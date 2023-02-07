ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Walmart Stores Closing In South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa?

In our tri-state region, there are approximately 143 Walmart stores. In South Dakota, we have 15 stores while Minnesota has 68, and Iowa with 60. With nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart recently announced the closing of some 'underperforming' locations that will occur in the coming weeks. WHY IS WALMAR CLOSING...
Small Iowa Town Makes ‘America’s Most Beautiful’ List

If you've been lucky enough to visit this quaint little slice of the Hawkeye State, you won't be surprised to see it named one of the 'Most Beautiful Small Towns in America'. It's undeniably one of the most scenic and breathtaking places on the Iowa Map and now it's being recognized on a national level.
How Relaxed Are Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?

If you equate a good night's sleep with being relaxed, South Dakota is the place for you. Hush has looked at the latest Google Trends for searches on topics like:. South Dakota is the sixth most relaxed place in America. What they found was that folks in the Mount Rushmore...
This is the Most Stressed Out Town in South Dakota

We're all a little stressed out these days, am I right? Well, depending on where you live in South Dakota, your stress level might be through the roof. Zippia has made a list of the most stressed-out cities in each of the 50 U.S. states and the top spot in the Mount Rushmore State may surprise you.
The Streets of St. Paul

The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)

Still image of a Hamm's TV commercial showing the Hamm's bear playing baseball, early 1950s.Photo byKirk Schnitker. The iconic Hamm's Bear was first sketched on a restaurant napkin by ad executive Cleo Hovel during a 'three-martini' lunch meeting at Freddie's restaurant in Minneapolis. Among those in attendance were Hovel and 'Betty' Burmeister of the Campbell-Mithun ad agency, Howard Swift, a TV animator from Swift-Chaplin in California, and representatives from Hamm's Brewery.
Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky

A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota

It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
northernnewsnow.com

Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in D.C. apartment

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota Representative Angie Craig was assaulted in her Washington D.C. apartment Thursday. In a statement posted to Twitter from her spokesman at around 7:15 a.m. Craig “was assaulted in the elevator in the elevator of her Washington D.C. apartment building.”. The congresswoman fought...
