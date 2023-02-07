ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Schools, youth leagues to get first dibs for Pittsburgh's athletic fields

By Julia Felton
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
Pittsburgh’s schools and youth athletic teams will have first dibs on the city’s athletic fields under legislation approved Tuesday by City Council.

The legislation creates a priority list to determine who gets to use the city’s athletic fields first. Council members acknowledged that there are often various groups vying for time on the same athletic fields and courts.

The measure will give first priority to athletic teams with Pittsburgh Public Schools from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on weekdays during the school year.

Second priority would go to private schools’ athletic programs located within the city and whose rosters are made up primarily of Pittsburgh residents.

The next group to get priority for the city’s fields are ones affiliated with CitiParks and CitiSports. Other youth sports leagues serving primarily Pittsburgh residents are next in line, followed by adult sports leagues that consist mostly of city residents.

Youth or adult sports leagues who aren’t made up mostly of Pittsburgh residents get last priority for the fields.

There are more than 100 athletic fields throughout the city that athletic associations can get permits to use, according to city officials.

The legislation, first introduced in October, was amended as council members worked out who to prioritize first. Several council members said they’d like to see more fields available in the city.

Councilman Bruce Kraus, D-South Side, was not present for the vote. All other council members voted in favor of the legislation.

