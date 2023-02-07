ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Edward Snowden Saying President 'Absconded' With More Secret Papers Than Many Whistleblowers: 'Most People Have No Idea...'

Edward Snowden seemingly took a potshot at President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump on their handling of classified documents while in office. What Happened: Snowden said in a recent tweet, “Worth noting that the President seems to have absconded with more classified documents than many whistleblowers.”. The...
The Independent

A restaurant kicked out a Fox News analyst for ‘troubling’ conversation. Were they right?

A restaurant has sparked a debate after kicking out a Fox News analyst over a political conversation that his table was having.The political analyst, Gianno Caldwell, took to Twitter on Saturday to describe and express his shock over the incident, which occured at a restaurant in Florida.“I can’t believe what just happened. I met up with friends for breakfast at Paradis Books and Bread in North Miami & while we were having discussions about politics we were told by the owner that we were not welcomed there because we aren’t politically aligned. Outrageous,” he tweeted.Caldwell went on to share...
The Independent

Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’

Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
TheDailyBeast

Republicans Bow Down to Twitter Chief at Hearing: ‘God Bless Elon Musk’

Several GOP lawmakers literally worshiped at the altar of the “Chief Twit” during Wednesday’s House hearing on Twitter “censorship,” thanking the lord that Elon Musk now owns the social media site. “I’m so glad you’ve lost your jobs,” MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene fumed at several former Twitter officials. “Thank God Elon Musk bought Twitter.” Other Republicans, citing Musk’s “Twitter Files” that accuse Democrats and government agencies of silencing conservatives, soon followed suit. “Thank God for Elon Musk for allowing to show us, the world, that Twitter is basically a subsidiary of the FBI,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) dramatically exclaimed,...
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...

