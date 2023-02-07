Read full article on original website
Related
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
slamwrestling.net
Berry provides a quality stop to ‘Wrestleville Volume 2’
Vinny Berry’s Wrestleville: Where Wrestling Lives Volume 2 is exactly the kind of book that needs to be produced by writers and photographers outside of the big, corporate entities. These tomes express the love and admiration of the squared circle, and come in easy-to-read, tidy chapters. Volume 1 was...
slamwrestling.net
The NWA has a true champion. Nuff Said!
Welcome to the National Wrestling Alliance and this is the pay-per-view to determine if Tyrus is the undisputed champion of the (as he puts it) Twelve Pounds of Gold. Can he solidify the claim?. We’ll find out on Fite.TV as we come to you from the Egypt Shrine Center in...
Comments / 0