from Run Up For Air this weekend. Thanks for the company, Jill!
AccuWeather

A winter dilemma: Does your car really need to be warmed up before use?

Experts weigh in on what's best for the engine on those days when it's cold outside and the vehicle hasn't been used for several hours. For decades now, up through modern times, neighborhoods across the United States have been inundated with the winter ritual of residents walking outside in the morning to warm up their cars. However, debates have sprung up about the need to spend that extra time before taking off on a wintry day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy