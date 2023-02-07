Read full article on original website
Are Walmart Stores Closing In South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa?
In our tri-state region, there are approximately 143 Walmart stores. In South Dakota, we have 15 stores while Minnesota has 68, and Iowa with 60. With nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart recently announced the closing of some 'underperforming' locations that will occur in the coming weeks. WHY IS WALMAR CLOSING...
This Minnesota Airbnb Is One of the Most Haunted in America
Sometimes when you looking for your next rental property experience, just spending the night somewhere isn't enough. If you're the kind of person who likes a side of spooks with your next overnight stay, you won't have to travel very far. On Timeout's list of the 14 Most Haunted Airbnbs...
Small Iowa Town Makes ‘America’s Most Beautiful’ List
If you've been lucky enough to visit this quaint little slice of the Hawkeye State, you won't be surprised to see it named one of the 'Most Beautiful Small Towns in America'. It's undeniably one of the most scenic and breathtaking places on the Iowa Map and now it's being recognized on a national level.
Most Dangerous Intersections in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
You could be risking your life when diving through these Worst Most Dangerous Intersections in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out the worst and most dangerous intersections in each state. The data used to come up with the one most dangerous intersection in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota was...
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Minnesota
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food restaurants in each state.
Sioux Falls Eatery Named Best “Hole in the Wall” Mexican Food in SD
Cheapism.com recently compiled a master list of the best 'Hole in the Wall' Mexican restaurants in each and every state across our great country. There's no surprise that there are many great spots in South Dakota that could make the list, but one right here in the Sioux Empire was named best in the entire Mount Rushmore State.
How Relaxed Are Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
If you equate a good night's sleep with being relaxed, South Dakota is the place for you. Hush has looked at the latest Google Trends for searches on topics like:. South Dakota is the sixth most relaxed place in America. What they found was that folks in the Mount Rushmore...
Where’s the best pizza in Minnesota? Jason DeRusha gives his top 25 spots
With National Pizza Day arriving once again, the debate of “Where’s the best pizza spot in Minnesota?” is as hot as ever. Where do Minnesotans and Jason DeRusha think you can get the best slice?
Shooter at West Central Minnesota Lund Boat facility restrained by employees
Staff at the Detroit Lakes Tribune report a shooter was restrained by employees at a New York Mills Lund Boat Company manufacturing facility. CNN’s Karl De Vries and Clare Foran report Rep. Angie Craig is bruised but OK after an assault in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building.
Balloon Spotted Floating Near St. Cloud Thursday Morning
While I don't think this has anything to do with the Chinese balloon drama that has taken place over the past week, and over areas of the US, it is odd to notice a balloon floating not too far away from St. Cloud. The good news is that it appears...
This is the Most Stressed Out Town in South Dakota
We're all a little stressed out these days, am I right? Well, depending on where you live in South Dakota, your stress level might be through the roof. Zippia has made a list of the most stressed-out cities in each of the 50 U.S. states and the top spot in the Mount Rushmore State may surprise you.
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)
Still image of a Hamm's TV commercial showing the Hamm's bear playing baseball, early 1950s.Photo byKirk Schnitker. The iconic Hamm's Bear was first sketched on a restaurant napkin by ad executive Cleo Hovel during a 'three-martini' lunch meeting at Freddie's restaurant in Minneapolis. Among those in attendance were Hovel and 'Betty' Burmeister of the Campbell-Mithun ad agency, Howard Swift, a TV animator from Swift-Chaplin in California, and representatives from Hamm's Brewery.
Most-Searched Super Bowl Party Dips In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota
Google Trends has released the most popular dips for your Super Bowl party in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. I've never even heard of the one for South Dakota. If you are going to be at a Super Bowl party in Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota there is a good chance your host will be serving one of these popular midwestern dips.
Love Chocolate? Check Out These Top Shops In Minnesota
I'm not complaining about all of the breweries that Minnesota has, but I think we need to slide that over for just a moment and highlight something else in our state - CHOCOLATE! To me, a drive to see multiple chocolate shops in a day sounds like the perfect road trip!
Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky
A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota
It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
This 60-Foot-Tall Magnetic Rock is Hidden in a Minnesota Forest
It's a little-known piece of geologic history, nestled in a Minnesota forest. Just be careful not to wear any magnetic apparel around it, or you might not be able to get away. Be prepared for a bit of a hike while heading to this towering rock, as it's only accessible by hiking trails.
northernnewsnow.com
Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in D.C. apartment
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota Representative Angie Craig was assaulted in her Washington D.C. apartment Thursday. In a statement posted to Twitter from her spokesman at around 7:15 a.m. Craig “was assaulted in the elevator in the elevator of her Washington D.C. apartment building.”. The congresswoman fought...
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
