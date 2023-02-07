ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calleochonews.com

Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains

Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Elderly couple at the center of death investigation in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach police are investigating a death related to a suspicious incident involving an elderly couple. On Feb. 8, at approximately 9:40 a.m., police received a call from a concerned citizen near East 24th Street. The Criminal Investigations Section have begun investigating, and police...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
WESH

Loved ones remember Florida Lyft driver found dead as a man of 'pure kindness'

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Friends and family of 74-year-old Gary Levin are remembering him as a man of "pure kindness." Levin went missing last week after heading out to pick up a rider in Delray Beach with a scheduled drop-off in Okeechobee, his last known location. A murder suspect was caught driving Levin's car after a chase in North Carolina and Levin's family has confirmed he was found dead.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
People

'Vibrant and Fierce' Florida Mother of 3 Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'The Best Mom'

Brittany Carter, a 34-year-old realtor and mom of three, was found shot to death at her home in Wellington, Fla., authorities say A beloved Florida mom of three is dead in what authorities allege to be an apparent murder-suicide perpetrated at the hands of her estranged husband. Citing the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, WPTV-TV and WPBF-TV report Brittany Carter, a realtor, was found shot to death at her home in Wellington, Fla., on Jan. 20. Her estranged husband, Stephen Smith, was also found dead from an apparent self-inflicted...
WELLINGTON, FL
cbs12.com

Man killed by Brightline train in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after being hit by a northbound Brightline train. According to a PIO with the City of Boca Raton, it happened on Feb. 7 at 1 W Hidden Valley Blvd. The city said several witnesses were on scene and it appeared...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Car fire spreads to part of home in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters jumped into action when a car fire began to spread to a nearby house in Fort Pierce. The St, Lucie County Fire District was called at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday to 1909 Avenue Q after news of a car fire was dispatched. Upon...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

MCSO: An Increasing Number of Unlicensed Drivers in Martin County

Martin County - Thursday February 9, 2023: The Martin County Sheriff's Office is reporting an increasing number of unlicensed drivers in the County. A release on the MCSO Facebook page states that" unlicensed driving is becoming a daily occurrence in our area." In 2021, MCSO wrote 353 citations for unlicensed...
wild941.com

Florida Woman Wins $1M From The Gas Station

Congratulations To Joana Marcelle from Coconut Creek Florida! She just won $1M After Claiming her winning Powerball ticket from October of 2022. The Florida Lottery tells us Marcelle won the 3rd place prize from the October 10th drawing. Her ticket matched all five white balls but did not match the final red ball.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One of two winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Wednesday nights drawing was sold in West Palm Beach. The ticket, sold at A Plus on N Jog Road, is worth a portion of the $95,633.29 jackpot. The other winning ticket was sold in Plant City.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy