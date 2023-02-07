The Longhorns and Wildcats meet in Austin for the second time in two weeks on Sunday at the Texas Tennis Center. Team Records: Texas (6-1, 0-0 Big 12), Arizona (6-1, 0-0 WCC) Texas and Arizona will be meeting for the fourth time in the last five years, including just two weeks ago when the Wildcats visited Austin for the ITA Kickoff Weekend. In a match that was played indoors due to weather, the Longhorns came away with a 4-0 sweep to win the Austin Regional title and advance to the ITA National Indoor Championships. Entering into the season, the previous meeting had been a 4-3 win for the Wildcats in Tucson last year. Prior to that was a 4-3 win for the Longhorns in a regular season non-conference match in 2021 at the Texas Tennis Center. That match had represented the first meeting since 1993, which was a 6-1 win for the Longhorns in Austin. The other win for Texas was also in Austin in 1991 with an 8-1 final. Arizona's other wins came in 1989, a 5-4 decision at the Corpus Christi Invitational, and by the same score in 1992 in Tuscon.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO