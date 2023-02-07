Read full article on original website
calleochonews.com
Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains
Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
'He embraced everyone': Girlfriend of Lyft driver who died recalls his kindness
Kathi Ginsberg recalled one of her fondest moments with Gary Levin. It was a memory from the week before Christmas, when Ginsberg and Levin, her boyfriend of nearly six years, attended a Smokey Robinson concert at the Broward County Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, a belated gift for Levin's 74th birthday.
Daughter of missing Lyft driver says father has died
Multiple sources tell WPTV that a body found in Okeechobee County on Saturday is the remains of Gary Levin, 74.
WESH
'It’s just barbaric': Florida rescue wants answers after 2 horses stolen, slaughtered for their meat
Police in Miami are looking for whoever is responsible for stealing and slaughtering two horses in Miami over the weekend. One of those horses was rescued and rehabilitated at an animal rescue in Palm Beach Gardens called Rescue Life. “He really had a great personality,” said Meg Weinberger of Rescue...
cbs12.com
Elderly couple at the center of death investigation in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach police are investigating a death related to a suspicious incident involving an elderly couple. On Feb. 8, at approximately 9:40 a.m., police received a call from a concerned citizen near East 24th Street. The Criminal Investigations Section have begun investigating, and police...
WESH
Loved ones remember Florida Lyft driver found dead as a man of 'pure kindness'
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Friends and family of 74-year-old Gary Levin are remembering him as a man of "pure kindness." Levin went missing last week after heading out to pick up a rider in Delray Beach with a scheduled drop-off in Okeechobee, his last known location. A murder suspect was caught driving Levin's car after a chase in North Carolina and Levin's family has confirmed he was found dead.
WESH
Police unsure how murder suspect came into contact with missing Florida Lyft driver
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Police are trying to piece together how a missing Florida Lyft driver came into contact with the murder suspect who was later found driving his vehicle. According to WPBF, 74-year-old Gary Levin’s last known Lyft ride ended in Okeechobee on Monday afternoon. Levin's vehicle was...
'Vibrant and Fierce' Florida Mother of 3 Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide: 'The Best Mom'
Brittany Carter, a 34-year-old realtor and mom of three, was found shot to death at her home in Wellington, Fla., authorities say A beloved Florida mom of three is dead in what authorities allege to be an apparent murder-suicide perpetrated at the hands of her estranged husband. Citing the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, WPTV-TV and WPBF-TV report Brittany Carter, a realtor, was found shot to death at her home in Wellington, Fla., on Jan. 20. Her estranged husband, Stephen Smith, was also found dead from an apparent self-inflicted...
Two Fatal Brightline Crashes Two Days In A Row In Palm Beach County
Two people were killed Wednesday night when an SUV was struck on the tracks in Delray Beach. Another crash in Boca Raton on Tuesday appears to have been a successful suicide attempt.
WPBF News 25
Police trying to determine how fugitive Matthew Flores came into contact with missing Lyft driver Gary Levin
Fla. — Missing Lyft driver Gary Levin’s last known Lyft ride ended in Okeechobee on Monday afternoon. His phone went dead shortly thereafter and no one’s heard from him since. Matthew Flores, who was arrested after a chase in North Carolina three days later driving Levin’s car,...
Autopsy Conducted On Remains Found Near Where Lyft Driver Went Missing
Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen says there was extreme decomposition of the remains discovered off State Road 70.
cbs12.com
Man killed by Brightline train in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after being hit by a northbound Brightline train. According to a PIO with the City of Boca Raton, it happened on Feb. 7 at 1 W Hidden Valley Blvd. The city said several witnesses were on scene and it appeared...
Lyft passenger recalls kindness of Gary Levin during recent ride
A woman who recently rode with Gary Levin while he was working as a Lyft driver recounted his positivity and kindness during their brief encounter.
Lyft Driver's Remains Identified in Okeechobee County
Gary Levin had been missing since last week
cbs12.com
Car fire spreads to part of home in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters jumped into action when a car fire began to spread to a nearby house in Fort Pierce. The St, Lucie County Fire District was called at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday to 1909 Avenue Q after news of a car fire was dispatched. Upon...
wqcs.org
MCSO: An Increasing Number of Unlicensed Drivers in Martin County
Martin County - Thursday February 9, 2023: The Martin County Sheriff's Office is reporting an increasing number of unlicensed drivers in the County. A release on the MCSO Facebook page states that" unlicensed driving is becoming a daily occurrence in our area." In 2021, MCSO wrote 353 citations for unlicensed...
cw34.com
"Extremely emaciated:" Royal Palm Beach man charged with elderly abuse of parents
A Royal Palm Beach man is facing felony charges after being accused of kidnapping and abusing his own parents. In total, Christopher Gissoni is facing 12 charges after Palm Beach County Deputies were dispatched to Gissoni's house for a welfare check last Thursday. It comes after Gissoni’s 91-year-old father was...
wild941.com
Florida Woman Wins $1M From The Gas Station
Congratulations To Joana Marcelle from Coconut Creek Florida! She just won $1M After Claiming her winning Powerball ticket from October of 2022. The Florida Lottery tells us Marcelle won the 3rd place prize from the October 10th drawing. Her ticket matched all five white balls but did not match the final red ball.
NBC Miami
2 People Killed After Brightline Train Crashes Into SUV in Delray Beach
Two people were killed Wednesday night when a Brightline high-speed train crashed into a SUV in the city of Delray Beach. The crash took place around 8 p.m. near Old Dixie Highway and Lindell Boulevard, NBC affiliate WPTV reported. Witnesses told Delray Beach Police the vehicle was on the tracks...
cbs12.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One of two winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Wednesday nights drawing was sold in West Palm Beach. The ticket, sold at A Plus on N Jog Road, is worth a portion of the $95,633.29 jackpot. The other winning ticket was sold in Plant City.
