Sacramento, CA

nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families

Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families: In this article, we will explain the best places and the safest cities to live in Sacramento. And Some tips and tricks to choose the best area to live in Sacramento. Sacramento is the capital of California in the USA, a great...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Bed Bath & Beyond closing more Northern California stores

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville, Folsom, Sacramento and Elk Grove Bed Bath & Beyond stores are set to close soon, according to a store closing list released by the company Tuesday. An employee at the Vacaville location told ABC10 they're planning to close in the “next couple of months" likely...
VACAVILLE, CA
foodgressing.com

Pegasus Bakery & Cafe in Sacramento CA – HK-style/Asian bakery

Pegasus Bakery & Cafe is a family-owned and operated bakery in Sacramento that offers Hong-style/Asian baked goods and cakes. They have been recognized as a local favorite for baked goods. The bakery is very clean and well-organized. You can grab a tray and collect the baked goods that you want...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

California restaurants listed among the ‘Most Romantic’ in the nation

Californians won’t have to travel far to have a romantic dinner this Valentine’s Day. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation website, reveals which restaurants in the U.S. are the best at setting a romantic ambiance in its “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America” list. Multiple restaurants from California were included. The list was based on OpenTable […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Elk Grove, CA

Known for its outstanding wineries, vineyards, and wine cellars, the city of Elk Grove in Sacramento County, California, has booming tourism. Founded in 1850, the city was named after Elk Grove Hotel, built by James Hall as a stage station for travelers. The hotel was originally called Tavern Stand, where...
ELK GROVE, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Nearly 152,000 California students are missing out on an education, new analysis shows

Nearly 152,000 California children are not attending any type of formal school, a new analysis of pandemic enrollment data found. Some of the drop is explained by students skipping kindergarten, which California Gov. Gavin Newsom sanctioned in September. But huge numbers of these children are likely attending unsanctioned homeschool programs or dropping out of school altogether.
CALIFORNIA STATE
107.3 KFFM

12 Of The Dirtiest Sounding City Names in CALIFORNIA

You know that one friend who can take anything you say and twist it to make it sound dirty, naughty, strange, or just plain silly? Today, I am channeling that zany person in your life. I'm a bit silly sometimes, what can I say? A friend and colleague of mine in Buffalo just made a hilarious list of the dirtiest sounding names in the state of New York and that got me curious to see if any cities in California had a similar vibe. HINT: It does!
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

California never runs out of ways to take money from you and give it to someone else.

(San Diego, CA) — California is debating a plan to give homeless children five thousand dollars once they graduate high school. The five thousand dollar payments proposed by a State Senator in the Bay Area would be given out a thousand dollars a month over five months to 15 thousand homeless high school seniors in the class of 2024. The Sacramento Bee says the 75 million dollar proposal would build on an existing pilot program in California giving 14 thousand to 22 thousand dollars to foster kids and pregnant families as they transition out of foster care.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Husband caught cheating drove drunk legally to escape angry wife, California jury finds

A husband caught cheating on his wife drove drunk legally to escape his angry wife and lover, a California jury found. The 60-year-old Ukiah man was caught driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.11%, the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office said in a Feb. 4 Facebook post. In California, it is illegal to drive with a BAC higher than 0.08%.
UKIAH, CA
CBS Sacramento

Prominent chip manufacturer, Solidigm, moving headquarters to Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA — A company on the cutting edge of computer chip design is announcing it is moving its global headquarters to the Sacramento region.The City of Rancho Cordova is celebrating the announcement of the new business moving to town."These are well-paying, high-paying jobs coming to the community," said Micha Runner, Rancho Cordova city manager.Solidigm is a technology company that designs flash memory chips used by some of the biggest names in the high-tech sector."Microsoft, Amazon, Dell, HP, all of those companies use our technology to store their data," said Solidigm COO Ellen Dollar.Last fall, the company announced it was...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

Sacramento museums participating in Free Museum Weekend in March

(KTXL) — Museums in the Sacramento area will have free admission for a weekend in March.  Over 20 museums in the Sacramento region will participate in Free Museum Weekend on March 4-5. According to the Sacramento Area Museums website, the 2023 free event will be the 25th consecutive year for a free museum weekend. •Video […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

