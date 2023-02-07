Read full article on original website
Liberty Co. School System, Sheriff’s Office expanding school resource officer program
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County School System is taking extra steps to ensure their students are safe during the school day. They’re partnering with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office to expand their School Resource Officer program. Deputy Blair works as a resource officer at Liberty...
Statesboro Dollar General Robbed at Gunpoint
The Statesboro Dollar General located at 19170 US-80 West, which is at the intersection of Akins Pond Road and US-80 West, was robbed Tuesday evening February 7, 2023 around 9:48 PM. According to Bill Black, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy two males entered the store and both of them had...
Port Wentworth police seek runaway teen
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a runaway teenager last seen on Monday. According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, 14-year-old Kymonie Matthews was last seen at Groves High School where he ran away from the principal. Police believe he may be staying at an apartment in the 1100 block of Coldbrook […]
SPD Announces Assistant Chief Appointments
Chief Lenny Gunther announced today the appointment of two permanent assistant chiefs to assist in leading the Savannah Police Department. DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin will assume the permanent roles. In July 2022, Gunther was named interim chief and named both Adams and Gavin as interim assistant chiefs. They have served in those roles since that time.
Sheriff says home explosion suspect knew victim
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a Bryan County home explosion. It happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 13 on Demeries Lake Court. Investigators believe the suspects used a homemade bomb made of a binary explosive compound to blow the bricks off a garage.
GBI arrests Georgia Departments of Corrections Warden on RICO charges
GLENNVILLE, Ga. — The GBI arrested a Georgia Department of Corrections Warden on RICO charged on Wednesday. 48-year-old Brian Dennis Adams of Waycross is charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer, according to a release.
3 inmates injured at Smith State Prison
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A fight inside a state prison in Tattnall County leaves three inmates hospitalized. Three inmates were injured at Smith State Prison in Glennville on Wednesday night. Emergency teams flew two inmates to Savannah for treatment with a third taken by ambulance to Evans Memorial Hospital. It...
10 years later, Rebecca Foley’s murder case on hold in courts
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been 10 years since Rebecca Foley was killed outside her apartment in Savannah. Yet, the murder case continues to linger in the Chatham County court system. Rebecca’s mother said the family is exhausted by how long it’s taken. They’re continuing to heal....
GBI Arrests Smith State Prison Warden Brian Adams, Relieved of Post Immediately
The GBI has arrested Georgia Department of Corrections Warden Brian Dennis Adams, age 48, of Waycross, GA, and charged him with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (“Georgia RICO act”), Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer. Adams was terminated prior to his arrest on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 and is currently in the Tattnall County Jail. Adams is the former Warden at Smith State Prison in Glennville.
1 person injured in shooting in Vidalia
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is recovering after being shot, at least two times, in Vidalia and police are now looking for the four suspects they believe were involved. Police Chief James Jermon says Wednesday’s shooting was the second one so far this year. As he always reiterates, just one shooting is too many.
UPDATE: New investigation in Bulloch Co. School District
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tonight, we have learned there is yet another investigation happening in the Bulloch County School District. Earlier this week we showed you this video. In the video is seventh-grade social studies teacher Marc Rountree shoving a seventh-grade student into a set of lockers. Rountree has since been suspended for 60 […]
Bulloch County Schools awarded $125K grant
Bulloch County Schools has been awarded a $125,000 Community Transformation Grant from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL). Bulloch County Schools was one of 26 organizations who received a grant for 2023. The grant program assists community collaboratives with their initiatives that address the critical needs of children ages birth to eight years old and their families.
Georgia prison warden fired amid corruption charges after GBI investigation
A former Smith State Prison warden from Waycross experienced lock-up from a different perspective.
SPD seeks to ID 2 suspects in stolen credit card case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are looking for two men they say used a stolen credit card to purchase more than $2,000 in electronics. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), back on Jan. 13, several credit cards and cash were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at the Bacon Park Tennis Complex on Skidaway […]
Savannah police search for double hit-and-run driver
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit(TIU) is seeking to gather information on a vehicle that fled the scene after striking two elderly pedestrians in downtown Savannah. On Feb. 6, officers responded to the intersection of Liberty and Montgomery streets around 8:30 p.m. and discovered Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, […]
Two arrested after home explosion in Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been arrested after a home explosion in Richmond Hill in January. According to the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, 33-year-old Caleb Kinsey and 36-year-old Stephen Glosser have been arrested in connection with the explosion on Dremeries Lake Court in Richmond Hill.
Georgia prison warden charged with bribery, other counts
GLENNVILLE, Ga (AP) – A Georgia prison warden has been arrested on charges stemming from a state investigation of corruption inside the penitentiary he supervised. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Brian Dennis Adams was charged Wednesday with bribery, conspiracy to violate Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, making false statements and violating his oath of office.
Retired Port Wentworth police chief was accused of financial misconduct
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – New records shed light on the sudden retirement of Port Wentworth Police Chief Matthew Libby. The former chief said last week that he was forced to leave the post by the city. “This was a forced retirement it is not what I planned,” he told WSAV. In response to a […]
Altamaha Bank ATM Machine Robbed
The City of Hazlehurst Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the theft of $139,000 from an Altamaha Bank ATM in Hazlehurst. According to Police Chief Ken Williams, on Jan. 6 at 12:23 a.m. at least three individuals wearing masks or face coverings, hoods, sweatshirts and gloves, stole a pickup truck from a residence on Hillcrest Avenue, drove it to the bank and used the vehicle to open the ATM with a chain. They left the stolen vehicle at the scene and left in a vehicle of unknown description.
Police: Missing teenager found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A missing teenager has been found safe, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Destiny Donley, 15, was reported missing on Tuesday. A day later, SPD announced she had been located and is safe.
