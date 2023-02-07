Read full article on original website
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
rigzone.com
Saudi Arabia Unexpectedly Raises Oil Prices for Next Month
Saudi Arabia unexpectedly raised oil prices for its main market of Asia, while also lifting those for US and European customers. The moves came despite crude prices having fallen about 7% this year, as rising interest rates in the US and Europe counter optimism about a rebound in China’s demand following the ending of coronavirus lockdowns.
Gas prices dip as economy recovers: AAA
Oil prices fell this week, according to a report by the AAA, but auto insurance remains high. Here’s how to lower your overall auto payments.
Natural gas prices hit lowest since April 2021 and have crashed 70% from highs as demand weakens
US natural gas prices slumped 8% Thursday to hit the lowest level in nearly two years. At $2.80 per million British thermal units, the latest price represents a plunge of more than 70% from highs reached in August. US exports to Europe have also been limited by a longer-than-expected shutdown...
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Oil prices drop after OPEC stands pat on production
The lack of certainty about the direction of the global economy may have encouraged OPEC to err on the side of caution, analysts said.
CNBC
Used vehicle prices swing higher amid unseasonably strong demand in January
Stronger-than-expected demand for used vehicles last month led to the largest increase in wholesale values since late 2021, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was down 12.8% in January from inflated levels a year earlier, but was up 2.5% compared with December. Used...
rigzone.com
Oil Prices Have Been in Turbulent Downtrend Since Mid-2022
Global oil prices have been in a turbulent downtrend since the middle of 2022. That’s what BofA Global Research stated in a new report sent to Rigzone on Tuesday, highlighting that oil has fallen $40 per barrel since early June. “It now appears Russia may continue to operate with...
OilPrice.com
Large Gasoline Inventory Build Counters Crude Draw
Crude oil inventories fell by 2.184 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed on Tuesday, countering in part several weeks of builds. U.S. crude inventories increased 13 million barrels last year, according to API data, while crude stored in the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves sunk by 221 million barrels. This week, SPR inventory held steady for the fourth week in a row at 371.6 million barrels as the emergency releases that the Biden Administration announced last spring are now complete. The SPR now contains the least amount of crude oil since early December 1983.
US News and World Report
Oil Falls as Earthquake Impact on Crude Eases, Rate Hike Fears Rise
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Crude prices eased on Thursday as oil infrastructure appeared to have escaped serious damage from the earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria, while U.S. inventories swelled and investors worried about Federal Reserve rate hikes. Brent crude settled at $84.50 a barrel, losing 59 cents, or 0.7%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled at $78.06 a barrel, down 41 cents, or 0.5%. Both benchmarks have gained more than 5% so far this week. The earthquake, which has killed more than 19,000 people, initially sent oil prices higher on the prospect that the disaster would seriously damage pipelines and other infrastructure and displace crude from the global market for an extended period. "We won't be losing that supply for as long as we thought," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York. BP Azerbaijan declared force majeure on Azeri crude shipments from the Turkish port of Ceyhan on Tuesday after the quake struck early on Monday. Azeri oil continues to flow there via pipeline, BP Azerbaijan said on Thursday. A strong U.S. jobs report raised fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve would continue to aggressively hike rates to cool inflation, pressuring risk assets like oil and equities. U.S. crude stocks rose last week to 455.1 million barrels, their highest since June 2021, the Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday, which also pushed oil prices lower. Gasoline and distillate inventories also rose last week, the EIA said, during unseasonably mild winter months. The prospect of stronger demand from China provided some support to oil prices, as the world's second largest oil consumer ended more than three years of stringent zero-COVID policy. "We expect Chinese oil consumption to increase by around 1.0 million barrels a day this year, with strong growth emerging as early as late in Q1," analysts from ANZ bank wrote in a note. "Overall, this should push global demand up by 2.1 million barrels a day in 2023." Brent's front-month loading contract rose to a $3-a-barrel premium over contracts six months out, a market structure called backwardation, which indicates traders seeing tight current supply. A weaker U.S. dollar, which typically trades inversely with oil, also helped limit losses in crude prices. The dollar index fell 0.7% to 102.74.
OilPrice.com
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
investing.com
Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets
Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
CNBC
Gold prices higher as dollar cedes ground after Fed chief Powell's comments
Gold prices were up on Tuesday, tracking a slight pullback in the dollar and as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the outlook for rate-hike policy. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.03% at $1,885.4. Spot gold edged lower 0.06% to $1,872.65 per ounce on Tuesday.
Goldman Sachs sees oil prices heading to $100 a barrel by the third quarter of 2023 amid China reopening
Goldman Sachs expects oil prices to jump to $100 a barrel by the third quarter of 2023. The bank said China's reopening was likely to add 1.6 million barrels a day in demand to the market. Goldman's Nikhil Bhandari said supply was unlikely to keep up after underinvestment in recent...
CNBC
Gold up from 1-month lows but stronger dollar, yields check gains
Gold edged higher on Monday, with investors banking on the precious metal's safe-haven appeal as concerns about an economic slowdown linger, after a stronger dollar and higher Treasury yields nudged prices to a one-month low. Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,868.96 per ounce by 2:37 p.m. ET (1937 GMT)....
Newmont makes $16.9B bid for Australia gold producer
The Newmont Corporation has made an indicative $16.9 billion takeover offer for Australia's top goldminer Newcrest Mining to combine the goldmining companies’ assets in China and Australia.
OilPrice.com
Fair Or Not, Big Oil Has To Deal With Public Opinion
The energy markets are currently going through a seismic shift only rivaled by the global energy crisis of the 1970s. Commodity analysts at Standard Chartered have pointed out that the oil majors in particular are facing one of their greatest tests due to a host of conflicting objectives, some of which are mutually exclusive while others demand tradeoffs of some sort:
Wall St dips as Treasury yields rise after auction
Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes ended lower on Thursday, erasing earlier gains as Treasury yields rose after an auction of 30-year bonds went poorly and overshadowed strong earnings from corporate giants like Disney and PepsiCo.
iheart.com
Gas Prices Edge Lower
Pump prices are edging lower in most states including Oregon. Last week’s decision by OPEC+ to maintain current production levels and not make any cuts led to lower oil prices. But Friday’s positive U.S. jobs report could have the opposite effect. If recession fears ease, a healthier global economy could lead to more demand for oil and higher prices. For the week, the national average for regular unleaded drops a nickel to $3.46. The Oregon average slips one-half cent to $3.78.
