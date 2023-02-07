Read full article on original website
Related
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
14 Life Hacks That I'm Kicking Myself For Not Thinking Of First
"Use an old pillow case to clean ceiling fans with as little mess as possible. Just put the pillow case over the fan blade and wipe all the dust into the pillow case. It keeps the dust and fuzz from flying around the room."
Woman Elevates IKEA Dresser By Adding Subtle Change to Drawers
IKEA furniture can serve as the base to a totally customizeable piece.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A $50 Hack Turns This Plain Glass IKEA Cabinet into a High-End Statement Piece
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
This countertop dishwasher is a helpful alternative for small kitchens
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Doing dishes by hand may not be your favorite chore, but unfortunately not everyone...
The best home & kitchen deals on Amazon under $10 today
Reusable glass straws and air fryer liners are among the offers.
NOVA: Ancient Builders of the Amazon
Archaeological discoveries reveal traces of ancient civilizations in the Amazon. Who lived in the ancient Amazon? What was life like for them? NOVA and a team of archaeologists set out to answer these questions and more in Ancient Builders of the Amazon. Watch the long-standing myths surrounding the history of...
Home Depot's Newest Exclusive Partnership Is Perfect For Our Post-Pandemic World
Today, people take germ-fighting more seriously than ever -- which is why Home Depot's partnership for a "scientific clean" comes at the perfect time.
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 0