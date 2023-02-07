Read full article on original website
A leaked internal message appears to show Elon Musk ordered Twitter staff to suspend a left-wing activist's account
The internal message involved the account of activist Chad Loder and said: "Suspension: direct request from Elon Musk," Bloomberg reported.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
'Small World,' Elon Musk Reacts To Fauci Disclosing Daughter Worked At Twitter During Pandemic
Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a post on the platform in December regarding the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci’s, daughter working at the platform. What Happened: Replying to a tweet from conservative activist and radio talk show host Charles Kirk, who...
Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Agrees With Ilhan Omar, AOC on Defunding DHS
Ingraham said impeaching Alejandro Mayorkas, the Department of Homeland Security's secretary, "does nothing."
Elon Musk Says This Candidate Could Easily Beat Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'
In 2022, Elon Musk posted some revealing Tweets about his political outlook and his support for certain Republican politicians, including naming his preferred presidential candidate for 2024. The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated on July 12, 2022, that he believes Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would be the winner if he...
Awkward Silence After MSNBC Anchor Interrupts Reporter Who Said 'Pro-Life'
Andrea Mitchell told Garrett Haake the term was "not an accurate description." Haake said he was just quoting a GOP lawmaker who'd used it to describe herself.
Elon Musk Reacts To Edward Snowden Saying President 'Absconded' With More Secret Papers Than Many Whistleblowers: 'Most People Have No Idea...'
Edward Snowden seemingly took a potshot at President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump on their handling of classified documents while in office. What Happened: Snowden said in a recent tweet, “Worth noting that the President seems to have absconded with more classified documents than many whistleblowers.”. The...
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Aug. 26, 2022, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse. Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician known as Grimes, expressed...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
A restaurant kicked out a Fox News analyst for ‘troubling’ conversation. Were they right?
A restaurant has sparked a debate after kicking out a Fox News analyst over a political conversation that his table was having.The political analyst, Gianno Caldwell, took to Twitter on Saturday to describe and express his shock over the incident, which occured at a restaurant in Florida.“I can’t believe what just happened. I met up with friends for breakfast at Paradis Books and Bread in North Miami & while we were having discussions about politics we were told by the owner that we were not welcomed there because we aren’t politically aligned. Outrageous,” he tweeted.Caldwell went on to share...
KELOLAND TV
Mt. Rushmore under threat? Representative Johnson sponsors bill to protect the monument
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mount Rushmore is being threatened. That’s the opinion of South Dakota’s lone U.S. House of Representatives member. Representative Dusty Johnson wants to make sure the monument is not changed in any way. For the last several years, Representative Dusty Johnson has been...
Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’
Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Republicans Bow Down to Twitter Chief at Hearing: ‘God Bless Elon Musk’
Several GOP lawmakers literally worshiped at the altar of the “Chief Twit” during Wednesday’s House hearing on Twitter “censorship,” thanking the lord that Elon Musk now owns the social media site. “I’m so glad you’ve lost your jobs,” MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene fumed at several former Twitter officials. “Thank God Elon Musk bought Twitter.” Other Republicans, citing Musk’s “Twitter Files” that accuse Democrats and government agencies of silencing conservatives, soon followed suit. “Thank God for Elon Musk for allowing to show us, the world, that Twitter is basically a subsidiary of the FBI,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) dramatically exclaimed,...
SOTU POLL: Whopping 72 Percent Approved of Biden Speech — Including 43% of Republicans
A whopping 72 percent of viewers approved of President Joe Biden‘s State of the Union speech — including 43 percent of Republicans who watched. Biden delivered his first State of the Union address under the new GOP House majority Tuesday night, and a raucous majority it turned out to be.
Steven Seagal Calls Russian TV Anchor Live On-Air
The actor has been a Russian citizen since 2016 and was recommended to be put on a sanctions list for his support of Russia's war efforts.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
