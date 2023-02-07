This was the right move at the right cost and at the right time. Now the Rangers have their legitimate first-line threat on right wing of the first line after Thursday’s acquisition of Vladimir Tarasenko from the Blues in a five-asset deal in which third-pair lefty defenseman Niko Mikkola will also come to Broadway in exchange for the later of the Blueshirts’ two 2023 first-rounders, Sammy Blais and Hartford defenseman Hunter Skinner. Now it is on head coach Gerard Gallant, who has driven his team to the seventh-best overall record in the NHL off an 18-4-3 surge that began just over two...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO