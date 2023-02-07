Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
What Gerard Gallant must do after Rangers rightly make Vladimir Tarasenko trade
This was the right move at the right cost and at the right time. Now the Rangers have their legitimate first-line threat on right wing of the first line after Thursday’s acquisition of Vladimir Tarasenko from the Blues in a five-asset deal in which third-pair lefty defenseman Niko Mikkola will also come to Broadway in exchange for the later of the Blueshirts’ two 2023 first-rounders, Sammy Blais and Hartford defenseman Hunter Skinner. Now it is on head coach Gerard Gallant, who has driven his team to the seventh-best overall record in the NHL off an 18-4-3 surge that began just over two...
Rangers’ Filip Chytil dilemma just got worse
Well, the Small Market Sabres did no favors for the Metropolis Rangers by signing Dylan Cozens to a seven-year extension worth an AAV of $7.1 million per midway through the 21-year-old center’s third season. Cozens, the seventh overall selection of the 2019 draft, has scored 17 goals while having a breakout season for a Sabres organization that seems to be coalescing after 11 straight seasons out of the playoffs. Hmm. Filip Chytil has scored 18 goals while having a breakout season for the Rangers, having recorded six in the four games that the Kid Line had been reunited entering Wednesday’s match at the...
Yardbarker
Penguins Deploying a Pair of Fourth Lines
Tuesday provided the first look at a healthy Pittsburgh Penguins forward lineup for the first time since November. What became painfully clear is that this Penguins team doesn't have the talent to deploy an NHL-level third line. The Penguins "third line" on paper consists of Brock McGinn, Jeff Carter, and...
Yardbarker
NHL News: Cole Smith, Vakub Vrana, Jaromir Jagr, Dustin Brown, and John Tortorella
Alex Daugherty: The Nashville Predators have re-signed forward Cole Smith to a one-year extension worth $775,000. Alex Daugherty: After re-signing Smith, the Predators have five pending restricted free agents and three pending unrestricted free agents. RFA: Cody Glass, Tanner Jeannot, Thomas Novak, Dante Fabbro, AlexandreCarrier. UFA: Mark Jankowski, Kevin Lankinen,...
Who Saw This Coming? Penguins Win, 2-1, in OT
The Pittsburgh Penguins have won 25 games this season. They’ll probably win at least another dozen or so before its over. But it’s unlikely they’ll have another victory as unlikely as the 2-1 decision they earned in overtime against Colorado at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. The...
Yardbarker
Rangers News & Rumors: Panarin, Fox, Shesterkin, Jones & More
Artemi Panarin , Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin represented the New York Rangers at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 3 and 4. Zac Jones participated in the American Hockey League (AHL) All-Star Game on Monday, Feb. 6. Will Cuylle was called up for the first time in his career and more.
The unheralded Rangers who might make them rethink their trade deadline needs
You knew the Rangers were prepared for a physical one against the Flames at the Garden on Monday not when Jacob Trouba lowered the boom on the unfortunate Dillon Dube 13:57 into the first period, but when the captain’s blue-line partner looked to come to his aid in an unremarkable yet telling tableau minutes earlier. When Nazem Kadri took out Trouba with a hard hit just 6:17 into the match, K’Andre Miller — who is not known for physicality — attempted to confront the Calgary center twice before play moved on to the other end of the ice. This might have become...
markerzone.com
STEVE YZERMAN'S TRADE FOR JAKUB VRANA LOOKS LIKE A TOTAL DISASTER IN HINDSIGHT
When the Detroit Red Wings traded forward Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals, it had all the makings of a steal for GM Steve Yzerman. For Mantha, Detroit received a 2021 1st round pick, a 2022 2nd round pick, Richard Panic (cap dump) and forward Jakub Vrana, who was the real prize. At the time, anyway. From '19-20 through '21-22 Vrana ranked 2nd in 5v5 goals per 60 minutes behind only Auston Matthews.
Anthony Beauvillier knows his future lies in Vancouver, even if his ‘head’s not there yet’
Anthony Beauvillier doesn’t quite know how it will feel on Thursday when he steps onto the ice at UBS Arena wearing a Canucks jersey. The Islanders, surely, will honor him with a tribute video. Islanders fans, surely, will be glad to see him. And Beauvillier, surely, will feel a wave of emotions and memories flooding back to him. “My head’s not there yet,” Beauvillier said following Canucks practice at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. “It’ll definitely be something different. I never really had that before. It’ll be good to see everyone and kinda turn the page on Thursday for sure. So...
Rangers’ Jacob Trouba keeps finding new way to make big impact
Jacob Trouba has hit the ground running in the Rangers’ first two games since the All-Star break, landing game-changing hits and punches in the first and notching his first two points in over a month in the second. The Rangers’ captain assisted on Alexis Lafreniere’s goal in the second period and on Mika Zibanejad’s goal in the third to help propel his team to a 4-3 win over the Canucks on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. Both helpers came in the form of shots from the top of the zone, which were then somehow deflected into Vancouver’s net somehow. Perhaps his...
