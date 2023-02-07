Read full article on original website
Historic Watkins Glen phone booth moves across the street
The historic, English-style red phonebooth in downtown Watkins Glen has moved across the street, the Village announced.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: February 8, 2023
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, a local doctor has just written a complete history of the medical profession in Broome County, from the early days right up to the present time. It will be included in the new “History of Broome County” book, to be published soon by Binghamton’s librarian William Seward.
Favorite Twin Tiers Restaurants For Delicious Lasagna
I love lasagna. I can't really express enough just how much I love lasagna. Of all the Italian foods that I have consumed, unless there's something I've never tasted before and I find that hard to believe, lasagna is tops when it comes to Italian food. Lasagna is probably in...
Falling Bricks Lead to Closing of Downtown Binghamton Street
A section of a busy downtown street near a popular Binghamton restaurant was shut down to vehicular and pedestrian traffic after debris fell from the top of a building. State Street just north of Henry Street was closed late Thursday morning. City public works crews placed barricades on the west side of the building that houses Burger Mondays Bar & Grille.
First Legal Cannabis Dispensary in Binghamton Receives Final Approval
The first legal cannabis dispensary in the Southern Tier has no remaining obstacles to opening its doors in downtown Binghamton, NY this week. In a press release on Wednesday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced that what will be the first legal cannabis dispensary in New York outside of New York City has received local approval and can open downtown this week. The dispensary, operated by the owner of On Point Cannabis Damien Cornwell, will be located at 75 Court Street right in the heart of downtown Binghamton.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca bridge to re-open Friday afternoon
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — After eight months, a bridge in Ithaca is almost ready to re-open. 14850.com reports work on the Cecil A. Malone Bridge near Wegmans is almost finished. It’s set to open to traffic by five o’clock tomorrow afternoon. Last June, the bridge was closed...
ithaca.com
City of Ithaca; A Lot to Fix
Regarding the empty Masonic Temple downtown, here are a few thoughts. Some folks consider it an eyesore; others consider it a historic landmark; and others may see it as a gold mine. But for now its empty and may remain that way for some time, or until it can overcome all the bureaucratic nightmares (building codes) it faces.
NewsChannel 36
Water bill battle between Watkins Glen and Town of Dix
VILLAGE OF WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- There is a battle about water usage going on between the Village of Watkins Glen and the Town of Dix. Dix residents get their water from Watkins Glen. As of August of 2022, they believe there are major discrepancies about the water usage being billed to the town, and that reflected on individual meters.
ithaca.com
City residents outraged at County plans for Tioga Street parking lot
Tompkins County has owned the property at 408 N. Tioga Street, within the Dewitt Park Historic District, since 2019. The county is now considering whether or not to deconstruct the house on the property to make room for a parking lot for county employees. The house was built around 1870...
WATCH: How Construction Crews Assemble the New Wilson Hospital
Workers are busy putting tons of steel in place for the $132 million addition to Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City. A 340-foot-tall crane is being used to lift the massive beams to assemble what will become a six-story clinical tower on the north side of the hospital. On Wednesday...
Arbor Housing and Development making big changes in downtown Elmira
Arbor Housing is doing what other property developments could not.
35 year-old restaurant in downtown Binghamton closes
A restaurant that's been a fixture in downtown Binghamton for over 35 years has closed.
Upstate New York’s first legal recreational marijuana dispensary opens Friday
Binghamton, N. Y. — Starting Friday, downtown Binghamton will host the first New York state-licensed dispensary selling legal recreational marijuana outside of New York City. The shop, Just Breathe at 75 Court St., opens at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Its opening marks the third for a state-licensed weed...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Southern Tier's first cannabis dispensary to open Friday
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the first adult-use cannabis dispensary in the Southern Tier will open this Friday. The planning board in Binghamton gave its final approval for the storefront Tuesday, according to a release from the governor's office, setting the course for the Binghamton dispensary to be the first of the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses to open in the Southern Tier.
Light’s Bakery now has a new owner so what changes will he make?
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Light’s Bakery located on West 2nd street in Elmira has a new owner, Gaetano Ruggiero. He is embracing the tradition of the bakery as well as looking forward to making some changes. “I just want to continue to do what Light’s Bakery does… we’re thinking about some new dinner items, we […]
Great News! Binghamton Named One of the Most Affordable Places in NYS for a Valentine Date
Feel completely overwhelmed with the state of the economy and suffocating inflation? Most people do but there is some good news in the midst of the gunk. If this latest research is to be believed, if you've got a date for Valentine's Day this year and you plan to take them out in Binghamton, you're going to be paying a whole lot less than most other places in New York.
Earlier Press & Sun-Bulletin Obit Deadlines to Create Challenges
Funeral directors in the Binghamton area are expressing frustration about the latest changes being made to newspaper obituary policies. The Press & Sun-Bulletin has advised local funeral homes that earlier deadlines will be implemented for death notices in the paper. According to a Gannett email, the deadline changes are scheduled...
New Yorkers Notice Their Conversation Candy Hearts Look a Little Different
A recent trip down the candy aisle at a big brand store in Vestal had Sheri stop in her tracks when she spotted a bag of conversation candy hearts. Sheri tells Townsquare Media that she couldn't help but stop and scoop up a bag even though she doesn't particularly like the taste of the candy. When we asked why she felt compelled to buy a bag, she told us it was because the candy reminded her of her childhood.
‘Employee availability’ slowing mail route in Elmria
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Multiple reports from citizens in a section of Elmira have reported slow mail delivery in recent days. According to Mark Lawrence, a Strategic Communications Specialist with the United States Postal Service, one area in Elmira has been, “experiencing sporadic challenges with employee availability.” Lawrence states that This type of issue has […]
State DOT Orders I-81 Pedestrian Bridge in Dickinson Torn Down
A walkway over Interstate 81 linking homes in the Sunrise Terrace neighborhood with Otsiningo Park in the town of Dickinson will be removed soon. The pedestrian bridge between Bevier Street and Old Front Street opened for use in January 1968. A sign informs pedestrians that the bridge over Interstate 81...
