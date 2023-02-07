ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: February 8, 2023

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, a local doctor has just written a complete history of the medical profession in Broome County, from the early days right up to the present time. It will be included in the new “History of Broome County” book, to be published soon by Binghamton’s librarian William Seward.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Falling Bricks Lead to Closing of Downtown Binghamton Street

A section of a busy downtown street near a popular Binghamton restaurant was shut down to vehicular and pedestrian traffic after debris fell from the top of a building. State Street just north of Henry Street was closed late Thursday morning. City public works crews placed barricades on the west side of the building that houses Burger Mondays Bar & Grille.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

First Legal Cannabis Dispensary in Binghamton Receives Final Approval

The first legal cannabis dispensary in the Southern Tier has no remaining obstacles to opening its doors in downtown Binghamton, NY this week. In a press release on Wednesday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced that what will be the first legal cannabis dispensary in New York outside of New York City has received local approval and can open downtown this week. The dispensary, operated by the owner of On Point Cannabis Damien Cornwell, will be located at 75 Court Street right in the heart of downtown Binghamton.
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca bridge to re-open Friday afternoon

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — After eight months, a bridge in Ithaca is almost ready to re-open. 14850.com reports work on the Cecil A. Malone Bridge near Wegmans is almost finished. It’s set to open to traffic by five o’clock tomorrow afternoon. Last June, the bridge was closed...
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

City of Ithaca; A Lot to Fix

Regarding the empty Masonic Temple downtown, here are a few thoughts. Some folks consider it an eyesore; others consider it a historic landmark; and others may see it as a gold mine. But for now its empty and may remain that way for some time, or until it can overcome all the bureaucratic nightmares (building codes) it faces.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Water bill battle between Watkins Glen and Town of Dix

VILLAGE OF WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- There is a battle about water usage going on between the Village of Watkins Glen and the Town of Dix. Dix residents get their water from Watkins Glen. As of August of 2022, they believe there are major discrepancies about the water usage being billed to the town, and that reflected on individual meters.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Southern Tier's first cannabis dispensary to open Friday

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the first adult-use cannabis dispensary in the Southern Tier will open this Friday. The planning board in Binghamton gave its final approval for the storefront Tuesday, according to a release from the governor's office, setting the course for the Binghamton dispensary to be the first of the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses to open in the Southern Tier.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Great News! Binghamton Named One of the Most Affordable Places in NYS for a Valentine Date

Feel completely overwhelmed with the state of the economy and suffocating inflation? Most people do but there is some good news in the midst of the gunk. If this latest research is to be believed, if you've got a date for Valentine's Day this year and you plan to take them out in Binghamton, you're going to be paying a whole lot less than most other places in New York.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

New Yorkers Notice Their Conversation Candy Hearts Look a Little Different

A recent trip down the candy aisle at a big brand store in Vestal had Sheri stop in her tracks when she spotted a bag of conversation candy hearts. Sheri tells Townsquare Media that she couldn't help but stop and scoop up a bag even though she doesn't particularly like the taste of the candy. When we asked why she felt compelled to buy a bag, she told us it was because the candy reminded her of her childhood.
VESTAL, NY
WETM 18 News

‘Employee availability’ slowing mail route in Elmria

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Multiple reports from citizens in a section of Elmira have reported slow mail delivery in recent days. According to Mark Lawrence, a Strategic Communications Specialist with the United States Postal Service, one area in Elmira has been, “experiencing sporadic challenges with employee availability.” Lawrence states that This type of issue has […]
ELMIRA, NY
